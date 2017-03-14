Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
App.net is shutting down (app.net)
196 points by antinanco 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 80 comments | favorite





So to recap, Twitter exploded onto the scene in 2007, the "fail whale" appeared a lot, developers made all sorts of wonderful programs hooked into Twitter, the fail whale disappeared, Twitter started to destroy the app ecosystem, App.net launched to great fanfare in response to Twitter's knuckleheaded anti-developer stance, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber arrived and knocked all the nerds out of the top spots on Twitterholic, Donald Trump came and bludgeoned everyone with his bombastic prose, and now App.net is shutting down.

And after all this, Twitter still does not have a viable business model.

reply


Twitter finances (TTM):

revenue: $2.52B gross profit: $1.49B

It's only losing money because of stock grants.

reply


Which is a lesson in how VC can easily destroy a viable, profitable business with a "money-chasing-money" strategy.

reply


How do you figure that?

1) VCs own hardly any shared of Twitter[1]

2) Stock grants are used as compensation for people working at Twitter, NOT something that benefits investors (except in the sense people are working at the company the investors invested in I guess).

It's easy to blame VCs for everything, but I don't see how this makes any sense at all in this case.

[1] http://www.recode.net/2016/8/11/12417064/twitter-stock-owner...

reply


Who is in line for a buyout before other investors and at what multiplier? That information is usually not public and can be more important than what percentage of ownership a particular investor has.

reply


Twitter IPO'd over 3 years ago.

reply


Also App.net charged money for use.

reply


With the type and amount of attention Twitter maintains it has multiple, very viable business models. Notably advertising, data sales & company tools.

reply


This is a refreshingly honest shutdown notice.

Congratulations to Dalton and co for trying something hard and worthwhile, and wrapping it up responsibly when it didn't pan out.

reply


Not just honest, but a morally upstanding one.

Not sure what more you can do when the business isn't going well. 2+ years of maintenance, open sourcing, 2 months notice, data export, no additional billings.

Respect to Dalton and the team.

reply


Open sourcing, data export and a 2 months notice forward are pretty respectful in my book. I wish these where standard procedures for the industry.

reply


On the flip side, it was users demanding free service (under which I include gracious data export) that killed the product in the first place.

I hope we find a way to pay for this stuff more than I hope getting it free becomes standard.

reply


My sentiment exactly. And I agree with Dalton it was worth trying to see if it could fly.

It raises a lot of interesting questions about the sustainability of the "app economy" for me.

reply


I appreciate both of your sentiments, thank you.

I continue to be at least somewhat optimistic that non ad-supported models are worth trying. It seems like Patreon is doing really well and is perhaps something we can all learn from.

reply


I paid into the very beginning. It was never useful to me. I don't regret spending the money to see if it could work.

For me, the lack of apps/integrations made it essentially impossible for me to get the people I wanted to talk to on there on to there.

But I'm really glad you tried, I'm even more glad you've documented what did and didn't work, and I definitely got value for money.

Good luck with whatever's next.

reply


Yeah, for app.net I think it was more chicken and egg that killed you than paid per se. Pay presents an especially difficult chicken and egg problem because not only do you have to get people to part with their time to sign up you have to ask them to pay for what may potentially be no value provided.

I remember trying to explain why it wasn't a stupid idea to people way back when it launched on HN, and had kind of assumed that it'd died years ago.

----

Hypothesis: If you can find a way to provide value while you build up the network, the product would do better.

Second hypothesis: If you can find a way to acquire valuable users with a low-effort funnel and 'leech' users with a paid funnel that would also make the product perform better.

Taking these as assumptions for a moment, this would imply a natural advantage for federated networks if they provide interoperability between different services that have value on their own without network effects.

reply


I'd be very curious to hear the kind of questions this raises about the app economy. Do you mean mobile apps? All software?

App.net was neither. It tried to be a platform for too many things for not enough people. So I can't see how its failure reflects on the economy and not just a bad idea.

reply


Also it's pretty awesome to see a shutdown accompanied with an open sourcing. If every startup did this, we'd have a ton more open source code out there to play with.

reply


> If every startup did this...

But then every startup would have to shut down!

reply


So... Every startup? Except the big companies!

reply


This seems like a good juncture to point out that GNU Social, OStatus, and the Fediverse still exist.

It still has some believers. Someone wrote a new implementation in Ruby called Mastodon recently, which has a nice interface.

reply


I still think back periodically to https://github.com/buckket/twtxt. Fascinating project.

reply


Do you know of a good tutorial on how to quickly get set up on one of these? I would gladly join but have never really been able to figure out how.

(I'm looking to self host.)

reply


For GNU Social, set up a ServerPilot stack on Ubuntu (it's a PHP/MySQL app and the ServerPilot stack works a-okay for this).

