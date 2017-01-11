Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Neanderthals were people too (nytimes.com)
One thing that many don't realise is Neanderthals aren't gone, because many of us are part Neanderthal. The distinction between what is Neanderthal and what isn't has just been blurred. It would be kind of like saying your mother's lineage went extinct because she had a child with your father.

Not exactly, Neanderthal admixture of 1-4% of the genome is present in all populations except sub-Saharan Africans.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archaic_human_admixture_with_m...

What I found interesting is that, while any given modern human has no more than about 4% Neanderthal DNA, it isn't the same 4% in everyone. About 20% of the Neanderthal genome is found in humans. I'm not sure what this says about interbreeding.

And then there's the Denisovans... I gotta get my DNA done...

I think this says a lot about spurious correlations in DNA "science".

The latest study on the matter is unfortunately paywalled by Elsevier... until March this year.

You can read the abstract here: "The Combined Landscape of Denisovan and Neanderthal Ancestry in Present-Day Humans" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27032491

And here is the global map of Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA it contains: https://i.imgur.com/SjrzV93.jpg

The figure legend reads: Figure 2.

Variation in Denisovan Ancestry Proportion

(A) Proportion of the genome inferred to be Denisovan in ancestry in diverse non-Africans. The color scale is not linear to allow saturation of the high Denisova proportions in Oceania (bright red) and better visualization of the peak of Denisova proportion in South Asia.

(B) Proportion of the genome confidently inferred to be Denisovan in ancestry in mainland Eurasians plotted against the rate of allele sharing of each sample with non-West Eurasians as measured by an f4 statistic. Error bars (1 SE) were obtained from a block jackknife. The Denisovan ancestry estimates in South Asians are systematically above expectation (fitted trend line) (p = 0.0013).

cough sci-hub.cc cough

I've seen work suggesting that some of the surviving Neaderthal characteristics are pale skin, freckles, straight hair, brown, blonde and ginger hair. That might not be a high proportion of the genome but it sure is noticeable.

When anatomically modern humans migrated from Africa to Europe, their immune systems were not as adapted as neanderthals. So the humans that crossbred had increased chances of surviving, were healthier and more fertile.

Then, most genes not related to the immune system were removed through natural selection creating the modern mix.

I've been interested in paleoanthropology as a layman for a few years now. I find the Mousterian [1] culture / tools quite interesting, because it appears to be part of the history of hominid technological progress, the stepping stone to Châtelperronian tools, and yet also seems almost wholly attributed to Neanderthals.

Perhaps I'm misunderstanding, but to me this suggests Neanderthals were actually more technologically advanced than humans at this time, and that as anatomically modern humans finally began to replace Neanderthal "civilization" they also adopted and used Neanderthal technology as their foundation.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mousterian

I don't know if this is appropriate, but why are extinct humans classified as different species while the still alive humans are all considered the same species?

It seems political. Either some of the current races are different species, or the so called extinct human species are just different races.

"A species is often defined as the largest group of organisms in which two individuals can produce fertile offspring, typically by sexual reproduction."[1]

As far as I know there is no evidence that neanderthal females could produce fertile offspring with a male homo sapiens -- but only the other way round.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Species

"Extinct humans" are not humans. They're homo, not homo sapiens (or, more strictly, homo sapiens sapiens).

The genetic differences between you and any other human being of any other race are vanishingly small both in proportion to the size of the human genome and to the (known) differences between sapiens and neanderthalensis.

It's not politics, it's parsimony.

I think it's an honest question, even though it's controversial and attracts downvotes. (I noticed your question is in gray right now.) In my mind, it's a question of a "big enough difference" in a day-to-day-like mode of thinking. Since I'm not a biologist I'm only using my own version of how I think of it.

I personally think of the concept of species, etc., as "shades of gray" that change depending on the lighting. (If that makes sense.)

Look at the huge differences in dog breeds, for example. If I didn't know better I would think some dogs are a completely different class of animal when compared. (Think chiwawas and german shepherds, in their visual appearance.)

Sometimes I think of my dog as a person. Other times, not so much. Is it political? I think some people could make some sort of (weak) argument for that; in how I allocate resources to my dog, and why I do it. Why I even keep a dog around.

Also depends on how you'd define politics; how broadly and deeply. In this case I think your question it's a very interesting one, if we were to imagine running into a fresh population of neanderthals I bet there would be political ramifications between groups!

Although they look different any breed of dog could do it doggy style and make another dog that could make more dogs.

As a layman my go-to definition of a species used to be the one given by Bamberg below (and for all practical purposes it still makes sense). Modern human races can interbreed and have fertile offspring. Therefore they don't constitute different species.

It turns out the concept of species is dated or at least doesn't fit all the phenomena out there: http://biology.stackexchange.com/questions/39664/how-could-h...

So, I suppose one could argue to some extent that Neanderthals were a human race rather than a species of their own.

Pretty sure it's the latter

> I’ll start with a confession, an embarrassing but relevant one, because I would come to see our history with Neanderthals as continually distorted by an unfortunate human tendency to believe in ideas that are, in reality, incorrect — and then to leverage that conviction into a feeling of superiority over other people. And in retrospect, I realize I demonstrated that same tendency myself at the beginning of this project.

A humbling confession.

It seems he didn't learn much from the experience. Gibaltrar conflicts with Spain are not exclusively about the territorial aspect but rather it being a prominent haven for human and drug trafficking. Their locals are a constant embarrassment source for the U.K. government and for the most part treated like corsairs, tolerated in public but rather frown upon in private. Possible the worst of both Spanish and British 'maritime' traditions.

The coastal towns in the area are splendid though, and worth visiting indeed.

According to the US State Department

> Gibraltar is adjacent to known drug trafficking and human smuggling routes, but the territory is heavily policed on land and at sea due to the risk of these activities occurring within its borders or territorial waters

https://www.state.gov/j/inl/rls/nrcrpt/2014/supplemental/227...

Science got it wrong because there isn't much science to it at all. It's like bone reading and the article manages to say that in a much more eloquent way.

Can we clone a Neanderthal yet?

No, we don't even have a full Neanderthal genome.

There are claims that an entire Neaderthal genome has been mapped, see doi: 10.1038/nature12886, from 2014.

There are also some low coverage genomes.

Not sure what has been done since 2014.

(Many of us are actually part Neanderthal so talking about this gets fairly odd. The "pre-admixture" populations had maybe 99.7% shared DNA anyway.)

> We’ve always classified Neanderthals, technically, as human — part of the genus Homo.

I feel uncomfortable letting scientists decide whether an organism is 'human' or not.

Shouldn't that designation be the province of a great human, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, someone like Mikail Gorbachev, Henry Kissinger or Yasser Arafat?

