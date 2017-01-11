reply
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archaic_human_admixture_with_m...
And then there's the Denisovans... I gotta get my DNA done...
You can read the abstract here: "The Combined Landscape of Denisovan and Neanderthal Ancestry in Present-Day Humans" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27032491
And here is the global map of Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA it contains: https://i.imgur.com/SjrzV93.jpg
The figure legend reads:
Figure 2.
Variation in Denisovan Ancestry Proportion
(A) Proportion of the genome inferred to be Denisovan in ancestry in diverse non-Africans. The color scale is not linear to allow saturation of the high Denisova proportions in Oceania (bright red) and better visualization of the peak of Denisova proportion in South Asia.
(B) Proportion of the genome confidently inferred to be Denisovan in ancestry in mainland Eurasians plotted against the rate of allele sharing of each sample with non-West Eurasians as measured by an f4 statistic. Error bars (1 SE) were obtained from a block jackknife. The Denisovan ancestry estimates in South Asians are systematically above expectation (fitted trend line) (p = 0.0013).
Then, most genes not related to the immune system were removed through natural selection creating the modern mix.
Perhaps I'm misunderstanding, but to me this suggests Neanderthals were actually more technologically advanced than humans at this time, and that as anatomically modern humans finally began to replace Neanderthal "civilization" they also adopted and used Neanderthal technology as their foundation.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mousterian
It seems political. Either some of the current races are different species, or the so called extinct human species are just different races.
As far as I know there is no evidence that neanderthal females could produce fertile offspring with a male homo sapiens -- but only the other way round.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Species
The genetic differences between you and any other human being of any other race are vanishingly small both in proportion to the size of the human genome and to the (known) differences between sapiens and neanderthalensis.
It's not politics, it's parsimony.
I personally think of the concept of species, etc., as "shades of gray" that change depending on the lighting. (If that makes sense.)
Look at the huge differences in dog breeds, for example. If I didn't know better I would think some dogs are a completely different class of animal when compared. (Think chiwawas and german shepherds, in their visual appearance.)
Sometimes I think of my dog as a person. Other times, not so much. Is it political? I think some people could make some sort of (weak) argument for that; in how I allocate resources to my dog, and why I do it. Why I even keep a dog around.
Also depends on how you'd define politics; how broadly and deeply. In this case I think your question it's a very interesting one, if we were to imagine running into a fresh population of neanderthals I bet there would be political ramifications between groups!
It turns out the concept of species is dated or at least doesn't fit all the phenomena out there: http://biology.stackexchange.com/questions/39664/how-could-h...
So, I suppose one could argue to some extent that Neanderthals were a human race rather than a species of their own.
A humbling confession.
The coastal towns in the area are splendid though, and worth visiting indeed.
> Gibraltar is adjacent to known drug trafficking and human smuggling routes, but the territory is heavily policed on land and at sea due to the risk of these activities occurring within its borders or territorial waters
https://www.state.gov/j/inl/rls/nrcrpt/2014/supplemental/227...
There are also some low coverage genomes.
Not sure what has been done since 2014.
(Many of us are actually part Neanderthal so talking about this gets fairly odd. The "pre-admixture" populations had maybe 99.7% shared DNA anyway.)
I feel uncomfortable letting scientists decide whether an organism is 'human' or not.
Shouldn't that designation be the province of a great human, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, someone like Mikail Gorbachev, Henry Kissinger or Yasser Arafat?
reply