Did the documentation specify anywhere that it expects hex values?
Even if it did it should still probably throw an error if handed a normal string. You should defs make a pull request and fix it.
Reading through, it's NOT clear that `key` must be hexidecimal, but you can see why the gem's author didn't think to call it out:
The gem also provides a helper method for generating keys: AES.key (which outputs a random hexidecimal string). The developer probably never expected users to submit their own keys, despite the design of the gem making it easy to do.
