This is a sad and pathetic attempt to somehow make himself known as the inventor - hopefully the EFF can protect techdirt against such a frivolous claim - and can make sure Shiva Ayyadurai is remembered for all of history as a self aggrandizing idiot who tried to claim he invented email - which is just as preposterous as Al Gore inventing the internet.
The difference is that Gore never claimed to have invented the internet, that's just a dishonest characterization of his true statements and his actual accomplishments by GOP opponents of his during the 2000 campaign.
Gore had promoted high-speed telecommunications as an important breakthrough since the 1970s and worked for decades to make that vision a reality. He did craft several pieces of legislation with the actual ARPAnet engineers who were inventing the internet to expand public access. He also was responsible for the 'Gore Bill', which is probably the most important piece of legislation tied to the proliferation of the internet. Among other important facets, it funded the research institute at Univ. of Illinois that brought Andressen together with the rest of the eventual Mosaic team that would create Netscape.
I hope this case exposes Ayyadurai for the fraud he is.
