Buffalo – a new Go web framework (gobuffalo.io)
2 points by elliotlarson 238 days ago



I like how, in their README on GitHub, they mention that they're not interested in playing the benchmark game. That's great. For the most part, I don't care about benchmarks. I mostly just care about tooling that helps me to be more productive.




