With the Tesla, a road trip is a different cadence from gas, where many peoples tendency seems to just get on with it and minimize these fueling interruptions. With the Tesla, we would talk to locals, visit the train museum, go to gift shops, I'd drop them off at historic districts and go charge.
It didn't feel like we were waiting for the car to charge, but that was because we were doing other things. If I now have to go back and move the car because the stalls are 50% full, that changes the road trip a lot.
Something not common knowledge: Superchargers operate in pairs. If there are 4 stalls, only 2 of them at a time will operate at full speed. If you are charging on stall 1A and someone pulls into 1B, they get a much slower charge rate until 1A completes charging.
So a 50% full supercharger is actually "full", but the remaining stalls can be parked at and will start charging full rate as things finish.
Because of this, I was kind of expecting the idle fee to be when the stalls were all full. If there are no stalls left, you are making someone potentially wait while your car sits there idle.
The longer term plan is they hope to make the cars move themselves when charging is done. That would be awesome.
I went to charge my Model X at the Whole Foods in Menlo Park on Friday night, because mine was broken. I waited for over 40 minutes for other people using the chargers to leave.
I'd much rather pay a market rate for the power from Tesla and have the units open when I need them, than take the chance of waiting for hours because people are clogging the spots to get free power.
If that is the case, some HN posters had an interesting theory: once some customers start paying, they might feel entitled to stay at a charging station even longer (which would not fix your issue of waiting forever to access it).
Hope your charger gets fixed soon!
Paying $10 for an extra 20 mins to finish their coffee may be worth it to someone in a $100k Model S, less likely for a $40k Model 3...
For example: Your battery charges in 30 minutes, but you stay at the station for an hour (30 minutes of charging + 30 minutes of idling). Next time you go to a charging station you get penalized for a certain amount of time (percentage of you idle time). Of course, this will probably never happen, but it would get the point across!
Per r/teslamotors that seems to be the bigger issue. Once a vehicle is charged people don't move it promptly because they have no incentive to do so.
And yet "free Supercharging for life!" was advertised as a major advantage for owning a Tesla.
I agree, this is the most realistic option. If waits are long with 0.5% market share, how bad would it be with their expected 500,000 cars on the road over the next couple years?
Realistically, it seems likely that there just wasn't enough demand among existing Tesla owners for that use case. If/When Tesla gets more market share, that could very well change. My understanding is that they are still engineering all their chassis to support the fast swap technology, so they haven't entirely trashed the idea.
There may be good reasons that swappable batteries don't make sense, but interest data gathered from this station doesn't contribute.
> They must make an appointment in advance to get their pack swapped, and they will pay a fee said to be roughly equivalent to the cost of a full tank of gasoline--perhaps $50?
> And the swapping process isn't fully automated, unlike the one supposedly presented by Musk 21 months ago.
> The company never released details on how that system worked, or answered questions on how the battery's liquid-cooling system could be disconnected and reconnected, and any lost coolant replaced, within a 90-second swap.
> But the slow pace of the single swap station differs markedly from the fast-growing Supercharger network, where any Tesla owner can drive up, charge for 20 to 40 minutes, and drive away with a battery recharged to about 80 percent of capacity.
So maybe you save 20 minutes on net, but it costs $50 and you have to sign up a week in advance. Why would anyone use it?
Tesla hasn't released anything on their own, but the battery swap patent is now public: https://electrek.co/2016/10/25/teslas-battery-swapping-magic...
They essentially designed and built an industrial robot, R&D costs for which easily range into 8 digits.
This looks like a failed good faith effort to me. They thought they had something (as did much of the rest of the car industry), turned out they were wrong and they're cutting their losses.
The point is that that particular swap station was not in good faith, and therefore it's (predictable) non-use gives you no additional data about the public's demand for swapping. (You may, of course, infer something from the fact that Tesla doesn't think it's viable.)
It has to do with the way the incentive structure is set up: there is tax credit of order $1,000 per vehicle if the vehicle has battery swap capabilities, which necessitates "available" infrastructure. If Tesla invested huge in battery swap tech and then decided it wasn't going to work, they still have massive incentives to open up a single, highly inconvenient swap station in order to recoup part of their investment through the tax incentive.
Once marketshare increases, car sharing increases, etc., and people become more accustomed to sharing property (and charging becomes the norm for everyone), the convenience of a 3 minute battery swap will likely win over - and Tesla will be ready to roll out their tech.
It would have also dovetailed nicely with the per-minute fee they will be charging Tesla owners for leaving their vehicles plugged in after they're done charging at busy Superchargers.
Elon is normally so smart I don't understand why he's fighting the math based approach here.
I imagine the fluctuations of the electrical grid are no different and likely more stable. It would make sense to charge more during the day when there's a higher load on the grid anyways, and considering the price of Teslas, I am confident the owners can afford it.
