A nice companion read is "A Review of Criticality Accidents" a report put out by Los Alamos National Laboratory [1]. Fairly technical and a fun read. And by "fun" I mean both scientifically fascinating and seriously disturbing in equal measures. Who knew that the wrong shape container could kill you just by standing near it...
1. https://www.orau.org/ptp/Library/accidents/la-13638.pdf
