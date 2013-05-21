So they are saying that if you smoke more, then you could possibly smoke more.
I'll try to find the study.
Edit: Here's reference to the study I recalled...
http://healthland.time.com/2013/05/21/marijuana-the-next-dia...
I found it here, for ya, along w/ an editorial of the study.
http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.amjmed.2013.03.002
http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.amjmed.2013.04.003
I'm sure a sufficiently motivated scientist could get funding, publish something that disproved the NIDA (it's not hard), and then they would probably not get their funding renewed; it's basically career suicide unless you have other sources of funding.
http://www.popsci.com.au/science/why-its-so-hard-for-scienti...
The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids:
The Current State of Evidence and Recommendations for Research => https://download.nap.edu/cart/download.cgi?record_id=24625
>Regarding the link between marijuana and cancer, the committee found evidence that suggests smoking cannabis does not increase the risk for cancers often associated with tobacco use – such as lung and head and neck cancers. The committee also found limited evidence that cannabis use is associated with one sub-type of testicular cancer and insufficient evidence that cannabis use by a mother or father during pregnancy leads to a greater risk of cancers in the child.
Yes, there may be an extremely small correlation with marijuana use and a few mental disorders, but the studies themselves are rather lacking in materiality. I personally know three schizophrenics two from the same family and another friend, all had the disease manifest well before any drug use.
Your possible and et ceteras are quite weak, especially considering the other possible factors for those diseases and the lack of any hard findings. Funny how tylenol and twinkies lead to more detrimental health effects while showing very little benefit to society
A crutch? Wouldn't that be rather positive?
edit: mobile typos
Placebo effects are not exclusive to those with mental illness
> Why is tobacco demonized
Because Tobacco smoke is made up of more than 7,000 chemicals, including over 70 known to cause cancer (carcinogens).
Source: http://www.cancer.org/cancer/cancercauses/tobaccocancer/carc...
So they are saying that if you smoke more, then you could possibly smoke more.