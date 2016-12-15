Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon to Create 100,000 New Jobs in U.S. In Next 18 Months (bloomberg.com)
How to PR.

1) Identify large trends or the goals of powerful people.

2) Release feed prewritten BS to media that describes what you already planned to do in terms that aligns it with the above goals.

3) Profit(or don't get in a pissing match with our appearance above all else President Elect)

One other issue bubbling behind the scenes is Bezos wants Amazon businesses to have a bigger footprint in China. He brought it up at the "Tech Summit" with Trump last month (1):

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was apparently very voluble, and aimed many of his points at how U.S. companies had a hard time succeeding in China, and what the government could do about it.

Considering Trump has threatened to upend Sino-U.S. relations over the Taiwan issue, the answer may be, not so much.

1. http://www.recode.net/2016/12/15/13976806/immigration-matern...

I think part of the question is how much leverage does the US have. It feels to me that 10+ years ago the United states had a lot more leverage in the world to push things in their favor.

Today it feels opposite that the US is losing that leverage and China doesn't really care. Perhaps I am wrong.

All other things being equal, a country's GDP is probably a good 1st order estimate of its influence in the world. Over the past several decades China's GDP has been increasing at a faster rate than the US so your feeling is probably correct. Relatively speaking China's influence has been rising and the US's has been falling.

I don't think this is necessarily a bad thing. It mostly means that in terms of GDP per capita China has been catching up which means many millions being lifted out of poverty.

Don't waste your time, it's PR bullshit:

"“It’s a very powerful headline, and the timing certainly makes Trump look good,”

The staffing up isn’t particularly surprising for a company moving into multiple categories from groceries, hardware and video to fashion and cloud services. But the move could appease Trump, who tangled with Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos during the election campaign.

Look, regardless of your political inclinations you can't blankly hate everything Trump does. I get it, it's cognitive dissonance, but give credit where it's do. One company committing to 100k U.S jobs is huge. Looking at the numbers, that alone will contribute to 2.5-5% of job growth in the US (assuming job growth is btween 100-200k/month.)

Is it a political move? How couldn't it be? Is it somthing to lambaste about? No, it's basic job creation in the US, something we really need to sustain the America us cosmopolitans have forgotten about.

You're half-right. Not everything Trump does will be horrible and bad. We should judge him by his actual actions.

I'm 95% confident he is going to be a disaster (and so will this Republican congress) but maybe this country needs to experience some pain to understand that both sides aren't equal. Nevertheless I can't lay blame until action is actually taken and the results are known.

"We can't press charges when someone's driving drunk until they crash into something or kill somebody. Our hands our tied!"

"We can't press charges when someone's driving [seemingly] drunk until, [we know for a fact they are drunk or,] they crash into something or kill somebody. Our hands our tied!"

Be careful, your hubris is making conclusions you don't have facts for. You're more than likely right, but its a bad habit to start.

Exhibit A: The "blind trust" that is anything but.

Exhibit B: Mass-terminating appointees before they're formally replaced leaving huge parts of the government rudderless for months.

Nearly everything about this presidency is off the charts batshit insane. There is no way this thing would pass a political breathalizer.

Have you listened to anything he's said? Did George W. Bush teach people nothing?

Credit for what, to whom? First, it's a pledge not a commitment, and second it's a statement about Amazon's continuation of 20 years of steady growth. This isn't "insourcing" or "onshoring" ? Trump did this? How?

When you consider the wage of Amazon warehouse workers, it's a lot less than 2-5% of wage growth, which is what matters.

Is it a political move? How couldn't it be?

They're hiring 100,000 people because they can put them to work and make a profit.

They NOT hiring 100,000 people to make Trump happy or make favors in the administration.

A) We're talking about Amazon here so don't be too quick to talk about profits.

B) They've only stated their intent to hire people. They haven't actually done it.

C) Is this net +100K or just 100K new hires? It's not clear if this is including churn or not.

job creation isnt basic, especially disruptive change and new economies of scale.

these jobs will displace slash replace other jobs. calling the jobs created growth without looking at what the new industry destroys is like going to the casino and bragging about how much you won, while withholding how much you "invested."

Since he's not president, the credit is definitely not due to Trump, though I'm sure he'll take credit for it regardless.

> you can't blankly hate everything Trump does

Watch me. ;)

> In a call with reporters on Thursday Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said his boss was happy to play a part in Amazon’s decision

Did he actually though?

> You have a good company hiring people in an area where a lot of tech companies tend to be outsourcing people,” he said. “So it’s very positive, political or not. It’s still 100,000 more people in the U.

Amazon wasn't one of the companies outsourcing people. They have been hiring engineers by the boatload for years.

I'd guess the large majority of these jobs aren't going to be tech jobs anyway.

> Over the past five years, Amazon says it has created more than 150,000 jobs in the U.S.

So they are just over doubling the hiring rate? about 30k/year before to about 70k now?

> After Trump’s victory, Bezos tweeted: “I for one give him my most open mind.”

Good lesson from a smart guy.

I agree to be logically consistent you'd also have to make the same argument about Obama's unemployment numbers. Most of the growth lately has been in relatively low paying jobs.

reply


reply


Its safe to assume that anything that happened since the election will be claimed by Trump. Regardless of whether he or his administration have the slightest thing to do with it.

All jobs created in the next 4 years will be because of Trump, and all jobs lost will be because of Clinton/Bush/Obama.

