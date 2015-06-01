> Every morning, I wake up, drink a glass of Soylent and recite the following: “Today, I will solve challenging problems. Tomorrow, I will also solve challenging problems. Every day, I will solve challenging problems, and then the robots will take over, and I will die a fulfilled man, and someone will post my obituary on Hacker News.”
That's this guy: https://alexvermeer.com/life-hacking/. Pretty sure he occupies a unique niche in the world though.
> I am creating
This statement is clearly false, as writing blog posts is in no way related to writing a transpiler. Typically all coding posts are post-mortems.
> a JavaScript to Rust transpiler in Haskell,
I guess this is a takeoff on the C-to-Rust translator (https://github.com/jameysharp/corrode)? (and all the compile-to-JS projects such as GWT, emscripten etc.). But those have actual use cases, whereas going from front-end to deep back-end / systems programming seems like a stretch.
It's true there are a lot of programming language and toolkit posts / flames on HN, and I admit they're often kind of shallow. But a small discussion is better than none at all, and it occasionally gets someone knowledgeable to contribute. But there's a qualitative difference between lots of people spending a little time on a subject versus a few people spending a lot of time on a subject. The first is often productive in a wisdom-of-the-crowds sort of way, while the second is only worthwhile if it's some kind of meeting or contract negotiation with external resources at stake. If you're exerting large amounts of energy arguing on HN then I would venture to say that you're using it wrong.
> will I be able to have conversations with normal human beings again?
I take offense at this. There is no reason you would want to talk to "normal human beings"; they are fundamentally disassociated from their internal desires. See https://youtu.be/eJ3RzGoQC4s?t=4107 (Century of the Self, part 2, Anna's project to create normal human beings). There are strong elements of this thinking in recent news surrounding the elections, so it's not surprising you would have been swept in. But the fact is that "normal human beings" are a phantom: http://ijr.com/2015/06/354635-epa-administrator-says-half-am.... Best you can do is segmentation, e.g. http://c.ymcdn.com/sites/dema.site-ym.com/resource/resmgr/Me....
> put an end to the godforsaken monotony day after fucking day
> Will I be able to feel? If you cut me, will I bleed?
> Please Just End My Suffering
> Please save me
Sounds like a metal/rock band: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NZsCYOM4j0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okd9UHLExY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XblNnon-XTc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZg-72u-QpI. Maybe that was the point of this post, as some sort of experimental art.
> Be on the lookout for a stable release soon.
Software doesn't have stable releases: https://blog.codinghorror.com/the-infinite-version/. It has stable channels and (occasionally) pinned versions. But a transpiler is developer-oriented so would never have a stable (product) channel at all.
> I see clouds in the sky, and green grass. It has been fifty years and I am sitting in the park with my dog, feeding ducks and watching the local children at play. I haven’t uttered the phrase “type-safety” in years. All the startups are gone. I am free.
The Matrix Revolutions ending is better: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTnBVDKuNdI