Show HN: Snips – A simple free snippets manager (github.com)
Show HN: Snips – A simple free snippets manager (github.com)
3 points by ethanpil 238 days ago | 1 comment



Just a small utility that I wrote for myself. Would love feedback, and perhaps someone else will find it useful.

Why? I made this because:

* I want to use the same snippet list across all my editors and IDE software * I want an easy and intuitive way to manage my snippets * I dont want my snippets in a proprietary format * Other third party snippet tools were too bulky and resource intensive * It was fun




