Ask HN: Developers in Germany, do you include a picture in your CV?

The only things I usually include on my CV are: name, surname, country and city of residence, email, phone, some links (e.g. GitHub profile), and of course professional experience, education, and skills. I've never included picture, the birthplace or birthdate. Now I'm thinking applying for a job in Germany (only English-speaking companies from startups to medium-big sized). Do you think I should include a picture, the birthdate and birthplace too? Thanks.