Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
EPA Notifies Fiat Chrysler of Clean Air Act Violations (epa.gov)
88 points by denzil_correa 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 99 comments | favorite





I've been expecting revelations like this. If the other manufacturers were legit in these measures I would have expected them to e.g. run full page ads poking fun at VW to curry favour. They've been curiously silent.

reply


Note: they mean exceeding in the bad direction, not the good direction. At first I thought this was some kind of spoof article, or Chrysler marketing effort. It should probably read "exceeding limits" not "exceeding standards".

EDIT: actually the press release doesn't even say that really. It says Fiat Chrysler installed software that could impact emissions testing but didn't tell the EPA about it, which is considered a violation of the Clean Air Act. It doesn't say the software cheats on tests.

reply


For automotive scandals like e.g this one and Dieselgate it's always surprising how much outrage people muster.

If an automaker sells N cars exceeding some emissions limit by 100%, people get out the pitchforks.

But if that same automaker sells 2N conforming cars, it's widely heralded as a Good Thing.

However, to a first approximation, the environmental impact is equivalent in each case (or arguably worse in the latter case, because of increased energy and materials consumption).

reply


FTA:

"This testing revealed that the FCA vehicle models in question produce increased NOx emissions under conditions that would be encountered in normal operation and use."

reply


Still seems like they go out of their way to not say that the increase in emissions exceeded any limits. The violation is specifically that the specific software was not disclosed.

reply


Wow. Someone needs to tell the EPA about the inverted pyramid.

You can't blame me for missing that when they bury the lede in the very last paragraph.

That aside, the headline here still says the opposite of what it means to say. Exceeding the standard is a good thing. Exceeding the emissions limit is a bad thing.

reply


This is the subtitle of the article:

    > FCA allegedly installed and failed to disclose software
    > that increases air pollution from vehicles
Second sentence of the first paragraph:

    > The undisclosed software results in increased
    > emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from the vehicles.
What more do you want?

reply


Someone "accuses" you of wrongdoing (negative direction). Exceeding standards usually means better than the standard (positive direction). I agree with you. Title needs an update.

reply


Exceeding the speed limit is illegal, but I understand what you're saying.

reply


We reverted the submission title to that of the article from “E.P.A. Accuses Fiat Chrysler of Secretly Exceeding Emissions Standards”.

reply


Seconded, the headline is misleading

reply


Volkswagen, a German company, admitted wrongdoing, is paying $4.3bn in fines and will see its executives, domestic and overseas, jailed by the U.S. government [1]. Curious if Fiat Chrysler will see those checkboxes--admission of wrongdoing, material fines and jailed executives--filled.

[1] http://abcnews.go.com/US/volkswagen-pleads-guilty-pays-43-bi...

reply


I personally don't think that jail for simply emitting NOx above limits is worth it

reply


It's less about emitting NOx, or an individual Chrysler owner being deceived about how much emissions their car produces. It's not even about a public policy requirement that aims to limit NOx emission, reducing smog and acid rain, which are bad.

In the end, it's about FCA lying to the government: claiming to meet the requirement while secretly working around it.

reply


> I personally don't think that jail for simply emitting NOx above limits is worth it

The violation doesn't actually state the increased NOx emissions were above any limits, just that the software responsible for the increase wasn't disclosed.

reply


An estimated 60 people have died because of these excess emissions.

What penalty would you consider appropriate for someone breaking the law, resulting in 60 deaths?

Should it matter what law was broken, or how those deaths were caused?

reply


Are you saying that 60 people died because of excess FCA NoX emissions?

reply


No. That is the estimate of the number who died from the Volkswagon emissions.

reply


60 people was just an estimate from statistics, and NOx emissions are not a new problem either.

reply


NOx emissions are not a new problem, and our ability to estimate its effects are pretty good. The exact number is an estimate, but the real number is very unlikely to be off by more than a factor of 2.

If you randomly shoot 30 people, what is the appropriate penalty? What if you were shooting blindfolded and couldn't see when or who you killed? What if you were being paid money to take shots?

That is an exact analogy to what Volkswagon did when it sold cars that exceeded regulatory limits.

reply


I mean in the sense that the emissions before the EPA was created was far worse.

reply


Ok, so in your example 120 people were killed by emissions vs. the ~60 that died today. That's an improvement for everyone except for the people who still died.

Arguing that killing less people than could have in the past doesn't feel like it's the best way to frame a position, unless the new number is zero.

reply


And murders were worse 10 years ago too.