This seems like another notch on the long list of hidden caveats with a Tesla. Other examples being constant surveillance/telemetry and the thermal battery throttling (0-60 in 2.xx seconds but good luck maintaining that!)
They do have a disclaimer on charging rate: "Charging from 10% to 80% is quick and typically provides ample range to travel between most Superchargers. Charging from 80% to 100% doubles the charge time because the car must reduce current to top off cells. Actual charge times may vary."
https://www.tesla.com/supercharger
Capacity of the substation or the cable linking the supercharger to it.
For example, a Chevy Volt has a 16.5kWh battery, but a "100% full" Volt charge only uses 10.4kWh of that.
It costs about ten bucks to fully recharge a Tesla and about one hour of time. You might break even if you earn minimum wage? But then, how did you afford a Tesla to begin with?
Even if we assume you use your time productively while charging ... it all seems a bit silly for ten bucks?
Yeah, that is the question. Because if the math doesn't add up, nobody would do it, meaning Tesla doesn't need to worry about it.
A real answer that didn't miss the point would be along the lines of "Yes, here's a news article showing that Tesla has algorithms that check energy consumption against mileage, or against a set of expected patterns." Another real answer would be "No, they don't. Here's a comment thread where Telsa users have talked about their experience with charging stations where they didn't run into such limitations." A point-missing answer would be "hey, bitcoin mining isn't that profitable!"
It would succeed no better than showing up with a barrel at a burger shop and start filling it from the free ketchup dispenser.
Not to mention the mechanics of converting the ketchup in the barrel to usable energy would be inefficient and convoluted at best. Better to find some other way to power one's Bitcoin mining rig. :)
Though, you could likely dodge any criminal charges by way of insanity in that scenario!
This seems like a pretty fair and obvious way to move forward: the electricity isn't free, and it doesn't seem like they are attempting to turn a profit off of the electricity cost like a Gas station does. It curtails the externalities of Uber/Taxis freeloading off of infrastructure that has ongoing costs to maintain but provides a good value for buyers for a few longer distance trips.
It used to be unlimited supercharging. The assumption was that people would primarily charge at home, and use the supercharger only for long distance travelling.
It seems that in practice far too many people were using the supercharger as the only place to charge their vehicle, with a fair number of people using it for commercial purposes.
The Tesla Taxis at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam were apparently all using the supercharger facility, rather than setting up their own charging infrastructure.
Also, it wasn't, technically, 'free' - a supercharger fee was charged either on purchase of the car or afterwards.
Not in the US, all Tesla vehicles ordered before January 15th of 2017 came with free supercharger access.
By no means 'free': there was a $2000 Supercharger access fee included in the purchase price of the S85, or $2500 to enable it after purchase for the S60.
Not available for the S40 variant which wasn't permitted to use the Superchargers.
Everything else is included in the price of the vehicle and is standard https://www.tesla.com/models
Under specs they list
* Access to Tesla's expanding Supercharger network
* Mobile connector with 110 volt, 240 volt, and J1772 adapters
* 17" capacitive touchscreen
* Onboard maps and navigation with free updates for 7 years
* Automatic keyless entry
* ...
"If your vehicle is eligible, the Supercharging upgrade option will be visible in the Available Upgrades section."
http://shop.teslamotors.com/products/enable-supercharging
The S40 has the hardware for Supercharging but is excluded by policy.
I'm only aware of this because a friend in the UK has been trying to work-out what's applicable in this market and Tesla's constant changes to the policy makes that difficult.
Yes.
383 / 52 * $2.61 = $19.22
Or a Honda Civic:
383 / 34 * $2.61 = $29.40
(Assuming their definition is one way not roundtrip.)
382 / 52 * $1.90 = $14
Data from (I used Greenville, SC): https://www.gasbuddy.com/Charts
EDIT: From Tesla's blog post "What’s important is that in every region, Supercharging will remain simple, seamless and always significantly cheaper than gasoline."
Looks like Tesla will be pricing the electricity differently in different states as well. I wonder if the changes in their electricity prices based on the region will be enough to offset currently low gas prices.
The Model 3 will most likely have significantly better range per kwh than the Model S, reducing the cost even more.
They don't have that much control. The US would increase fracking / shale ops and bring the cost of oil back down. We have incredibly massive oil reserves here in the US that any sort of Saudi nonsense will have limited effect.
Saudis have gotten themselves into a world of pain over the past few years attempting to play their stupid games with oil prices, so much so that they are about to take Saudi Aramco public to get a desperately-needed cash infusion. Our fracking/shale ops are also hurting though in this race to the bottom.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2016/07/31/texas-shale-o...
Not surprisingly all current technology is relatively competitive with the others. If it wasn't the case, we would have a clear winner and there would be nothing interesting to discuss!
https://energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2015/08/f25/LCOE.pdf
Seems like solar is at 3c/kWh (production cost before transportation) in certain regions now http://reneweconomy.com.au/solar-prices-plunge-to-new-lows-a...
