Command and Control film: A worker drops a socket at a Titan II missile complex (pbs.org)
3 points by KVFinn 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



The film is based on the book "Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident, and the Illusion of Safety" by Eric Schlosser. This should be required reading for every engineer. Also a ripping good yarn, just aching for the Hollywood treatment.

A nice companion read is "A Review of Criticality Accidents" a report put out by Los Alamos National Laboratory [1]. Fairly technical and a fun read. And by "fun" I mean both scientifically fascinating and seriously disturbing in equal measures. Who knew that the wrong shape container could kill you just by standing near it...

1. https://www.orau.org/ptp/Library/accidents/la-13638.pdf




