Underground Cellar (YC W15) Seeks Customer Success Associate in San Francisco

We are an exciting and fun e-commerce marketplace for buying wine -- check us out at http://www.UndergroundCellar.com . We have a
small team of 6 people and you will work closely with our Community Manager and CEO. We are looking for someone who is detail-oriented, hard-working, and enjoys a fast-paced environment. You'll be able
to learn on the job so don't worry if you don't yet have experience or wine knowledge.
**Duties will include**
- Assisting customers via email, live chat, and phone.
- Execute on outbound marketing efforts such as emailing/calling potential and new customers
to welcome them to the site.
- Help with other tasks around the office such as ordering team lunches, helping to plan parties,
coordinating deliveries, and more.
**************
Position: Full-time.
- Compensation: Competitive cash + equity + perks available.
- Location: San Francisco, CA (SOMA)
************
**About Underground Cellar**
We have a fun and lively office culture. We provide free lunch twice per week + unlimited snacks and drinks. We’ll pay for your BART/MUNI pass,
and you’ll get other perks like free wine, comp’ed tastings throughout Napa, and the ability to learn from some rockstar teammates.
We’ve raised over $2.5 million dollars from some of the leading investors in Silicon Valley, like Barbara Corcoran from
Shark Tank, Y Combinator, and more.
Interested? Please send an email to work@undergroundcellar.com with the following:
************
1) Your resume
2) Complete this statement: “I am perfect to join your team because…”
3) Any questions you may have (optional)