How on earth is that related to giving someone a pass for a murder now?

reply


Yes. See https://www.epa.gov/clean-air-act-overview/progress-cleaning... for estimates of things like how many hundreds of thousands of deaths per year worse we used to be.

But that is irrelevant to the question of what the consequences of Volkswagen's actions were. That's like justifying calling a black person a nigger on the basis of that being better than the lynchings that they used to have to put up with.

reply


That it's an estimate doesn't change the basic moral argument unless you're suggesting it's quite likely the estimate could be so off that the actual amount is 0. If it's even 1, and the outcome could reasonably have been predicted, the argument holds.

reply


If they wrote software that does something wrong, then there is so much premeditation in this that jail time is a must.

reply


The Notice of Violation (NOV) [0] is worth checking out if you're interested in the nitty gritty details of regulatory enforcement. It's quite readable and paints a clear picture that EPA believes FCA violated the Clean Air Act. Specifically that they have software/code (AECDs) which were "neither described nor justified". Also interesting that they already set up a short URL for this particular issue. [1]

[0] https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2017-01/documents...

[1] https://www.epa.gov/fca

reply


I have a feeling this is just the first in a long line of violations that are going to surface due to the VW scandal.

reply


If you've ever been near a major automaker's test engineering lab, you quickly realize that ~all of them are doing shady things to hit their numbers.

This is a result of the cold hard engineering fact that our current level of technology is insufficient to hit the numbers without raising costs significantly. But once one automaker starts to fudge the numbers at a given price point, all the others must do the same thing or they fall behind. Being honest might add hundreds or thousands of dollars to the dealer cost of a family sedan, which is an absolute dealbreaker when your rivals are getting the same benefit by just lying.

There's a spectrum from shady-but-nearly-defensible to absolute lies, and different manufacturers fall on the spectrum at different points.

One that comes to mind is Mitsubishi [0], but there have been others. And as you suggest, there will be plenty more in the future.

[0] http://money.cnn.com/2016/04/26/news/companies/mitsubishi-ch...

reply


"This is a result of the cold hard engineering fact that our current level of technology is insufficient to hit the numbers without raising costs significantly. But once one automaker starts to fudge the numbers at a given price point, all the others must do the same thing or they fall behind."

I'm going to have to remember to bring this up as an example whenever people claim private industry can police/regulate themselves. It's perfect.

reply


> I'm going to have to remember to bring this up as an example whenever people claim private industry can police/regulate themselves.

Do people actually claim that? That's insane.

The natural state of all groups with the same interest is collusion. Self-policing only happens if there is a viable threat of even worse external policing. (Example: the Hays' code for films, which was only voluntarily established because of the looming threat of outright legal censorship of the film industry.)

Likewise, competition only emerges when:

* Parties are in a zero sum game where they lose little from cooperation.

* They lack the means to communicate and collude efficiently.

* They are forcibly prevented from colluding (anti-trust laws, etc.).

In the modern world where private communication is cheap and easy and where almost all market interactions are non-zero sum, the only thing preventing giant mega-cartels is the threat of legal action.

And even that's not working well:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nestl%C3%A9

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PepsiCo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IHeartMedia

reply


>Do people actually claim that? That's insane.

Agreed. And yet, here in the United States that claim is a central plank in the Republican platform.

reply


Well, the problem here is also in a way with the EPA's testing methodology. I think you have to go into it thinking that someone will try to cheat so the tests need to be designed differently (eg; don't just accept whatever comes through the ODB2 port as true).

reply


So instead we overregulate to the point where affordable car's can't exist furthering the divide between the rich and the poor. Wonderful.

reply


What evidence do you have to make such a claim?

These diesel vehicles were not truly "affordable" to start with, they are a very costly upgrade (> $4000) over the base engines. A truck that starts at over $37,000 and an SUV start at over $40,000. While these are obviously vehicles the average middle-income person might be able to afford, it's a far cry from the $27,000 starting price of the RAM and these aren't leaving the lot without being almost $10k more than the average new car.

How about blaming the execs or the other people actually responsible. GM, BMW, MB, and Ford among others have been able sell diesel vehicles in the US without (afaik) cheating.

reply


>> "GM, BMW, MB, and Ford"

GP here. My whole point is that ~everyone is cheating to various degrees, it's just that not everyone has been caught yet.

reply


well a lot of issues arise because of conflicting and unclear regulation. this certainly isn't limited to the auto industry or environmental concerns.

industries as whole do a great job of self regulation because its not profitable to be caught and everyone gets caught. the trouble is that with conflicting agencies involved you can even with the best intents get caught between two.

there are also times when someone who is responsible for passing something up the chain forgets and no one follows up. that is a process failure and again these things get fixed because its not profitable to be fined, investigated, etc

reply


there'd be no incentive to lie if the EPA wasn't forcing these "standards" on them.

Now, there's no reason to innovate because someone spends big bucks to actually do what everyone else is lying about.

This isn't damming of private industry - it's damming of the regulation.

(Er, to me. Obviously you might come to a different conclusion. Just wanted to throw in how this article can be read both ways.)

reply


If standards weren't forced on them we'd be living in smog-choked cities. Markets can't efficiently deal with tragedy-of-the-commons situations because the air belongs to everyone and there is no way to do price discovery. Even a manufacturer could advertise based on being eco-friendly the effects would be minuscule thus consumers would have little reason to prioritize such features.

You're essentially claiming we should abolish all regulations period because some people will cheat. The actual solution is to heavily punish cheaters. We don't have to guess and argue about this; go visit China then come back here and regale us about how horrible the EPA is and how we should eliminate pollution regulations.

The technology may not exist yet but government standards can be a forcing function that makes manufacturers invest in creating it and bringing the cost down.

In fact government has had a huge hand in many forms of innovation; the trans-continental railroad was only made possible by government backing. The internet could not have been created by private companies from scratch, but government investment made bootstrapping possible.

reply


I feel like there are more differences between China and the USA than just the EPA, and that's not at all what I was arguing.

What did you read my argument as? Can you restate my argument? Either I spoke unclearly, or you read poorly. So, let me figure this out.

reply


Without the regulation they wouldn't be doing anything, because any attempt at limiting emissions is more expensive than none at all. Regulations aren't perfect, but perfect is the enemy of good enough.

reply


The standards escalated way too fast though. They were asking for essentially multiple orders of magnitude improvement in a single generation.

Even the dirtiest of the cheating VWs would have passed the previous standards (from not that many years ago) with flying colors.

reply


The urea injected Diesel engines meet the standards.

reply


No, they don't. I own one that's about to get bought back.

reply


>>The standards escalated way too fast though.

Um, no. The EPA didn't pull the numbers out of their asses. They worked with the auto industry to come up with requirements that were stringent but realistic.

Government agencies are commonly criticized for regulating industries that they have no expertise in. In reality though, things don't work that way. Either the regulators themselves have industry experience (what is commonly referred to as "revolving doors") or they consult experts.

reply


The 2025 CAFE standards seem to be a dramatic rise in requirement in a short time period wherein the industry attempted to provide alternative advise and was soundly rebuffed, even outright ignored. The EPA may have once listened, but they don't seem to anymore.

reply


I'd say it's more damning of the enforcement of the regulations than the regulations themselves. If car manufacturers fudging numbers were quickly discovered and made to pay hefty fines to the regulator and refunds to customers, and potentially prison time for executives (depending on how serious the violation is, of course), you can bet the manufacturers would quickly learn it makes prudent business sense to be honest.

reply


The technology to meet and even exceed EPA regulations already exists: hybrid cars. At this point there should not be a single gas only new car on the market, all models and all trim levels should be hybrid as a starting point. If they did this, mass production would reduce the current extra hybrid cost to nothing. Instead they are lying on emissions tests and want to maximize profit off hybrids. EPA must punish such behavior.

reply


We'd all have health problems and shortened lifespans from air pollution, but hey, at least automakers wouldn't be lying to us.

reply


I would've thought there might be more incentive then for manufacturers to spend a few bucks to test and rat out the models of other manufacturers then; guess not.

reply


It's not just automakers. I have seen things in heavy industry that not only push the envelope but could be called outright cheating.

reply


iirc the original (college) study which found VW emissions were way higher than they should've been also found that a BMW diesel produced the book figure

Edit: Ah - "Vehicle C was fitted with a 3.0L turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine in conjunction with an aqueous urea-SCR system and DPF for NOx and PM control, respectively" from here[0] page 25

[0]http://www.eenews.net/assets/2015/09/21/document_cw_02.pdf

reply


Another reason to think it's nearly industry-wide is that ECUs, ECU firmware frameworks, sensors, and interface firmware come from a small set of common suppliers. Anyone not hitting a competitor's' numbers knows their competitors are using the same hardware and much of the same software.

