We are releasing the first beta version of our app: Soda Player (for Mac and Windows).
We’re a bunch of internet geeks that were getting tired of how hard (and how many different apps it takes) to do one very simple thing, playing videos in a modern way.
Here is what it can do:
- The app can play local, web and Bittorrent video files in all formats instantly.
- The app embeds its own custom VPN that is used to protect your privacy when playing non-local files.
- The app will automatically find subtitles in many languages for whatever you are playing (we’re very proud of our matching algorithm, from our tests it works better than current subtitles tools out there).
- Best part for the end, all of the above works on Chromecast and Airplay, just one-click away!
We’ve worked pretty hard and we would love to hear your feedback and suggestions (and bug reports!).
You can download the app at https://www.sodaplayer.com (it’s in open beta at the moment, but we may temporarily put the beta on hold if we get too many users, so get it fast!).
Cheers!
http://imgur.com/a/lqban
More seriously, you make some good points (you forgot the "I thought the page loaded already scrolled down"), and we have spend more time on the app itself than the website, we will work on some improvements very soon.
Looking at this you want them to live chat, social media it up and go to product hunt.
Remove all that and make people download it.
