Ask HN: Tools/methods/techniques for making large life decisions?
There are a couple parts of my life that require large decisions:

1) Winding down a successful 3 years with a company, not sure what do to next. 2) SO is moving out of the midwest. Either I follow now, or in a couple of years, possibly after my next gig or grad school. 3) I love development, but I could also imagine being happy doing a dozen other things. I also have a small but successful second career as an actor.

How do you make huge life decisions like this? The usual pro-con list is good for tackling small, binary decisions, but this is a bit too difficult for that!

I know the prevailing wisdom is "life is hard, you gotta think about this for yourself" but that doesn't mean I can't ask people how it turned out for them. :)

What techniques, methods, tools, or thought experiments have you used to make huge decisions like this?




