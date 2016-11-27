But battery life aside, there are legitimate concerns that haven't been addressed, such as no updates for a long time. Phil Schiller saying "I have never seen a great new Apple product that didn’t have its share of early criticism and debate — and that’s cool", then missing sales targets for the iPhone 7 - these things may be a sign that they are gradually losing the sense of reality.
Obviously they are hearing, but are they listening?
The iPhone 7 though is a big disappointment, and the fact that Apple themselves overestimated the demand is indicative of that. I think to a lot of people it looked like a decrement rather than increment, i.e. it's a 6 without the headphone jack. Camera? I don't know if I need the new one really. Faster CPU? I'm not sure it's critical for the apps I'm using. Personally, it's the first time since iPhone 3 that I don't want the new one.
Maybe it's all normal and maybe Schiller is right in that every new product will always be met with criticism. Apple's stuff is now too popular and too important to be dismissed if it's a flop. Who cares if Dell's next laptop is ugly and/or overpriced? No one cares. But Apple is a near-monopoly because of OS lock-in and millions of people's jobs (I'm guessing) literally depending on them.
It's this sense of panic that Apple is slowly building up a bubble around themselves. We don't even know whether it's the usual secrecy around R&D or they simply don't know what to do next.
The headphone port aside, it's an incremental update, with big internal technology boosts (cpu, gpu, camera setup, etc) as always (and waterproof, which is big).
What exactly would the disappointment be? And the 7 is selling more than fine, who said anything about "overestimating demand"?
"In the US, iOS grew 7 percentage points year-over-year, from 33.5% of smartphone sales to 40.5% in the three months ending October 2016. This represents the strongest rate of growth for the OS in more than two years, as well as the highest share seen since the three months ending January 2015 (42.8%). And while Android remains the dominant OS in the US, at 57.9% of smartphone sales, this latest data represents the 5th consecutive year-on-year period decline"
The iPhone enjoyed its largest gains in the UK, where sales of Apple’s iPhone lineup grew 9.1% year-over-year to 48.3%. At the same time, Kantar says Android’s share of smartphone sales slid 1.8% to 49.6%. iPhone’s share of the market also grew in France, Italy, Spain and across the EU5 region as a whole.
other source:
Overall, Slice says, revenues from iPhone sales in November and December 2016 were up 66.9% from the same period last year.
Apple[1] reduced Tim Cooks bonus for failing to meet sales goals in the last quarter - thats a pretty good measure of how c
The statistics you provide are all too vague to reach any conclusions about the iphone 7, as they are about iOS or all iphones. The CNN article specifically notes that iphone sales have seen a decline in each of the last 3 quarters.
[1]http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/06/technology/apple-tim-cook-pa...
I'm an Apple user, but I'm sad to say this is absolutely on par with the company's past behavior. It brings up memories of the iPhone antenna story where the phone would lose connectivity if you held it "wrong". Apple clearly and emphatically stated that users were at fault for putting their fingers on the enclosure and the phone was supposedly working as intended.
It's the same with the MacBook Pro now. The battery isn't too small, you're just using the laptop "wrong" by making it do more work than Apple intended. This is corroborated by the article where CR implicitly admitted fault for not browsing content that was already in the device's cache during the test.
This sounds absolutely ridiculous, and it is, but this pricey downgrade of a laptop is still selling like hotcakes.
Personally, as an Apple user, I'm not in a rush to buy "new" hardware from them anytime soon.
The advertised battery is neither minimum or maximum number of hours the machine can run without needing a charge. If CR wanted to find the minimum battery time, fine. But that is not what they are after, so triggering an edge case the increases battery usage is a bug.
After almost 10 years I am leaving the Apple ecosystem, and my next computer will not be a Mac.
You don't invent an entirely new hinge mechanism, a completely new keyboard mechanism and integrate an entire computer subsystem with touch based interface, together with thorough updates to all your software to support it, in a product you're neglecting.
The only credible criticism I've seen of the new MBP is that it's limited to 16 GB RAM and that's because that's the maximum limit of low profile RAM the Intel mobility processors support. That should change this year.
For the iMac, the move to 5K and wide colour gamut were huge upgrades. I think they bought themselves a few more months of runway on those, given the paucity of Intel's roadmap over the last year.
The real pain is with the Mac Pros. The situation there is just plain embarrassing. But looking at the Mac as a whole, Apple has been pouring in innovation and attention to detail. No other manufacturer is coming close to the level of effort going into their systems. Contrast the Surface line with bought-in commodity touch tech and clunky component choices (5400 rpm hard drives? Really?).
MacOS is getting slower and more buggy by each update. I used to look forward to updates. Now I dread them, afraid of what will break next. Apple is removing features from their own Mac apps, dumbing it down.
Everything Apple has done on the Mac platform lately seems uninspired and lacking in commitment. See also: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-12-20/how-apple...
Usability might be low, but it's a whole new subsystem. It will have some bugs, that will be ironed out in future updates (and those are software bugs anyway).
