Seeking Bug Bounty Hacker for Documentary 1 point by ioncoles 238 days ago Are you a bug bounty hacker with a great life story? Have you always thought "Someone should make a film about me!" Are you based in Los Angeles or California? Award-winning filmmaker is seeking a 20-something bug bounty hacker as a subject for a short documentary film. Email me your story - ladocumentarymaker(AT)gmail(DOT)com