It's safe to assume because it's SOP for politicians. You aren't saying anything that hasn't been true of any incoming president in my lifetime. Hell, it's often true in the private sector during a management change.

10 million net jobs were created during the Obama administration. How many of those did he tweet about?

reply


More than 80% of those were low skills service jobs. The jobs Trump is creating and the factories he saved are high skilled high paying jobs.


You missed one quote at the very end. Without it, the above reads like a quote with your reply to it. However, the last sentence was a quote from the article too.

In additional to PR bullshit...

If you make enough jobs the Fed will induce a recession:

https://hbr.org/1996/01/a-country-is-not-a-company (an article I can imagine quoting extensively from now on...)

You can make a company bigger and more prosperous by employing more people, theoretically, forever. A country doesn't work like that - but Trump probably thinks it does.

Even if this were true, companies creating more jobs wouldn't necessarily be a good idea.

That depends on your bias. Does the fed "induce a recession" when it raises interest rates or does the Fed "induce inflation" when it lowers interest rates?

Low interest rates creates the mortgage crisis.

If there is "full" employment, then low interest rates cause a massive problem because it prints money that has nothing to buy. It is appropriate to turn off the money spigot when the economy has no more room to grow.

reply


I agree. I think a better alternative to the alarmist "induce a recession" is probably something like "lower demand".

It's an interesting article, thanks for sharing.

I feel the jobs argument is outdated. As of right now the fed is unable to induce inflation despite huge amounts money pumped into the market. In other words the fed lost its ability to control employment.

It also ignores the productivity gains from increased demands of bigger markets created by free trade. Yes, productivity gains destroy jobs, which is the opposite of what the globalists like to say. However this is essentiallly a Luddite argument. Had we stuck with it we would still live in an agrarian society. Reducing costs stemming from increased productivity affords more expendable income, creating new markets and new jobs in them. So free trade has the effect of promoting productivity, which I argue is the same as scientific and technological progress of our civilization.

reply


> I feel the jobs argument is outdated. As of right now the fed is unable to induce inflation despite huge amounts money pumped into the market. In other words the fed lost its ability to control employment.

That was probably true 2-6 years ago but since then the Fed has raised rates in Dec 2015[1], Dec 2016[2] and shows signs of raising them again (meaning that inflationary policies are doing something). The "liquidity trap" is mostly over.

> It also ignores the productivity gains from increased demands of bigger markets created by free trade.

How can an individual gain productivity from increased trade? Without increased education or new technologies, individual productivity (and in aggregate, world productivity) will not be affected by changes in trade policy.

[1]: https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/press/monetary/201...

[2]: https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/press/monetary/201...

90% of these jobs will be at or very close to minimum wage. The company might also figure out a clever way to use independent contractors so they are paid less than minimum wage.

reply


Do you have any numbers on what you mean by 'close to minimum wage'? Quick Googling shows that Amazon pays fulfillment associates $12-13/hour starting, which is much higher than the US minimum wage of $7.25.

The more important factor is competition. If Amazon hires 10 people, you can bet tradition retail needed at least 11 to do the same amount of work. If Amazon is undercutting them, those businesses will die off, and 11 people will be out of work.

If Amazon wants to hire 100,000 logistics/fulfillment employees, you can bet there's more than 100,000 people who will be out of work elsewhere.

Bias note: I spent 5 years making software for Amazon's logistics division.

So basically these are not jobs, they are "jobs".

i was just about to say this.

headline can also be "Amazon plans to hire 100,000 below minimum wage workers in light of relaxed labor laws"

reply


For a lot of people, this will be an amazing opportunity and dramatically improve their life.

Not saying it couldn't be better, or the timing isn't suspect in regards to maximizing PR, but don't forget the humans this will positively impact.

How so? Many of these workers will likely be coming from similar jobs in the retail space where Amazon's increased presence is simply displacing them. When workers are paid at or below the minimum wage they often have to rely on government subsidies to make ends meet. The article even points some of this out.

reply


reply


The article doesn't even mention what kind go jobs they are. For all I know they could be associates who sell things using amazon's infrastructure. Or low paying high stress warehouse picker jobs. But those are increasingly being automated away.

So Jack Ma's visit to the Trump tower had a swift and predictable effect. Next up: Washington Compost will stop pooping on Trump at every opportunity. Bezos is, above everything else, a pragmatist.

> Washington Compost will stop pooping on Trump at every opportunity

So stop reporting the things he actually says and does then?

reply


No, those it'll probably still report (although I don't know, Jeff could forbid it: it's his personal blog, he will print what he wants).

It'll just stop taking things out of context and manufacturing outrage to generate clicks.

In their warehouse? Well, a job is a job, I guess.

reply


A job is a job, but a good job is better than a bad one.

A bad job with no prospects of turning into anything else, is pretty close to as bad as unemployment to my mind.

There are jobs so bad that being unemployed is an improvement because at least then you have time to find something better.

Too many people are stuck in the trap of working for a terrible employer that beats them down psychologically, treats them like dirt, and forces them to jump through endless hoops just to keep their crappy job.

I think it's easy for us (most likely anybody readying HN) to not understand how impactful this could be to someone's family/life.

WE get to be selective of "does this job help my career trajectory" but not everyone. This MAY be life changing for those 100,000 individuals.

Does anyone know how Z seeks applicants?

What & where & who hires for Z?

Incredibly great news.

Might as well rename the company "Trump" - BTW "Amazon Just Got Slapped With a $1 Million Fine For Misleading Pricing"

