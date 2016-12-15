1) Identify large trends or the goals of powerful people.
2) Release feed prewritten BS to media that describes what you already planned to do in terms that aligns it with the above goals.
3) Profit(or don't get in a pissing match with our appearance above all else President Elect)
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was apparently very voluble, and aimed many of his points at how U.S. companies had a hard time succeeding in China, and what the government could do about it.
Considering Trump has threatened to upend Sino-U.S. relations over the Taiwan issue, the answer may be, not so much.
Today it feels opposite that the US is losing that leverage and China doesn't really care. Perhaps I am wrong.
I don't think this is necessarily a bad thing. It mostly means that in terms of GDP per capita China has been catching up which means many millions being lifted out of poverty.
"“It’s a very powerful headline, and the timing certainly makes Trump look good,”
The staffing up isn’t particularly surprising for a company moving into multiple categories from groceries, hardware and video to fashion and cloud services. But the move could appease Trump, who tangled with Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos during the election campaign.
Is it a political move? How couldn't it be? Is it somthing to lambaste about? No, it's basic job creation in the US, something we really need to sustain the America us cosmopolitans have forgotten about.
I'm 95% confident he is going to be a disaster (and so will this Republican congress) but maybe this country needs to experience some pain to understand that both sides aren't equal. Nevertheless I can't lay blame until action is actually taken and the results are known.
Be careful, your hubris is making conclusions you don't have facts for. You're more than likely right, but its a bad habit to start.
Exhibit B: Mass-terminating appointees before they're formally replaced leaving huge parts of the government rudderless for months.
Nearly everything about this presidency is off the charts batshit insane. There is no way this thing would pass a political breathalizer.
Have you listened to anything he's said? Did George W. Bush teach people nothing?
When you consider the wage of Amazon warehouse workers, it's a lot less than 2-5% of wage growth, which is what matters.
They're hiring 100,000 people because they can put them to work and make a profit.
They NOT hiring 100,000 people to make Trump happy or make favors in the administration.
B) They've only stated their intent to hire people. They haven't actually done it.
C) Is this net +100K or just 100K new hires? It's not clear if this is including churn or not.
these jobs will displace slash replace other jobs. calling the jobs created growth without looking at what the new industry destroys is like going to the casino and bragging about how much you won, while withholding how much you "invested."
Watch me. ;)
> In a call with reporters on Thursday Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said his boss was happy to play a part in Amazon’s decision
Did he actually though?
> You have a good company hiring people in an area where a lot of tech companies tend to be outsourcing people,” he said. “So it’s very positive, political or not. It’s still 100,000 more people in the U.
Amazon wasn't one of the companies outsourcing people. They have been hiring engineers by the boatload for years.
I'd guess the large majority of these jobs aren't going to be tech jobs anyway.
> Over the past five years, Amazon says it has created more than 150,000 jobs in the U.S.
So they are just over doubling the hiring rate? about 30k/year before to about 70k now?
> After Trump’s victory, Bezos tweeted: “I for one give him my most open mind.”
Good lesson from a smart guy.
All jobs created in the next 4 years will be because of Trump, and all jobs lost will be because of Clinton/Bush/Obama.
If you make enough jobs the Fed will induce a recession:
https://hbr.org/1996/01/a-country-is-not-a-company (an article I can imagine quoting extensively from now on...)
You can make a company bigger and more prosperous by employing more people, theoretically, forever. A country doesn't work like that - but Trump probably thinks it does.
Even if this were true, companies creating more jobs wouldn't necessarily be a good idea.
Low interest rates creates the mortgage crisis.
If there is "full" employment, then low interest rates cause a massive problem because it prints money that has nothing to buy.
It is appropriate to turn off the money spigot when the economy has no more room to grow.
I feel the jobs argument is outdated. As of right now the fed is unable to induce inflation despite huge amounts money pumped into the market. In other words the fed lost its ability to control employment.
It also ignores the productivity gains from increased demands of bigger markets created by free trade. Yes, productivity gains destroy jobs, which is the opposite of what the globalists like to say. However this is essentiallly a Luddite argument. Had we stuck with it we would still live in an agrarian society. Reducing costs stemming from increased productivity affords more expendable income, creating new markets and new jobs in them. So free trade has the effect of promoting productivity, which I argue is the same as scientific and technological progress of our civilization.
That was probably true 2-6 years ago but since then the Fed has raised rates in Dec 2015[1], Dec 2016[2] and shows signs of raising them again (meaning that inflationary policies are doing something). The "liquidity trap" is mostly over.
> It also ignores the productivity gains from increased demands of bigger markets created by free trade.
How can an individual gain productivity from increased trade? Without increased education or new technologies, individual productivity (and in aggregate, world productivity) will not be affected by changes in trade policy.
The more important factor is competition. If Amazon hires 10 people, you can bet tradition retail needed at least 11 to do the same amount of work. If Amazon is undercutting them, those businesses will die off, and 11 people will be out of work.
If Amazon wants to hire 100,000 logistics/fulfillment employees, you can bet there's more than 100,000 people who will be out of work elsewhere.
Bias note: I spent 5 years making software for Amazon's logistics division.
headline can also be "Amazon plans to hire 100,000 below minimum wage workers in light of relaxed labor laws"
Not saying it couldn't be better, or the timing isn't suspect in regards to maximizing PR, but don't forget the humans this will positively impact.
So stop reporting the things he actually says and does then?
It'll just stop taking things out of context and manufacturing outrage to generate clicks.
A bad job with no prospects of turning into anything else, is pretty close to as bad as unemployment to my mind.
Too many people are stuck in the trap of working for a terrible employer that beats them down psychologically, treats them like dirt, and forces them to jump through endless hoops just to keep their crappy job.
WE get to be selective of "does this job help my career trajectory" but not everyone. This MAY be life changing for those 100,000 individuals.
What & where & who hires for Z?
