Ask HN: What a 2nd tier college student must do to be at par with the best?
I'm a student of VIT University, India. Everyone in our country, from academia to industry, looks at us as second class undergrads.

I'm passionate about solving problems and making things, especially AI and game development. But due to some bad decisions I ended up dropping two years after high school and could not get into the IITs i.e. the top colleges in India. Ever since I started college and found the sub-par level of CS education here, I have tried to take my education into my own hands. I'm an autodidact by choice and here is the strategy that I have followed for the past one and half years at college:

- MOOC : I have studied all the important CS courses from popular MOOCs like CS50, MIT OCW, etc. I have earned a certification in an AI MOOC taught by the IITs and completed the Machine Learning course from Coursera too.

- Projects : I have done some good projects and open sourced them at https://github.com/AmanDaVinci

- Others : I have worked as a two man team to publish a game on Play Store and we also sell our plugins, tools and assets on Unity3D asset store. I have organized and instructed successful game development workshops as I plan to start a Game Dev club in our college.

Considering the experience and expertise of the HN crowd in the engineering field, what more could I do to be at par with the top students of the world?

1) Should I invest in AI / ML nano degree certificates?

2) Should I work more on real software projects like open source AI and games?

3) Can I do anything else to improve myself?






You have already mentioned the top one for me: passion.

Colleges rarely teach you what you need to know professionally - they can't, tech moves too fast. Instead, they teach you how to learn what you need to know. This is an important distinction because it should inform your approach to your professional growth.

1. Stay passionate both about software and your own growth/education in it.

2. Start some personal projects and, important, work on them until they reach a place where you can talk about what you learned, the techs you used and be able to at least show a page or two of it working.

3. Be forthcoming in interviews about your desire to create. The longer i am in software the more importance i put on hiring creative people.

Finally, think of software development as modern day blacksmithing. Those who do well have a few things in common: passion, persistence and a great set of artisans (mentors) to learn under. Prioritize finding some people who have compelling opinions on software development and work with them. It will change how you build software and the value you will bring to teams in the future.

I'm following the first two points earnestly and I'll start with the third one as well.

And the mentor aspect is what I'm missing right now. So, I have planned to contribute to open source and/or apply to GSOC '17.

Any other ideas how to find suitable mentors?

You are well on your way. The fact that you are posing the question already speaks highly of your drive, so hold your head high.

I'm sure others will have better advice than i do about finding mentors. In my case my first CTO out of school was a major impact. I should also say that mentors may not be above you, but peers. Even in college i became close friends with other developers who, collectively, influenced one another with our learnings and opinions. A rising tide raises all ships, as it were.

Possibly unpopular opinion here on HN. I almost went to VIT in 2007 (shockingly got into NIT Trichy instead).

1. Focus on becoming a good programmer (ie, SPOJ/Topcoder/Directi). That'll help you clear interviews, and get good at thinking about algos and data structures. I'd even prioritize this over other CS fundamentals.

2. Keep your GPA up and get into a good grad school. I disliked both the interview process and the classism (ie, recruit from top schools) of Indian companies when I interviewed there.

3. If you don't want to go to grad school, make sure you don't touch TCS/CTS/Wipro/<insert mass VIT employer here> with a 100-foot-long- pole. Given your passion, and assuming you use the next two years to become a strong programmer, you will find a good place to work in Bangalore. You might have to pay your dues, but please don't pay them at the above mentioned places.

And people who look at you as second class undergrads can fuck off (esp the professors at IIT Madras :) ). I know several friends at IITs that preferred to pot-smoke-away their time there. If you're near Chennai I'm happy to chat with you.

Being a good programmer and having a good GPA seems like inversely proportional in our college. Only the students who follow lecture slides and are good at writing exams seem to have >=9 CGPA. And yeah, it would be great to chat. Here is my mail: aman@amandavinci.me Or, you can go to my website for social media contacts: amandavinci.me

I work at a Fortune 50 in the US, and we hire a lot the TCS devs and others from Chennai. A lot of them whom I talk to say they feel trapped where they are, and exploited by these mass VIT employers.

Code that solves a real problem or runs a real (viable) business is more important than any degree certificate you will ever get. 93% top most successful corporations in America are managed by people who come from 2nd and 3rd tier grads. Steve Jobs was a college dropout.

No one you want to work for is going to look down on you based on where you went to school.

I hesitate to give you advice since it sounds to me like you're pretty busy already.

First, you need to think about what you want to do after graduation, such as becoming an Android game developer or a graduate student focusing on AI. Then figure out what you need to do to achieve your goals (such as work on projects or do research) and keep working on it. Everything will be fine and you can be at par with the best.

Most of my undergrad friends are really torn between academia and industry. And since I'm in my sophomore year, I feel it's too early to make the right call. Anyways, I do need to decide sooner or later.

I don't know what it's like there, but I would get involved in research with a professor if possible. Doing so had a really positive impact on my undergrad experience, and will inform if you want to stay in academia or not.

College is a good place to try things out before diving into them. But I have found no passionate profs in my college and getting a research internship under a good prof is a task in itself.

Do you want to be a game developer or an AI expert? I would suspect that the things you should do are going to be quite different.

Also, what do you mean by "at par"? Status? Money? Knowledge? Expertise in a given area, and if so, what?

Though I have an interest in games and AI / ML, I would still consider being a good software engineer first. I'm aiming for a strong foundation and expertise in one field: AI or anything related. Being a fresher, I believe I won't get to work straight at these.

And by "at par", I meant the same opportunities that a top school student gets.

My opinionated version is that you should bail out on games and focus on AI/ML, then try to get into the best grad school you can and get really good at difficult things that other people can't do (even better, things that they can't do and don't want to do). Games fail that test because too many people want to work on them.

Becoming a good software engineer seems to come from working with people with good taste (on real projects). In my experience I haven't met anyone who learned to be a good SE from university (it may be possible, but I doubt it would happen at a mediocre university).

Indeed. After talking to other people and thinking hard about my options, I have come to same conclusion. But finding good people to work with or under seems really hard. I really don't know how to find good mentors other than contributing to open source and hoping someone senior likes my contributions.

Focus on learning and self improvement. Everything else will naturally fall into place.

At the risk of sounding cliche', just do work at something you enjoy. If you think there will be valuable knowledge in the degree certificates, go for them. If you have a cool idea you want to explore, go for it.

Yeah exactly but I always feel like I'm short of time. Like just a few years more and I'll have to look for a job. Mandatory attendance at boring classes doesn't help much too.

If the classes are boring, it's either because you aren't close to the level of knowledge you should be, or else you're far ahead of the curve. Given what you wrote about your education so far, of course the latter is true.

I envy you actually; I never had a head for higher math and programming, my talents lie in hardware hacking and electronics repair. I'd love to learn some proper CS, but my life took a different track before college and now when I try to learn anything beyond bash scripting or simple microcontroller stuff in C, my mind turns to mush.

You seem like you are really on top of your game though. I'm impressed. It's sad to see so much weight on brand name schools.

Thanks a lot. I found Paul Graham's essay on the credentials and pedigree quite reassuring. :) http://www.paulgraham.com/credentials.html

  "Admission to the right university can make or break an ambitious young South Korean."

If you are at Vellore (VIT appears to be Vellore Institute of Technology ), there is a world class medical institution in your town (CMC Vellore )that sends many of their graduates around the world to places like the Mayo Clinic and MGH.

They have a well regarded neurophysiology lab that was run by Marcus Devanandan. Perhaps you could do research / collaborate with them.

There is no "best," but you mention AI in two of your three questions, which I think answers the third.

