Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Soda Player, a “modern” player app (sodaplayer.com)
17 points by sodaplayer_team 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite



Hey!

We are releasing the first beta version of our app: Soda Player (for Mac and Windows).

We’re a bunch of internet geeks that were getting tired of how hard (and how many different apps it takes) to do one very simple thing, playing videos in a modern way.

Here is what it can do:

- The app can play local, web and Bittorrent video files in all formats instantly.

- The app embeds its own custom VPN that is used to protect your privacy when playing non-local files.

- The app will automatically find subtitles in many languages for whatever you are playing (we’re very proud of our matching algorithm, from our tests it works better than current subtitles tools out there).

- Best part for the end, all of the above works on Chromecast and Airplay, just one-click away!

We’ve worked pretty hard and we would love to hear your feedback and suggestions (and bug reports!).

You can download the app at https://www.sodaplayer.com (it’s in open beta at the moment, but we may temporarily put the beta on hold if we get too many users, so get it fast!).

Cheers!


it's clean, fast, easy, and secure. where do you store the temporary downloaded file though? or does it store any temps file? cheers man, looking forward to many improvements ahead.


Thanks! The app uses some disk cache (when transcoding or watching something using bittorrent) that is automatically cleared when the app closes. We follow each platform's standard so the app uses the default temporary folder for each OS.


This looks rad - mainly the clean UI and anti-throttling features. Can you sign your binaries? Windows Smartscreen prints a really angry message when you try and install it.


Thanks! We're waiting for our nice and sweet certificates.


Howdy, interesting looking project - could you'd please link to the source? Might be worth adding that to the landing page too.


How does the VPN work?


I really hate landing pages like this.

http://imgur.com/a/lqban


It's a beta, be nice :)

More seriously, you make some good points (you forgot the "I thought the page loaded already scrolled down"), and we have spend more time on the app itself than the website, we will work on some improvements very soon.


Simplify. What do you want people to do?

Looking at this you want them to live chat, social media it up and go to product hunt.

Remove all that and make people download it.


Also, no USP above the fold? Kind of important. "Loves the web" tells me nothing.


I strongly dislike you've obfuscated all your code. But as far as I can see, it's a HTTPS proxy, WebTorrent, FFmpeg and Electron. It's look really nice, so kudos for that.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: