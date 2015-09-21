reply
EDIT: actually the press release doesn't even say that really. It says Fiat Chrysler installed software that could impact emissions testing but didn't tell the EPA about it, which is considered a violation of the Clean Air Act. It doesn't say the software cheats on tests.
If an automaker sells N cars exceeding some emissions limit by 100%, people get out the pitchforks.
But if that same automaker sells 2N conforming cars, it's widely heralded as a Good Thing.
However, to a first approximation, the environmental impact is equivalent in each case (or arguably worse in the latter case, because of increased energy and materials consumption).
"This testing revealed that the FCA vehicle models in question produce increased NOx emissions under conditions that would be encountered in normal operation and use."
You can't blame me for missing that when they bury the lede in the very last paragraph.
That aside, the headline here still says the opposite of what it means to say. Exceeding the standard is a good thing. Exceeding the emissions limit is a bad thing.
> FCA allegedly installed and failed to disclose software
> that increases air pollution from vehicles
> The undisclosed software results in increased
> emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from the vehicles.
[1] http://abcnews.go.com/US/volkswagen-pleads-guilty-pays-43-bi...
In the end, it's about FCA lying to the government: claiming to meet the requirement while secretly working around it.
The violation doesn't actually state the increased NOx emissions were above any limits, just that the software responsible for the increase wasn't disclosed.
What penalty would you consider appropriate for someone breaking the law, resulting in 60 deaths?
Should it matter what law was broken, or how those deaths were caused?
If you randomly shoot 30 people, what is the appropriate penalty? What if you were shooting blindfolded and couldn't see when or who you killed? What if you were being paid money to take shots?
That is an exact analogy to what Volkswagon did when it sold cars that exceeded regulatory limits.
Arguing that killing less people than could have in the past doesn't feel like it's the best way to frame a position, unless the new number is zero.
How on earth is that related to giving someone a pass for a murder now?
But that is irrelevant to the question of what the consequences of Volkswagen's actions were. That's like justifying calling a black person a nigger on the basis of that being better than the lynchings that they used to have to put up with.
[0] https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2017-01/documents...
[1] https://www.epa.gov/fca
This is a result of the cold hard engineering fact that our current level of technology is insufficient to hit the numbers without raising costs significantly. But once one automaker starts to fudge the numbers at a given price point, all the others must do the same thing or they fall behind. Being honest might add hundreds or thousands of dollars to the dealer cost of a family sedan, which is an absolute dealbreaker when your rivals are getting the same benefit by just lying.
There's a spectrum from shady-but-nearly-defensible to absolute lies, and different manufacturers fall on the spectrum at different points.
One that comes to mind is Mitsubishi [0], but there have been others. And as you suggest, there will be plenty more in the future.
[0] http://money.cnn.com/2016/04/26/news/companies/mitsubishi-ch...
I'm going to have to remember to bring this up as an example whenever people claim private industry can police/regulate themselves. It's perfect.
Do people actually claim that? That's insane.
The natural state of all groups with the same interest is collusion. Self-policing only happens if there is a viable threat of even worse external policing. (Example: the Hays' code for films, which was only voluntarily established because of the looming threat of outright legal censorship of the film industry.)
Likewise, competition only emerges when:
* Parties are in a zero sum game where they lose little from cooperation.
* They lack the means to communicate and collude efficiently.
* They are forcibly prevented from colluding (anti-trust laws, etc.).
In the modern world where private communication is cheap and easy and where almost all market interactions are non-zero sum, the only thing preventing giant mega-cartels is the threat of legal action.
And even that's not working well:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nestl%C3%A9
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PepsiCo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IHeartMedia
Agreed. And yet, here in the United States that claim is a central plank in the Republican platform.
These diesel vehicles were not truly "affordable" to start with, they are a very costly upgrade (> $4000) over the base engines. A truck that starts at over $37,000 and an SUV start at over $40,000. While these are obviously vehicles the average middle-income person might be able to afford, it's a far cry from the $27,000 starting price of the RAM and these aren't leaving the lot without being almost $10k more than the average new car.
How about blaming the execs or the other people actually responsible. GM, BMW, MB, and Ford among others have been able sell diesel vehicles in the US without (afaik) cheating.
GP here. My whole point is that ~everyone is cheating to various degrees, it's just that not everyone has been caught yet.
industries as whole do a great job of self regulation because its not profitable to be caught and everyone gets caught. the trouble is that with conflicting agencies involved you can even with the best intents get caught between two.
there are also times when someone who is responsible for passing something up the chain forgets and no one follows up. that is a process failure and again these things get fixed because its not profitable to be fined, investigated, etc
Now, there's no reason to innovate because someone spends big bucks to actually do what everyone else is lying about.
This isn't damming of private industry - it's damming of the regulation.
(Er, to me. Obviously you might come to a different conclusion. Just wanted to throw in how this article can be read both ways.)
You're essentially claiming we should abolish all regulations period because some people will cheat. The actual solution is to heavily punish cheaters. We don't have to guess and argue about this; go visit China then come back here and regale us about how horrible the EPA is and how we should eliminate pollution regulations.
The technology may not exist yet but government standards can be a forcing function that makes manufacturers invest in creating it and bringing the cost down.
In fact government has had a huge hand in many forms of innovation; the trans-continental railroad was only made possible by government backing. The internet could not have been created by private companies from scratch, but government investment made bootstrapping possible.
What did you read my argument as? Can you restate my argument? Either I spoke unclearly, or you read poorly. So, let me figure this out.
Even the dirtiest of the cheating VWs would have passed the previous standards (from not that many years ago) with flying colors.
Um, no. The EPA didn't pull the numbers out of their asses. They worked with the auto industry to come up with requirements that were stringent but realistic.
Government agencies are commonly criticized for regulating industries that they have no expertise in. In reality though, things don't work that way. Either the regulators themselves have industry experience (what is commonly referred to as "revolving doors") or they consult experts.
Edit: Ah - "Vehicle C was fitted with a 3.0L turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine in conjunction with an aqueous urea-SCR system and DPF for NOx and PM control, respectively" from here[0] page 25
[0]http://www.eenews.net/assets/2015/09/21/document_cw_02.pdf
1) Deprecate/shutdown gas-only car factories, build hybrid factories with an upgrade roadmap to plugin-hybrid and eventually EV. Then make all models and all trim levels (from base to premium) hybrid as a starting point
2) Continue using gas-only car factories to get more ROI and profit, use shady tactics that either secretly violate EPA regulations or at best comply with the letter of the law, but not the spirit of the law. Make a few hybrid factories to profit from the eco-friendly market.
Look at the new car market today, it's clear which option the car companies picked.
Since a key use of the information of for a consumer to compare between two cars to decide which they should purchase based on emissions and fuel economy, a repeatable test is a key requirement.
It's easier to standardize and precisely specify the test cycle on a dyno.
Do trucks and SUVs in the US even have emissions standards? I know they're exempt from emissions tests in many states which is part of the reason for their popularity.
Trucks weren't held to the same standards as cars, so manufacturers started making more carlike trucks to meet consumer demand for larger vehicles. The improved visibility and image of toughness and independence also helps drive truck and SUV sales.
Bad drivers driving huge cars through dense places are scary...
I think it's mostly related to the percentage of other vehicles that they can see over.
In 1999, California enacted its LEV (low emissions vehicle) II regulations, which moved most pickup trucks and SUVs into the same regulatory scheme as passenger vehicles: https://www.arb.ca.gov/msprog/levprog/levii/factsht.pdf
Which is usually used with exhaust fluid: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diesel_exhaust_fluid
DPFs remove visible soot from diesel emissions, but their actual benefit for health is less clear. They don't trap the ultra-fine, PM2.5 invisible sooty particles which are the most dangerous because they can penetrate the lungs and enter the bloodstream. These particles are associated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer.
DPFs also tend to break down after a few years of use. Often, they end up being (illegally) removed by owners who don't want to pay for an expensive replacement.
Somebody was blaming this on trucks, but I'm thinking this might be the opposite - their small cars as it was with VW because they don't have these sorts of systems in place.
But there are, of course, a lot of old pre-DEF heavy vehicles on the roads too that would not comply with modern emissions standards.
[1]: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/11/business/volkswagen-diese...
[1] https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/81846086267555840...
[2] https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/81846146776682496...
I think problems like this deserve investigation effort and aren't particularly political - probably an easy play to your average citizen.
reply