reply


These organizations are obsessive about IP and they definitely don't share engine management code on a regular basis, even if they use the same ECU and the result is largely similar code.

reply


Yeah, there's no way it was just VW. All the other companies making diesel engines must have known, or at least suspected, what was going on with the VW TDIs. There are pretty fundamental reasons why diesel engines have to choose between efficiency and emissions, and when VW announced that they built an efficient engine without a urea device everyone else must've scrambled to find out their "secret", until they realized there wasn't one. The fact that they didn't blow the whistle is pretty compelling evidence that they're up to the same stuff.

reply


When the EPA fines a company (e.g., $4.3Bn for VW), where exactly does that money go?

reply


http://www.sfgate.com/business/networth/article/When-governm...

reply


The US Treasury

reply


This is all happening because at some point the car companies had this choice to make:

1) Deprecate/shutdown gas-only car factories, build hybrid factories with an upgrade roadmap to plugin-hybrid and eventually EV. Then make all models and all trim levels (from base to premium) hybrid as a starting point

2) Continue using gas-only car factories to get more ROI and profit, use shady tactics that either secretly violate EPA regulations or at best comply with the letter of the law, but not the spirit of the law. Make a few hybrid factories to profit from the eco-friendly market.

Look at the new car market today, it's clear which option the car companies picked.

reply


This is 'all happening' with diesel engines, which are a tiny percentage of gas-only engines sold in the US. Your choices above seem to ignore option 3 - stop making diesel engines and only sell gasoline engines.

reply


Actual title: "EPA Notifies Fiat Chrysler of Clean Air Act Violations"

reply


Why don't they just do emissions tests by attaching a probe to exhaust and taking the car on a normal drive. Harder to fake results when you're not performing them in the same lab conditions.

reply


It makes it impossible to compare between models or even between model years.

Since a key use of the information of for a consumer to compare between two cars to decide which they should purchase based on emissions and fuel economy, a repeatable test is a key requirement.

reply


Then put the car on rollers for a fixed speed/acceleration/time profile

reply


What is a normal drive?

It's easier to standardize and precisely specify the test cycle on a dyno.

reply


I'm sure that would be more expensive. And there are union work rules.

reply


You think they would've done something after the Volkswagon disaster... this is either extreme ignorance (we don't really know what our code does) or malicious intent (let's hope we don't get caught like them).

reply


The release doesn't actually state that they violated emissions standards. It just says that they failed to notify the EPA of the presence of software that can alter the vehicle's emissions profile.

Do trucks and SUVs in the US even have emissions standards? I know they're exempt from emissions tests in many states which is part of the reason for their popularity.

reply


That's not why they're popular. They're popular because the average American thinks bigger is better and they also want a bigger car for when they have an accident, they can kill the other person instead of themselves.

reply


Though I see a slight grayish tint to your comment indicating some down votes, you're spot on. Does anyone really think someone's automotive buying decision goes something like, "yeah, it's hard to park and the mileage sucks, but at least I don't have to take 30 minutes out of my day once every few years to go get emissions tested. That'll make the rough ride and the hundreds of extra dollars in fuel expenses worth it."? No, no one has ever thought that when buying a car.

reply


There was a subsidy relating to "business" vehicles weighing over 3 tons. It was supposed to target commercial equipment but lots of small business owners just started buying huge SUVs. http://www.slate.com/articles/business/moneybox/2008/07/high... It's been toned down a bit recently. http://www.section179.org/section_179_deduction.html

reply


Big cars were always popular in the US. Until the mid 1970s when fuel economy standards and an oil crisis or two changed the market. The oil crisis passed, but the economy standards did not.

Trucks weren't held to the same standards as cars, so manufacturers started making more carlike trucks to meet consumer demand for larger vehicles. The improved visibility and image of toughness and independence also helps drive truck and SUV sales.

reply


The visibility is modified, not improved. Far away objects are more visible and very nearby objects (like curbs or children) are less visible.

Bad drivers driving huge cars through dense places are scary...

reply


Consumers with this preference perceive that their visibility is better. Don't confuse them with facts.

