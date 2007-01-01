Ask HN: What a 2nd tier college student must do to be at par with the best?

|I'm a student of VIT University, India. Everyone in our country, from academia to industry, looks at us as second class undergrads.
I'm passionate about solving problems and making things, especially AI and game development. But due to some bad decisions I ended up dropping two years after high school and could not get into the IITs i.e. the top colleges in India. Ever since I started college and found the sub-par level of CS education here, I have tried to take my education into my own hands. I'm an autodidact by choice and here is the strategy that I have followed for the past one and half years at college:
- MOOC :
I have studied all the important CS courses from popular MOOCs like CS50, MIT OCW, etc. I have earned a certification in an AI MOOC taught by the IITs and completed the Machine Learning course from Coursera too.
- Projects :
I have done some good projects and open sourced them at https://github.com/AmanDaVinci
- Others :
I have worked as a two man team to publish a game on Play Store and we also sell our plugins, tools and assets on Unity3D asset store. I have organized and instructed successful game development workshops as I plan to start a Game Dev club in our college.
Considering the experience and expertise of the HN crowd in the engineering field, what more could I do to be at par with the top students of the world?
1) Should I invest in AI / ML nano degree certificates?
2) Should I work more on real software projects like open source AI and games?
3) Can I do anything else to improve myself?
Colleges rarely teach you what you need to know professionally - they can't, tech moves too fast. Instead, they teach you how to learn what you need to know. This is an important distinction because it should inform your approach to your professional growth.
1. Stay passionate both about software and your own growth/education in it.
2. Start some personal projects and, important, work on them until they reach a place where you can talk about what you learned, the techs you used and be able to at least show a page or two of it working.
3. Be forthcoming in interviews about your desire to create. The longer i am in software the more importance i put on hiring creative people.
Finally, think of software development as modern day blacksmithing. Those who do well have a few things in common: passion, persistence and a great set of artisans (mentors) to learn under. Prioritize finding some people who have compelling opinions on software development and work with them. It will change how you build software and the value you will bring to teams in the future.
