Buffalo – a new Go web framework
(
gobuffalo.io
)
2 points
by
elliotlarson
238 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
elliotlarson
238 days ago
I like how, in their README on GitHub, they mention that they're not interested in playing the benchmark game. That's great. For the most part, I don't care about benchmarks. I mostly just care about tooling that helps me to be more productive.
Search: