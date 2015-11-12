Hacker News
Bootstrapping your way to $30M/year
indiehackers.com
25 points
by
hashtagMERKY
238 days ago
2 comments
chriscampbell
237 days ago
"The purchase was announced in April, but the price tag wasn't disclosed by Citrix until a later quarterly report. Citrix shelled out $165 million in cash for Grasshopper, plus about $8.6 million in stock that would vest over time."
http://www.betaboston.com/news/2015/11/12/unicorns-may-get-a...
OJFord
238 days ago
These are all the same boring thing, if only CSS could hide everything with 'indiehackers' next to it...
