New Techniques Identify Users Across Different Browsers on the Same PC (bleepingcomputer.com)
12 points by BuuQu9hu 238 days ago | 3 comments



So noscript is no longer just about avoiding annoying javascript but also to protect privacy. Time for the web to go back to simple markup.


Do you guys remember privacy? Yea that was nice.


I 'member




