Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
New Techniques Identify Users Across Different Browsers on the Same PC
(
bleepingcomputer.com
)
12 points
by
BuuQu9hu
238 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
flukus
238 days ago
So noscript is no longer just about avoiding annoying javascript but also to protect privacy. Time for the web to go back to simple markup.
wheelerwj
238 days ago
Do you guys remember privacy? Yea that was nice.
campuscodi
238 days ago
I 'member
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: