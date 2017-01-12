I don't know about everyone else, but my local city has much larger and much uglier utility buildings all over the place for storing municipal equipment. I guess forcing an entire city to live with terrible internet service from incumbent providers seems like a good trade off to avoid having 17 such sheds distributed across an entire city when you're an interfering busybody.
Let's not pretend the US infrastructure is anywhere near as adequately done as in most North or West-European countries.
Is this really NIMBYism? People honestly can't stand a small utility building? It's strikes me as slightly odd that the person is sure that the huts make a lot of noise, but unsure if they operate 24/7 - could this be a way of phrasing that the information comes from a third party?
Furthermore your proposed remedy isn't even consistent with your biases, as you propose throwing $840 per house per ad infitum will make the complaints go away, and then turn and round and effectively say that nothing would placate them.
I'm sorry, but that doesn't make any sense at all. If nothing will placate them, then any dollar spent is wasted. If concern is warranted, then spending the money to actually solve the problem would be cheaper over the long term.
It's basically greed mixed with selfishness - deny the community improvement for the sake of my portfolio. So, if it's money they care about, then throw money at them. There's a break-even point, of course, where the bribe exceeds the benefit of the improvement.
You'll notice that I never suggested that improving the buildings was mutually exclusive with paying them off. Do both! Make the buildings quieter or less allergenic: try to address the complaint de jour. However, realize that you're treating a symptom, not a cause.
They are not usually next to homes or blocking public parks.
Google needs to pay up and make whatever investments are needed so these shacks are in unobjectionable locations. But Google won't do that because they want to freeload by getting giveaway land from the city.
>>> Relocation. The City may require that the Network Equipment and/or Network Huts and all appurtenances be relocated from City property if the City determines that the applicable Network Hut Site is needed by City for a reasonable and necessary public use. The City shall use best efforts to provide sufficient property for Licensee to relocate and shall use reasonable efforts to find relocation property within close proximity to the existing Site. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the City shall not be required to purchase property or use its powers of eminent domain or other police powers in connection with such relocation. Upon receipt of notification by City to Licensee that the Network Equipment and/or Network Hut must be relocated, Licensee shall proceed with such relocation within a reasonable period of time not to exceed six (6) months of notice. Licensee will vacate the Site and return the Site to its original condition. If Licensee intends to abandon any Network Huts and/or Network Equipment, then Licensee shall notify Licensor of such abandonment and shall remove such facilities within a reasonable period of time, not to exceed six (6) months after providing notice.
Incidentally San Antonio is the headquarters of AT&T(formerly SBC)
If the telecoms have to suffer from the eyesore boxes they may expend a little more money to locate them in less prominent places.
The "in some areas you have two options to choose from" just sounds completely crazy, like something you’d hear in Soviet Russia, not in the west.
The same company is now offering 400Mbps and up to 1Gbps in select areas.
Not only is your poor attempt at an insult bad manners here, you're also wrong.
I wasn’t questioning the availability of the speed itself (that might be quite good now), but the availability of choice.
And a sentence like "in some areas you can even choose between two options" is a sentence that you’d expect to hear in Soviet Russia. Or in North Korea. Or China. Or East Germany.
Not in the country that used to stand for competition, free market capitalism, and choice: the US.
And going from "'Even the Politburo doesn’t have this choice. Not even Mr. Gorbachev,' [Yeltsin] said.", to "some areas are served by two cable providers" is definitely a fall.
People want infrastructure, not the infrastructure to support the infrastructure.
This same NIMBY attitude is what kept me from getting faster U-Verse service in my SF neighborhood, because they didn't want the (much smaller) U-Verse cabinets on the street... which left me with Comcast as my only high speed internet choice (with unreliable service -- 10 minute outages 3 or 4 times a week). I was so far from the CO that DSL was around 800kbit. (to be fair, the Comcast problem could have been due to poor interior wiring, but TV worked, so the landlord was unwilling to do anything about it).
Google is talking about San Francisco, but Sonic already has fiber in the entire Sunset and Richmond Districts. Gigabit fiber for $58 per month. Rather than issuing press releases, Sonic is quietly installing fiber.
Their lowest level nodes are boxes on poles. No idea where the next level of concentration is, but they're definitely not putting shipping container sized boxes in SF parks.
SF just passed a new law requiring landlords to allow any network or cable provider to install in their building. No more exclusive deals and kickbacks with Comcast.
Google just isn't very good at this business.
Efforts to expand the city's tech scene [1, 2, 3] and a significant tech industry driven by notable employers [4, 5, 6, 7] are too often offset by middle-child syndrome among SA's TX peer cities, and misguided conservatism about preserving aspects of the city very few people would miss. Generally speaking, the city is sprawling and not particularly scenic, and I could name 50 eye-sores worse than a few equipment shelters.
There's no reason we couldn't eventually share in and augment Austin's cachet, both cultural and technological (we're already trending towards a south-Texas megalopolis), but we'll have to embrace our strengths and cast off some of these provincial weaknesses.
And yes, before anyone says anything, I know that Austin is still relatively affordable compared to some of the other tech hubs, but its still its expense is still growing quickly.
Proximity- some neighborhoods are far away from suitable commercial property.
Cost- the city was probably providing the land for free or at a discount (This may be a legitimate concern in and of itself)
Not so many other utilities- There may have been less other utilities to contend with in the park versus a a commercial location.
As another poster pointed out, most cities have a lot of far uglier utility infrastructure and city storage build all over town.
Personally, I would have assumed that the city / council would be pretty cognizant of that and, once the city council bought in, it was likely to be ok.
e.g., "Housing is too expensive but I don't want them to build apartments by me" or "I want to pay less rent but I don't want them to build more apartments by me"
Notably, objecting to the building of high speed internet infrastructure doesn't fill one of these criteria unless it is widely seen as an important thing or they want high speed internet.
Needless to say, the lack of similar offerings doesn't mean much price competition for broadband speeds.
Same $70/mo, no data mining, no data caps, no equipment rental fee...and a cool 930-940 Mbps bi-directional...I'm happy :)
Edit to add: googling for info on this, it looks like Google recently bought a stake in Grande! (http://www.rcrwireless.com/20160816/network-infrastructure/g...) If you can't beat 'em, buy them.
I did not have this issue with AT&T Fiber in Austin. They do not appear to be throttling any services or websites like I experienced with AT&T U-Verse DSL in Tulsa.
It seems like that should be a recipe for success, so I also don't understand why they're laying off staff and scaling back their rollout!
