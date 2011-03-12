Actually, it did. IIRC, the debug state required for converting run-time addresses to source lines was persisted in the compiler (which was a REPL, not a one-shot process like C), rather than exported in the form of symbols. The interface was pretty sketchy, but I'd say it was about as usable as GDB. You could set breakpoints, inspect registers, etc...
A lot of debugging was "live" though - since all the code was hot-loadable, you could just insert a debug print in the middle of a function on the fly. It was a really nice, iterative way to work.
reply
It's the kind of confidence like that, in a very aggressive market, where delays are killer, but knowing that you can make a tool that would help make an even better product.
Apparently the team had difficulty picking it up and using it for a while, and lots of issues that would run the development machines into the ground. Through all that, they still produced a very refined and high quality product on a tight deadline.
Anecdotally, introducing Angular to a group of seasoned developers, more experienced in RPG and JCL than anything web-wise, over the course of a month was enough to lose sleep on. Heavy respect for that developer and the team as a whole.
Isn't there an HN regular who did work at Naughty Dog, at least in the Crash Bandicoot days? Was he still around by the J&D days to fact-check?
Actually, it did. IIRC, the debug state required for converting run-time addresses to source lines was persisted in the compiler (which was a REPL, not a one-shot process like C), rather than exported in the form of symbols. The interface was pretty sketchy, but I'd say it was about as usable as GDB. You could set breakpoints, inspect registers, etc...
A lot of debugging was "live" though - since all the code was hot-loadable, you could just insert a debug print in the middle of a function on the fly. It was a really nice, iterative way to work.
reply