Underground Cellar (YC W15) Seeks Customer Success Associate in San Francisco

**Duties will include** - Assisting customers via email, live chat, and phone. - Execute on outbound marketing efforts such as emailing/calling potential and new customers to welcome them to the site. - Help with other tasks around the office such as ordering team lunches, helping to plan parties, coordinating deliveries, and more. ************** Position: Full-time. - Compensation: Competitive cash + equity + perks available. - Location: San Francisco, CA (SOMA) ************ **About Underground Cellar** We are an exciting and fun e-commerce marketplace for buying wine -- check us out at http://www.UndergroundCellar.com . We have a small team of 6 people and you will work closely with our Community Manager and CEO. We are looking for someone who is detail-oriented, hard-working, and enjoys a fast-paced environment. You'll be able to learn on the job so don't worry if you don't yet have experience or wine knowledge. We have a fun and lively office culture. We provide free lunch twice per week + unlimited snacks and drinks. We’ll pay for your BART/MUNI pass, and you’ll get other perks like free wine, comp’ed tastings throughout Napa, and the ability to learn from some rockstar teammates. We’ve raised over $2.5 million dollars from some of the leading investors in Silicon Valley, like Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank, Y Combinator, and more. ************ Interested? Please send an email to work@undergroundcellar.com with the following: 1) Your resume 2) Complete this statement: “I am perfect to join your team because…” 3) Any questions you may have (optional)