Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Inside Story of BitTorrent’s Bizarre Collapse (backchannel.com)
2 points by ghosh 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



This is a dupe.

Here's the first post.

* The Inside Story of BitTorrent Inc’s Collapse | Hacker News || https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13375350

This story has been posted at least 10 times in the last 4 days.

https://hn.algolia.com/?query=Bizarre%20Collapse&sort=byDate...




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: