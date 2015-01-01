- Influencers are key in social networks. They dont necessarily have to be famous or have a huge following. Some people are natural social butterflies. Leverage them.
- Having a marketing plan is more important than having a website. It is what you will execute over time in order to drive traffic. A plan does not need to be overly complex. It maybe simple and updated as progress is made.
- The initial rush will go quickly. Leaving you with a rather monotonous amount amount of work. Its boring. Dont chase the high. Learn to plow through the lows.
Best of luck to this team. Seems promising.
reply
Can be tested here: m.me/peegi.me
- Influencers are key in social networks. They dont necessarily have to be famous or have a huge following. Some people are natural social butterflies. Leverage them.
- Having a marketing plan is more important than having a website. It is what you will execute over time in order to drive traffic. A plan does not need to be overly complex. It maybe simple and updated as progress is made.
- The initial rush will go quickly. Leaving you with a rather monotonous amount amount of work. Its boring. Dont chase the high. Learn to plow through the lows.
Best of luck to this team. Seems promising.
reply