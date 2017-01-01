Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 (youtube.com)
The nerd in me is curious about the USB-C charger. Presumably this isn’t USB-C Power Delivery? Assuming 5V, how many MAh do I need in my external battery to run for an hour? How much power does this thing need?

Also, do the JoyCon run out of batteries at a much slower rate like a regular console controller? Presumably they charge when connected to the screen?


The USB 3.1 spec isn't restricted to 5V. The charger can deliver up to 100W and the voltage can be negotiated between the charger and device.


Right, that's the USB Power Delivery (PD) spec and to get more than 5V, both sides (charger & device) need to support it. I'm guessing (no real idea) that the switch is vanilla 5V like most phones and tablets. Wouldn't mind being wrong.


For people who like me, can't concentrate on one language when someone in one language they understand speaks on top of someone else in another language they understand, here is the same video without the voice-over (so, in japanese): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ti9rFafwTw


US Release date: March 3rd. Price: $299. Region free!


And Nintendo Switch online services will be offered at a monthly fee, which they didn't present.


They did present this, and they also mentioned that the online services will be free at launch and turn into a paid service later.


I mean they didn't mention what the fee would be. Or did I miss something?


I'm definitely intrigued by the simple kinect-like sensor and HD rumble in the joy-cons. I just hope game developers leverage these unique controls.


Showing a demo of a fighting game where a male character repeatedly punches and ultimately knocks out a female character just felt like a missed opportunity to me. How hard would it be to flip that for the demo?

(Already regretting posting this comment)

Edit: And here come the downvotes. You can always count on HN.


I mean, it's a fighting game? Generally it involves people/monsters/robots punching other people/monsters/robots.


I get it. Most of the people who watch the presentation won't care. It just would have been such an easy change that wouldn't have made the presentation any worse for anyone, and it would have made it a bit better for some. It's not like Nintendo threw this show together in a few hours; they've considered a lot of details.

And note this was specifically human avatars in 3d with clear genders. Non-gendered monsters or robots wouldn't have the same issue. It wasn't a montage either; it was a single match demo.


> Non-gendered monsters or robots wouldn't have the same issue

What issue? Please come out and explicitly state what the issue here is.


The issue is that he wants Nintendo to engage in pointless SJWish virtue-signaling, and is disappointed they didn't take the opportunity to do so.

The fact that they didn't do this makes me much more inclined to buy a Nintendo Switch!


I get the SJW overtones of his comments, I'm just trying to wrap my head around the logic behind them.

He'd prefer girls beating up guys, or robots beating up robots. Basically, every combination of beating up is okay, except male on female? What?


That about sums it up. If you're going to pick exactly one combination, why pick the one that's loaded for so many people? But honestly I wouldn't have even noticed if it hadn't been so unbalanced. Here's the actual video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nabG4yPZqFM

She doesn't even land a punch. If it were a back and forth with the dude eventually winning, it wouldn't have stood out to me at all and I wouldn't have commented.

If they had shown several fights and this was one of them, it also wouldn't have stood out.


How do you not know the female character wasn't advantaged. If you're going to go by this cliché analogy, the female character is likely to be smarter and have more agility than the male character.

It really just depends on the skill of the player, not the avatar. That's the whole point of the game, not to subtly present political statements.


Maybe they didn't want to be predictable?




