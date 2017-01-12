Overall the US is going to keep getting successfully exploited until they actually ask subject experts how to defend themselves rather than lawyers, MBAs, and politicians.
This is something Obama did very well with the "The United States Digital Service." He cut out the useless empty suites, got in a bunch of subject experts, and accomplished things.
Can you imagine how critical the media would be if Trump's defence advisor was a lawyer? But for IT and cyber security that's just fine I guess...
It should be noted that Secretaries of Defense often are not soldiers (the current one isn't).
The USDS's major accomplishment appears to be modernizing the White House's IT infrastructure [4], which was embarrassingly obsolete.
According to its website, the Digital Service has been automating internal government processes, most notably Veterans Affairs and U.S. Customs and Immigration Services. [5]
To assess the value of intervention X, one may want to compare the actual effect (E1) with some estimates of what would have happened (E2) if X did not happen.
If one does not use a comparison of this manner, one probably is not distinguishing between luck and causation.
* Existing agencies would struggle to assemble a talented, motivated critical mass of software developers. Why? Attracting these kinds of developers requires cultural shifts and 'economies of people' (to riff on the term 'economies of scale'.) It also requires a concerted effort on hiring and knowing how to slot skilled technologists in government pay scales. Not all (few?) agencies have figured out to make this happen.
* Existing agencies would likely continue to procure work as before; e.g. through a maze of procurement and perhaps through some (limited, if any) internal development resources.
I would welcome a continuation of this line of thinking from those who have worked closely with and/or observed the USDS.
In the next administration Palantir is going to clean up.. why b/c of Thiel and because of current contractor ineffectiveness. The Digital 18F will survive but it's not clear that the agencies they serve will.
Bummer.
There is at least some research that conservatives value loyalty far more than liberals: http://www.ethicsdefined.org/the-problem-with-morality/conse...
"One of the things we’re going to do, we have some of the greatest computer minds anywhere in the world that we've assembled. You saw just a sample of it two weeks ago up here we had the six top people in the world. They were never the same room together as a group. And we’re going to put those minds together, and we're going to form a defense."
RT(Ruptly TV) news channel made a joke about it, if Trump is to nominate someone for "ministry of comedy", he'd find someone who hates comedy.
It'll be fun to watch.