>The new laptops are thinner, but the overall chassis design is the same and is getting very stale.
On the contrary, it's timeless. Even in 20 years, with 5 new redesigns in between then and now, they will still look good, like a 2000's era Powerbook or a metallic G5 still does 10+ years on.
The only credible criticism I've seen of the new MBP is that it's limited to 16 GB RAM and that's because that's the maximum limit of low profile RAM the Intel mobility processors support. That should change this year.
For the iMac, the move to 5K and wide colour gamut were huge upgrades. I think they bought themselves a few more months of runway on those, given the paucity of Intel's roadmap over the last year.
The real pain is with the Mac Pros. The situation there is just plain embarrassing. But looking at the Mac as a whole, Apple has been pouring in innovation and attention to detail. No other manufacturer is coming close to the level of effort going into their systems. Contrast the Surface line with bought-in commodity touch tech and clunky component choices (5400 rpm hard drives? Really?).
#1
I'm not grumpy with Consumer Reports. I don't know that I would have caught the debug mode bug. For future, I'd encourage them to contact reviewees when something seems out of whack.
Their only mistake was a weak mea culpa. I can't speak to that.
Consumer Reports has done excellent work in the past. Our society is better for their efforts. But I'm disappointed that they haven't adapted to digital media. I now refer to The Wire Cutter more than CR. How'd that happen?
#2
Apple's laptop line is being screwed by Intel's new CPUs ship dates slipping.
I can't find the specific analysis right now... I thought it was Chuq, but this is all I've found:
https://chuqui.com/2016/10/how-apple-could-have-avoided-much...
https://chuqui.com/2017/01/apples-2016-in-review/
#3
I have no idea if the Touch Bar is any good. But I'm glad Apple is doing it. Just like I was excited by switching from gorilla glass to sapphire. OLED is the future and Apple needs build that core competency. Better to try and fail than not try at all.
#4
I'm worried that Apple dropped their screens and wifi hubs. If they can persist with the Apple TV, then they can keep those other niches products alive.
#5
I worry about the Mac Pro. I don't like the feeling of abandonment. I'll always need a desktop and it's about time for me to refresh. There's been lots of suggestions; I like Matt Yglesias's notion about making the Mac division a special case within the org.
http://www.vox.com/new-money/2016/11/27/13706776/apple-funct...
http://daringfireball.net/linked/2016/11/28/yglesias-apple-f...
Apple has acknowledged the desktop problem and said "hold on, it's coming." I'm content to wait and see for now, maybe another 6 months.
#6
Apple is doing so much right in so many other ways. I'm an ecstatic Apple customer. I've transitioned family members to Apple hardware; my support burden is now greatly reduced. And I totally buy-in to their emphasis on services going forward.
People seriously need to start ditching apps built on Electron and start using native applications again. Atom uses about 400-600Mb memory. So does GitKraken, and so does WhatsApp. The first two can be replaced by Sublime (rarely above 200Mb and much faster) and Fork, although the only real alternative for WhatsApp is Telegram (with the native client), although that has not nearly as much users.
If I'm just browsing and chatting, battery life is excellent.
But if I want to use Pro apps (XCode) on my Pro laptop, battery life takes a nosedive. I understand that, but in the 2016 revision they reduced the battery capacity, and it sounds like they based that decision on "well, Safari and Mail are super-efficient, when you're doing "Wireless Web" you can now get the same battery life as with the old one, why would anyone need more capacity?"
The figure of 15.x hours, however, seems completely unbelievable to me.
(yes, I understand it is hard to compare browser on different platforms and different hardware)
Websites have become resource hogs. I want something like The Great Suspender Chrome extension for Safari.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/the-great-suspende...
Meanwhile, I take extra care to shut unused tabs.
I bought a MacBook a week after the MacBook Pro was released, and I feel good about that decision because the design is stable and had one hardware update. A really nice device.
I continue to be disappointed by Apple Cloud web services, and as I have said here before Tim Cook and the board of directors should on a regular basis sit down together and use Siri and Google Now/Assistant and honestly compare them.
I very much like iPads, but the weaknesses in web services also affect iPad usability.
Wow.
"Thunderbolt controllers consume about 2W even when idle"
For a laptop, that's crazy.
Literally the next sentence in the article: "Apple provides a nonstandard ACPI-based mechanism to power the controller down when nothing is plugged in and I have implemented patches this year to make use of it on Linux."
And later in the paragraph: "The patches improve battery life noticeably: idle power consumption on my MacBook Pro drops from 12.2W to 10.5W when powering down Thunderbolt (with the discrete GPU, and AirPort already disabled). macOS achieves 7W as it supports power management on more devices, such as Firewire."
18 hour battery??? LOL! Come on.
But battery life aside, there are legitimate concerns that haven't been addressed, such as no updates for a long time. Phil Schiller saying "I have never seen a great new Apple product that didn’t have its share of early criticism and debate — and that’s cool", then missing sales targets for the iPhone 7 - these things may be a sign that they are gradually losing the sense of reality.
Obviously they are hearing, but are they listening?