For Mastodon, deploy their Docker image?

reply


I would assume it's just a case of installing your chosen software package on a web server. I don't know how easy that is. The more mature packages are probably better-documented in this regard.

reply


It took me about 15 minutes to install GNU Social just now (I already had a webserver with php and mysql)

reply


This is an unfortunate, but not unexpected, end of an era. App.net was created at a time when discontent was high with how Twitter was treating its users and 3rd party app developers. Even though App.net wasn't hugely successful, its existence provided a needed check against Twitter exercising user-hostile control over their platform.

However, it has not been a viable platform (one that people actually used) for many years, so while I am saddened that it is finally being shut down, I'm not surprised. Many thanks to Dalton and everyone who built it and kept it going these many years!

reply


Did Twitter actually do anything in response to App.net?

reply


App.net came out in 2012, and while I can't really remember the specific areas of discontent that I experienced with Twitter back then, here's an article I found:

http://thenextweb.com/twitter/2013/01/14/twitter-in-2012/

I think what everyone was worried about back then was that Twitter was changing the nature of what Twitter was. Twitter started placing limits on API tokens, introduced new UI in the form of cards, which could also be used for ads, etc. There was a sense that the freedom and openness of the Twitter platform was quickly diminishing.

Twitter's response was basically no response, but in a good way. They slowed down making those sorts of radical changes, and to this day you can still browse Twitter with a 3rd-party app like TweetBot and never see cards or ads.

reply


No.

reply


It provided a check? How?

reply


If people were dissatisfied with Twitter, they could leave and join App.net. If enough people did this and App.net reached critical mass, it could have become the default service of its kind.

Since the primary motivation for people switching to App.net was them getting upset at Twitter, they slowed down the frequency and breadth of the changes they were making to their service so as to upset fewer people and less frequently. In the end, this was a positive outcome for users that liked Twitter exactly the way it used to be and didn't want it to change.

Of course, Twitter's changes may not have been motivated by App.net at all, but even if not there was still an escape hatch for users if things got too bad.

reply


App.net and Medium have the same issue (why advertising is more lucrative than selling blogging software directly to content creators):

Let's say for every one content creator that are on average 100 eyeballs on the content they create (1:100). Almost universally, the 100 eyeballs can be translated to more economic value than the 1, and hence why the advertising model is so lucrative.

reply


App.net from what I understand wasn't so much trying to sell to content creators as it was trying to create a Social-Graph-As-A-Service thing. I thought the original pitch was essentially two fold:

build your network with App.net and users can basically just opt-in automagically importing their data from other App.net networks thereby reducing the friction and hopefully making it easier to over come the ghost-town problem.

build your network with App.net and tool makers (including you) automatically get a well defined/robust/tested API to write apps against to interact with your network.

reply


The advertising model is "lucrative" because that's where all the money is shunted, because that's what MarCom knows how to do. There's a century and a half of advertising agencies who need to capitalize on their training, and the newspaper/TV model is what we've gotten for it.

reply


For those not in the know, what was app.net?

reply


Twitter for $50/year

reply


So a social network? weird name for a social network.

reply


Unfortunate. Goes to show that you really can't break even without ads or selling/analysing data with a centralised social network.

reply


or put another way, "people don't want to pay for most things"

reply


Or to put it another way, people care more about money than their own privacy.

reply


Yep. I have a limited amount of money that I need to spend on more essential purchases. I'll happily trade my data/privacy for the right frivolity.

When someone starts letting me pay for groceries with my browser history sign me up.

reply


That would be thousands of dollars a year in value. Do you happen to have anything to offer besides your browser history? An email list perhaps?

reply


For the right price I'm okay. I paid Netflix for an account but they use my data to train their algorithm and enhance their product. I don't know all the details behind their work. Am I not trading their privacy? Do I really know if they aren't selling my data my preference with another partner? Do I want to pay $$ for social network? I have to weigh what justifies cost for me; most of my friends won't pay for an account for Facebook, and because I enjoy having an online social network with my real life friends, I am okay for as long as Facebook doesn't sell my name to advertiser (they can track my browser history for sure and I know they do). I accept the risk and I keep a close eyes on my online activity so nothing backfires on me.

reply


Personally, I always wanted to see a site that has ads and is free to read, but charges a small fee to create an account - just to see if it would help reduce trolling and sock puppets.

reply


Do you mean something like Metafilter? [0]

Anonymous users see ads. Authenticated users don't. It costs $5 for an account.

They have run funding drives but, to date, $5/user keeps the lights on and provides a small crew of moderators each a modest stipend.

[0] http://www.metafilter.com

Edit: spelling, grammar.

reply


SomethingAwful does this, it works.

reply


Some variant of Sturgeon's Law?

reply


Not necessarily. I'd make some comment about people's price elasticities (or maybe "people overvalue free"), but I'm not exactly sure what it would be.

reply


you really can't break even without ads or selling/analysing data with a centralised social network

I don't think we actually know that as a fact, it's just that not much else has been tried.

reply


Shutdown date according to https://alpha.app.net/: March 15, 2017.