In some places it's already common to have plugs close to parking, it's for a block-heater used on extreme winter days. Adapting these for electric cars is probably not hard.
Is it because of taxes, or is electricity just more expensive in France/Italy even without taxes? Or is Tesla just charging Europeans more?
[0]: https://www.ovoenergy.com/guides/energy-guides/average-elect...
In italy home electricity costs about 0.20 euro/Kw I don't know how much it costos on a Tesla supercharger
When you think about gasoline engines they're terribly inconvenient. They need a lot of maintenance. They have tons of finicky moving parts. They need gasoline, which is only sold at select retailers, and the price of gasoline changes constantly, often spiking higher without warning.
It's only because this enormous infrastructure has built up around gasoline-powered cars that any of that is bearable. Can you imagine gasoline-powered cars trying to make inroads in a world that was historically all-electric? It'd be absurd. Somehow electric cars are gaining market share even when going against tradition, so it seems inevitable they'll hit some tipping point and gasoline will be considered the exotic, difficult to obtain fuel.
When people can charge their car overnight for free with a wind-turbine, or on the weekend with a solar roof they'll have little reason to prefer gasoline powered cars.
Unless electric cars ramp to crazy levels overnight, they will have the effect of keeping fuel prices low.
Demand for oil is (mostly) inelastic, with small surges in supply and demand responsible for large swings in price. As electric comes online, it will reduce those surges. When it gets more common, demand will shrink, lowering prices even further. I don't see electric powertrains taking over all the varied use cases for vehicles for a long time.
Energy density was the initial driver behind the push to gasoline, but if they'd had lithium-ion technology in 1880 the world would be radically different.
Electric powertrains won't take over all uses, but they'll take over enough that the remainder is mostly an anachronism. As batteries are produced at higher capacity and lower cost, as alternative energy becomes more pervasive, the whole thing tips steeply to electric.
For example, even for a cottage application with a boat electric might be better since you can charge it yourself vs. having to truck in marine fuel. With the right battery technology and solar panel system you'd save thousands. It's merely a decade or two away.
When the HOA/planning commission determines that wind turbines are not eyesores, and property speculators decide to install more than a small handful of chargers in the garages under the apartment buildings they own...
It's going to be a long climb. I'd guess that in the immediate term, we'll see a Luxe-like service to come get your car in the middle of the night, charge it, and put it back. This should be substantially more expensive than the amortized cost of a charger in your garage, so renters will eventually start demanding chargers, and over a few decades things will change.
You'd end up paying the council a small premium to park and charge in front of your house, I suspect. Which isn't great but at least works.
(I've seen someone charging a normal vehicle battery with an extension cord from a third floor window of an Edinburgh tenement..)
One 250-mile cars are commonplace, it'll go away.
1. There's no gasoline in the ground, but various forms of oil. Sounds like a nitpick, but is actually crucial, because getting usable fuel from tar sands and fracking are dirty and expensive operations -- especially once the externalities of environmental damage is accounted for. With current trends in wind and solar, it is quite likely that at some point, extracting fuel from tar sands and fracking will simply no longer be competitive. (You may argue that things like planes are unlikely to ever go electric; but it's likely we'll at some point have scalable fuel generation from electricity.)
2. CO2 doesn't necessarily stay in the atmosphere. First of all, there are natural processes that take CO2 out of the atmosphere and store the carbon in the ground/the oceans. That's how oil and coal formed in the first place. Of course, those natural processes are slower than we'd like. That's why carbon sequestration is a seriously discussed thing, i.e. filter CO2 out of the atmosphere industrially, and/or speed up the natural processes (like growing forests). Creating an economic incentive for this is a big part of the idea of carbon emissions trading.
In the end, it's viable to have a neutral economy in terms of CO2. We really need that anyway in the long term because oil is finite. If we get there faster, we'll get there without having gotten all oil out of the ground.
1.- equilibriation with oceans (10 year timescale increases system capacity by order of magnitude - but harmful to marine life)
2. - hydrocarbon/peat formation (not really a major process in an icehouse climate and quite slow anyway)
3. - marine carbonate formation (100 year timescale, potentially very large sink, can be negatively affected by process 1)
4.- silicate weathering (1000 year timescale infinite capacity).
So rate of release is very important. If CO2 release too fast ocean acidification from 1 prevents 3 and 3 and 4 don't have time to act.
At the moment, oil is so extremely cheap that we simply burn most of it. However, once we switch to other means of energy, we'll likely want to use all that oil in different ways with don't involve burning it and the CO2 stays in the products made from that oil (even if it means getting buried in a dump after some time).
Why? To discourage using nearly-filled Supercharging stations? It does seem pretty unfair.
