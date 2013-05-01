The greatest enjoyment I derive from games is that of accomplishment. To me, there is no greater feeling of accomplishment than placing well in an iRacing league race or having a great dogfight against a human opponent in a DCS server. I don't even need to win the race or shoot them down to derive a sense of satisfaction as the outcome is entirely determined by skill and one can always strive to improve their skills.
I've always subscribed to the line of thinking that luck is where preparation meets opportunity. Whatever "luck" one experiences in a simulation type game, whether or not it is in their favor, is still something that required skill if it was to be taken advantage of. If I skip a yellow flag pit stop and make a fuel mileage gamble, I still have to have a feel for how far I can stretch the tank and how skilled the other drivers are as if they race clean all the way to the finish I'm going to still be a lap short. Sure, my opponents might say I "got lucky" but my luck was a result of a calculated gamble rather than an artifact of a lucky roll in the game's algorithm.
I'm probably the outlier but I think there's something to be said for games that refuse to introduce artificial luck. They aren't for everyone but they deliver an experience that can't be matched any other way.
Most of thoses require faster-than-human actions, though. But some RNGs are even simpler: in the GBA RPG Golden Sun, the RNG is seeded only when the system is turned on, so you can engineer any rare drop just by following an action script. (I wrote a blog post about this specific instance awhile ago: http://minimaxir.com/2013/05/guaranteed-to-be-random/ )
Are those devices really unable of anything better?
