Scientists claim to have tied the most tightly knotted physical structure known
33 points
by
futureguy
4 hours ago
lawless123
6 minutes ago
What would the material be like if they linked loads of those together like chain mail?
jimmytidey
2 hours ago
Your headphones 10 minutes after you put them in your pocket?
skadamou
1 hour ago
This is knot news
baobrain
2 hours ago
http://science.sciencemag.org/content/355/6321/159.full
Here's the full text of the paper
mckoss
1 hour ago
If you have a subscription (or come back in 1 year).
DiogoRolo
58 minutes ago
Here's the pdf:
http://sci-hub.cc/downloads/278e/10.1126@science.aal1619.pdf
0xdeadbeefbabe
27 minutes ago
If this becomes popular, then some future health and diet doctor is going to do a PBS special where he explains to the crowd that eating X causes knots in your molecules, but eating Y will straighten them out. The camera will pan through the crowd to show us nods from the heads of people who are thinking roughly: "Knots are bad; I knew it. This makes so much sense."
Eyes
22 minutes ago
Get us to Mars please....
