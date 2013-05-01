Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Designers Engineer Luck into Video Games (nautil.us)
17 points by elorant 1 hour ago





This might be one of the reasons I've always tended to prefer games that trend toward or actually are simulators. It's very hard to notice a "luck" mechanism designed by a skilled and thoughtful developer but those are few and far between. The more experience one has with a game, the more apparent things like the holy "RNG Jesus" become apparent.

The greatest enjoyment I derive from games is that of accomplishment. To me, there is no greater feeling of accomplishment than placing well in an iRacing league race or having a great dogfight against a human opponent in a DCS server. I don't even need to win the race or shoot them down to derive a sense of satisfaction as the outcome is entirely determined by skill and one can always strive to improve their skills.

I've always subscribed to the line of thinking that luck is where preparation meets opportunity. Whatever "luck" one experiences in a simulation type game, whether or not it is in their favor, is still something that required skill if it was to be taken advantage of. If I skip a yellow flag pit stop and make a fuel mileage gamble, I still have to have a feel for how far I can stretch the tank and how skilled the other drivers are as if they race clean all the way to the finish I'm going to still be a lap short. Sure, my opponents might say I "got lucky" but my luck was a result of a calculated gamble rather than an artifact of a lucky roll in the game's algorithm.

I'm probably the outlier but I think there's something to be said for games that refuse to introduce artificial luck. They aren't for everyone but they deliver an experience that can't be matched any other way.

Check out the link in the comments about the addictiveness of Angry Birds, too. Good additional read:

http://www.mauronewmedia.com/blog/why-angry-birds-is-so-succ...

There's another more technical instance of engineered luck in video games: too-simple RNGs (as a result of system limitations) that they've been fully reverse-engineered. Tool-assisted speed runs of games have their own category for runs which utilize these shennanigans: http://tasvideos.org/LuckManipulation.html

Most of thoses require faster-than-human actions, though. But some RNGs are even simpler: in the GBA RPG Golden Sun, the RNG is seeded only when the system is turned on, so you can engineer any rare drop just by following an action script. (I wrote a blog post about this specific instance awhile ago: http://minimaxir.com/2013/05/guaranteed-to-be-random/ )

Ive never quite understood that stuff. Monster Hunter, Fire Emblem, etc, all have seeded RNGs. In some cases, with fixed tables to make it even worse so that grinding for something for months will never get you what you want without restarting in some cases.

Are those devices really unable of anything better?

the first paragraph is a description of a youtube video, but doesn't include a link to it. what was the author thinking?

anyways, here it is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pkVVJuBfgo

It also mentions Really Bad Chess, a refreshing take on Chess that's free for iPhone and Andriod. Check it out!

http://reallybadchess.com/

Heh—similar to this gem I found the other day: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knightmare_Chess

Here's Richard Garfield giving a talk about Luck vs Skill in game design:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSg408i-eKw

This makes me want to go fire up Peggle for old time's sake.

Warning: reading this article might take the fun out of playing video games.

