Open source analog dev breadboard withaudio IO jacks, power, knobs, and bypass
crowdsupply.com
3 points
by
em3rgent0rdr
238 days ago
em3rgent0rdr
238 days ago
I just backed these guys. Although it may not seem like it is worth $150, the nice thing it presents a clean breadboard for designing circuit so you don't have to worry about wiring the audio i/o jacks, the power supply, the control knobs, or the bypass. So can focus only on what you care about.