I think it's mostly related to the percentage of other vehicles that they can see over.

reply


It's more that their different classification makes them cheaper. If SUVs had to play by the same fuel economy standards as cars, they'd be a lot more expensive than they are. I don't know if they actually have different emissions standards, but if they did then the same thing would apply there.

reply


Consumer demands are a big part of it. I doubt they would have too many issues meeting emission specs if passenger cars were limited to the 40-50kW they realistically need.

reply


Have you ever driven in a snowstorm? They're popular in areas with snow because the drivetrain handles better in the snow, and the higher ground clearance means that they can handle unplowed roads.

reply


An awd sedan works great on the unplowed roads in Colorado.

reply


May have been a bad decision, but I drove a Toyota Solara (2-door Camry) through years of winters in (properly) upstate NY. Knowing when/how to drive in snow goes a long way further than AWD or ground clearance.

reply


> Do trucks and SUVs in the US even have emissions standards? I know they're exempt from emissions tests in many states which is part of the reason for their popularity.

In 1999, California enacted its LEV (low emissions vehicle) II regulations, which moved most pickup trucks and SUVs into the same regulatory scheme as passenger vehicles: https://www.arb.ca.gov/msprog/levprog/levii/factsht.pdf

reply


I recall that, Ford had to purchase a bunch of Honda V6 engines for their trucks because they didn't have an engine that could meet the standards.

reply


Diesels are required to have a particulate filter: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diesel_particulate_filter

Which is usually used with exhaust fluid: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diesel_exhaust_fluid

reply


DEF (AdBlue) can significantly reduce NOx emissions. It's now standard in modern heavy diesel trucks, busses, etc. However, it's very rare to find it in light diesels such as cars and SUVs which often have real-world NOx emissions far in excess of what emissions standards allow.

DPFs remove visible soot from diesel emissions, but their actual benefit for health is less clear. They don't trap the ultra-fine, PM2.5 invisible sooty particles which are the most dangerous because they can penetrate the lungs and enter the bloodstream. These particles are associated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

DPFs also tend to break down after a few years of use. Often, they end up being (illegally) removed by owners who don't want to pay for an expensive replacement.

reply


Correct me if I'm wrong, but most regular consumer vehicles aren't required to have a urea/DEF system, but all the big trucks and commercial vehicles tend to.

Somebody was blaming this on trucks, but I'm thinking this might be the opposite - their small cars as it was with VW because they don't have these sorts of systems in place.

reply


The engine in question did have a DEF system though...

reply


You're right. It's now light diesel vehicles that are the primary problem with regard to excessive NOx emissions. At least in Europe, where there are a huge number of light diesel vehicles on the roads.

But there are, of course, a lot of old pre-DEF heavy vehicles on the roads too that would not comply with modern emissions standards.

reply


Every passenger vehicle in the US has to meet emissions standards. Testing whether they actually meet those standards in everyday practice is up to the states. If you roll coal in rural Montana it's up to individual police officers whether to pull you over or not.

reply


It's all out in the field, and fixing the problem in the field would be devilishly hard. VW's cheat enabled them to sell diesels without urea injection. Retrofitting that without admitting guilt or drawing attention isn't practical.

reply


Oh, oh, let me guess: it's the fault of a single rogue engineer, and does not in any way implicate company upper management.

reply


I am assuming your comment is referencing Volkswagen's emissions controversy? It doesn't really fit considering six executives have been charged [1] over the incident.

[1]: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/11/business/volkswagen-diese...

reply


That's nice. I was referring to this: http://www.reuters.com/article/volkswagen-emissions-congress...

reply


I suspect the parent comment is referring to the way VW attempted to deflect blame from management / executives to claiming initially that it was rogue engineers. (rather than referring to who has or hasn't been charged by the government)

reply


Looks like the engine in question is the 3L L630 which is made by the Fiat-owned VM Motori

reply


The most interesting thing about the arrest of a senior VW manager and this is that, evidently, software isn't too hard to investigate. It's probably not easy, but if a white-enough-box test of the ECU shows it cheats by detecting a dynamometer using a simple expedient that has no practical use on the road, then you have evidence that will stand up in court.

reply


Donald Trump was celebrating just a few days ago that Chrysler was going to open a new plant in Michigan instead of in Mexico[1][2]. Could this be a political move by the EPA?

[1] https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/81846086267555840...

[2] https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/81846146776682496...

reply


Given how much he wants to gut the EPA, maybe they figured this was their last chance to get the news out.

reply


It could be, but it almost certainly is not.

reply


Yeah, I mean I don't think he's complained about the EPA busting emissions violators, has he? He at least seemed to be pushing a "clean air and water" thing, which something like this should certainly fall under, even if you don't want to police carbon emissions aggressively as some would like to.

I think problems like this deserve investigation effort and aren't particularly political - probably an easy play to your average citizen.

reply


Why wouldn't they have done the same thing to Ford months ago?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: