Machine Learning to Identify Environmentally At-Risk Communities in the U.S
arcg.is
44 points
by
bctwilson
238 days ago
guitarbill
238 days ago
It's useful, but very laggy. And the raw(?) data in the popups don't have any units or any comparison values/indicators. "DieselPM 97.57" - could be awesome, average or awful, e.g. lowest/worst percentile would be good.
ramzyo
238 days ago
For anyone interested in the paper outlining the ML methodology used to create the visualization:
(pdf)
http://cs229.stanford.edu/proj2016/report/ShenWilson-WhereCa...
philipkglass
238 days ago
I was confused when I first visited: the initial view (tried Chrome and Firefox) makes it look like the only hazardous areas of the US are around Los Angeles and... Idaho/Montana?? If you zoom in a lot of other hazard-blobs start rendering.
