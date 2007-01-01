Ask HN: What a 2nd tier college student must do to be at par with the best?

I'm a student of VIT University, India. Everyone in our country, from academia to industry, looks at us as second class undergrads. I'm passionate about solving problems and making things, especially AI and game development. But due to some bad decisions I ended up dropping two years after high school and could not get into the IITs i.e. the top colleges in India. Ever since I started college and found the sub-par level of CS education here, I have tried to take my education into my own hands. I'm an autodidact by choice and here is the strategy that I have followed for the past one and half years at college: - MOOC : I have studied all the important CS courses from popular MOOCs like CS50, MIT OCW, etc. I have earned a certification in an AI MOOC taught by the IITs and completed the Machine Learning course from Coursera too. - Projects : I have done some good projects and open sourced them at https://github.com/AmanDaVinci - Others : I have worked as a two man team to publish a game on Play Store and we also sell our plugins, tools and assets on Unity3D asset store. I have organized and instructed successful game development workshops as I plan to start a Game Dev club in our college. Considering the experience and expertise of the HN crowd in the engineering field, what more could I do to be at par with the top students of the world? 1) Should I invest in AI / ML nano degree certificates? 2) Should I work more on real software projects like open source AI and games? 3) Can I do anything else to improve myself?