Shutdown date according to http://blog.app.net/2017/01/12/app-net-is-shutting-down/: March 14, 2017.

Which date is correct?

reply


Depends on which side of the International Date Line you are.

reply


Laughing tears emoticon, a few times! :D

reply


I wonder how many people thought app.net was a Microsoft product.

reply


Yeah, the name is confusing. It's like a pizza place named "Waffle Irons Direct".

reply


Any association with the SharePoint people could and should doom a social network product. Or any product.

reply


If the launch would have been more humble maybe this wouldn't be such a spectacular failure.

reply


I applaud Dalton and Bryan for keeping ADN running for nearly 3 years after it ceased development. In truth, I think most of the users left back in May 2014, but it's still admirable that they kept it running.

If you'll excuse the self-plug, I wrote about the death of ADN back in 2014 and re-reading my post, I think it holds up.

http://mashable.com/2014/05/08/app-net-potential/#P8.bAcE8NO...

reply


Really loved and appreciated what Dalton, Berg, and the team was able to build. It was an awesome community for quite a while. Great job and sorely missed.

reply


Still a good domain name. MS might be interested.

reply


less than 50000 downloads in Android and 60 reviews in AppStore in 5 years. I think you can get better numbers without marketing.

Seriously, whatever you do, you need to spend the same amount of time promoting it, otherwise no one will notice. 50000 downloads is nothing in 5 years, it is 2.7 users a day. If you are in SanFrancisco you can get more than 3 downloads a day just going to the street and talking with strangers.

And they got 2.5M in their series A. https://index.co/company/AppDotNet?utm_source=thenextweb.com

Where were their budget for marketing? At least I would have expected 500k in marketing and 1$ per install, them we can talk about the users not liking the product or whatever.

UPDATE: you can keep downvoting (I would appreciate a feedback comment to explain the downvote) but it doesn't change the fact that marketing is more important than the product and they didn't spend on it

reply


So... who gets the domain?

reply


My thought exactly! Always loved the domain. :)

reply


App.net combined two big ideas:

1. Social networks are important enough that a subscription model is viable

2. Social networks should be built on a platform for social network applications

Obviously neither idea could save app.net. Which idea caused most of the problems?

reply


App.net'S failures, IMO, were not a result of being too early as Dalton suggests. Instead, they failed at building a company. Confusing branding, wrong messaging, and ultimately a product without a need. That's why app.net failed.

https://arielmichaeli.com/where-did-app-net-go-wrong-bb4326a...

reply


This reeked of being dead the day it launched, so it's hardly surpising, but it's also tragic.

Why is it so hard to create a Twitter alternative that's popular and effective? Does the world tend to gravitate towards single standards for these things, like Facebook, HTTP or email?

reply


This is one of the big problems App.net always had, in that it wasn't at all intended to be a "Twitter alternative". Alpha was supposed to be an example of what could be built on the platform, not the entire product itself.

reply


Network effects, and the existing services being "good enough"

reply


It's rare to see a service as entrenched as Twitter get displaced unless it's just not Good Enough in some capacity.

It's possible that if Twitter crumples under the weight of the abuse, if it becomes nothing but a dead sea of trolls, that we'll see a successful replacement.

Until then, muddle on!

reply


Yeah basically that. People don't want extensible services or open platforms. They don't want full control over their data. They don't want 100% privacy. These are all niche things that like less than 1% of people want. Most people just want a thing that does one basic job and does it good enough.

reply


"Network effects" on the WWW are artificial. We need to update our laws so that neither users nor developers can be punished for using any non-disruptive browsing device. A browsing device is anything that consumes data and shows it to users later.

Little guys like App.net won't stand much of a chance against the behemoths until the U.S. legalizes competition against the tech cartels.

Once that happens, sites like App.net and Twitter can compete on an even footing, and consumers will be free to choose services based on merit rather than lock-in.

reply


Can I have my $75 back?

reply


Kinda ominous that the main Twitter alternative right now is GAB.

reply


the main alternative is facebook if the use case is media comsumption. if the use case is following experts in your industry its just feedly or rss

reply


Not even close.

reply


What's that?

reply


Twitter for the alt-right, it seems. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gab_(social_network)

reply


Let's not normalize white supremacy by calling it "alt-right".

reply


It's only a Twitter alternative if people I care about will read what I write, or I can read what people I care about write.

Until most of the publishers are dual-publishing (or migrated), or most of the readers are dual-reading (or migrating), it's not an alternative.

GAB is a niche Twitter alternative.

reply


Surprise! Gimmicky non-solution that ignores reality vaporizes into thin air. Who couldv'e seen that coming?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: