How We Got 10,000 Visitors from Hacker News Within 3 Days and Screwed It Up (kraftblick.com)
3 points by rmason 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



Getting visitors from Hacker News doesn't seem like a high value business metric.


Or maybe because the article handled a old topic is it were something new and the account that posted it also heavily spammed around reddit.

IMO you lost your whole credibility by the reddit spam.




