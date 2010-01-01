Hacker News
How We Got 10,000 Visitors from Hacker News Within 3 Days and Screwed It Up
(
kraftblick.com
)
3 points
by
rmason
238 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
brudgers
238 days ago
Getting visitors from Hacker News doesn't seem like a high value business metric.
herbst
238 days ago
Or maybe because the article handled a old topic is it were something new and the account that posted it also heavily spammed around reddit.
IMO you lost your whole credibility by the reddit spam.
