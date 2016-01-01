Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Machine Learning to Identify Environmentally At-Risk Communities in the U.S (arcg.is)
44 points by bctwilson 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite



It's useful, but very laggy. And the raw(?) data in the popups don't have any units or any comparison values/indicators. "DieselPM 97.57" - could be awesome, average or awful, e.g. lowest/worst percentile would be good.


For anyone interested in the paper outlining the ML methodology used to create the visualization:

(pdf) http://cs229.stanford.edu/proj2016/report/ShenWilson-WhereCa...


I was confused when I first visited: the initial view (tried Chrome and Firefox) makes it look like the only hazardous areas of the US are around Los Angeles and... Idaho/Montana?? If you zoom in a lot of other hazard-blobs start rendering.




