How I launched a product in 15 days, got 962 users in 24 hours spending only $30 (cbots.ro)
Points to consider:

- Influencers are key in social networks. They dont necessarily have to be famous or have a huge following. Some people are natural social butterflies. Leverage them.

- Having a marketing plan is more important than having a website. It is what you will execute over time in order to drive traffic. A plan does not need to be overly complex. It maybe simple and updated as progress is made.

- The initial rush will go quickly. Leaving you with a rather monotonous amount amount of work. Its boring. Dont chase the high. Learn to plow through the lows.

Best of luck to this team. Seems promising.

Sorry if this is obvious, but what did you actually build? I know its a chatbot for FB Messenger, but what does it do?

It helps you to keep up with personal expenses and set up reminders.

Can be tested here: m.me/peegi.me

How much did you make?

Basically I saved a $4k investment into a platform for creating chatbots and it lead me into another market I am building a product now.

