US Army Wants Biodegradable Bullets That Sprout Plants
(
livescience.com
)
5 points
by
pdmsampaio
238 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
masonic
235 days ago
Problem 1: you want your forces to train with the same stuff we would use in combat.
Problem 2: using bullets that are not solid metal ball in combat violates the Hague Convention.
