Some advantages I can think of:
1. Educational quality is more tied to student success.
2. The burden of "payment" is shifted from the student to the school, as the school now must make
sure their students are capable of getting good jobs if they want to be paid themselves.
3. Education and corporate "curricula" are more coupled. This could also be a disadvantage,
depending on how you think about it.
Some diadvantages:
1. This hurts liberal arts, where the value is more opaque.
2. Research based, or generally any profession that's intellectually difficult, but pays low will be
discouraged, implicitly through this.
3. Makes the point of education a bit more professional and practical, which may have longer term
effects (people who think outside of the box generally aren't the ones who are paid well,
initially).
If you step back and take in the wider view, you can see there is a business model for enslaving people without enough money. It works like this, you offer to give them money for something they want, even though they can't really afford it, and then you can add penalties and interest to garnish their future income until they die.
This is the business model of payday loans, you offer a loan until pay day, but they never have enough money so you "roll over" the loan and you're always owed interest. You create a situation where not only will the person never be able to pay you back you can milk them for anywhere from 5 - 50% of any money they manage to acquire. You have effectively enslaved them.
That was the same model used in the sub-prime mortgage crisis except there are two problems with sub-prime mortgages, one was they are usually no-recourse so you can just hand over the keys to the house and "pay them off" and they are dischargable in bankruptcy while the primary residence is protected.
So these leeches have turned to student "loans." Not dischargable in bankruptcy, you pay until you die. Check. At risk population that feels they have to have a college degree? Check. A set of 'for profit' schools willing to set aside any sort of moral principle so that they can transfer money to themselves? Check.
The predatory lenders stepped right into that ideal environment and have been convincing people left and right that things will be so much better and all they need is "education" and its easily within reach because they can "finance it."
That's a very important distinction, because in a lot of states, social security and other government support benefits are verboten from garnishment. The only two federal garnishments against social security that can occur are for federal taxes, and federal student loans.
Below $54,126 Nil
$54,126–$60,292 4%
$60,293–$66,456 4.5%
$66,457–$69,949 5%
$69,950–$75,190 5.5%
$75,191–$81,432 6%
$81,433 - $85,718 6.5%
$85,719–$94,331 7%
$94,332–$100,519 7.5%
$100,520 and above 8%
But yes, I really like the Australian system. The fact that's its integrated with the tax system means there's no other monthly payments to worry about, it sorts itself out at the end of the financial year.
Here are some issues it would have caused:
(a) Reduced my chances of getting an education at a top rate university (because I would be considered "at risk" for not succeeding, at least on paper). So I would have ended up at a less prestigious school, made less money, etc.
(b) If I had say 10% of my income siphoned off to a private company (which is a scary thought), I wouldn't have the opportunity to choose how to spend my money. For example, I have chosen to skip paying a loan payment to pay rent. I called and asked if this was alright, they told me it was fine. It kept me from being homeless for a month while I handled a cashflow issue.
(c) Because of the tax benefits, I have zero incentive to pay off my loan quicker. If 10% of my income went to some loan agency I'd pay it off quicker than I am now, and thus have less interest to write off. Further, I make money quicker than I lose it due to loan interest on the stock market, so I can actually pay back my loan faster by investing, then paying down the loan. This also helps spur the economy along, and at scale this is a massive reason it's not in anyone's best interest to implement a plan like this.
This isn't prudent asset-liability matching. If your loan is 3.5% and you can find investment-grade bonds that (a) yield more and (b) compensate you, in the spread, for your risk and hassle, then that might work.
I remember how, with great fanfare, DOW 10,000 was ushered in. I was in 8th grade and it was 1998 or 1999, I remember how ten years later the DOW hit about 6,000.
We do not know how capitalism will respond to competent robotics and AI, and a population bust.
My highest loan is 10% interest (private loan), average between all of them is 5.2%. My annual return on the stock market is always well above 10% YoY... sooo it's basically never worth it.
Which is my point, the whole "we'll make you an indentured servant until you pay us back", seems stupid.
Point is, investing v. paying off debt is not a simple matter of average expected growth compared to interest paid on loans. Investments often lose large portions of their value in the short-term while paying off debt is always a guaranteed return. So, for short loans (<15 years), it's probably not wise to use average expected return, instead use a wide range of +15%pa and -30%pa.
I'd argue the fact that you've beaten the average expected yearly return for so long suggests that a correction is imminent and paying off debt has a better expected return than investing. This goes doubly because so many people have forgotten the lessons taught by past recessions and believe that 10%+ annual returns are the norm.
I wont even disagree, but my point is that it should be an option to do, versus money just being taken out of my pay check to pay a loan.
That would make you one of world's most elite money managers. I'm sorry but that sounds to good to be true. Bernie Madoff was getting his clients 10% year over year and that turned out to be too good to be true as well.
Could you share some details on this investment strategy you have?
I always do this in March, after my tax return, because that's my "play money". All the money I made from the prior years investments + tax return I usually dump into other investments that hold up over time i.e. gold, real estate, etc. or invest in my business.
Here's this years, which has been unusually good:
>"I use part of my student loan payments to shield against higher taxes. AKA I can write off the interest payments on my tax return."
and then:
>"All the money I made from the prior years investments + tax return I usually dump into other investments that hold up over time i.e. gold, real estate"
I am sorry but that kind of sounds like you are gaming the system. I don't think the intention of the student loan tax deduction was to allow people to buy gold and real estate but rather to help people to make ends meet. You don't actually need that deduction it sounds like.
Story time.
A side hustle I'm working on is creating a site that matches investors with solar projects. Due to how solar tax incentives are structured, if I can properly estimate your tax liability, I can create a partnership vehicle where instead of your tax liability going to the US federal government, its all invested in solar generation projects.
You still have to pay taxes, but because of a legislative and tax code hack, you can fund renewable energy deployment instead of federal tax receipts.
This is gaming the system, but I'd rather my money go to clean energy and not bombing innocent brown people and another carrier group. Economics 101 is incentives matter. If you set a system up, be prepared for people to poke at it to find its weaknesses.
EDIT: @bogomipz
Regarding your comment:
"So that Federal Government was OK when it came to you getting a student loan for an education but it's somehow not OK when it comes to paying your fair share to fund it?
I don't like paying taxes as much as the next guy but I do it and I understand why I need to."
I'm a high school dropout, and the services I care about (Social Security and Medicare) are funded out of my payroll taxes, which I'm fine with (I've paid $73k into Social Security, and $21k into Medicare, not including the exact matches my employers have paid in). I pay for the things that should be paid for (social services), and avoid paying for things that are unjust (the us military).
So that Federal Government was OK when it came to you getting a student loan for an education but it's somehow not OK when it comes to paying your fair share to fund it?
I don't like paying taxes as much as the next guy but I do it and I understand why I need to.
I'm only a couple of years out of school so don't think I'm rich or own property or anything.
But you did have a choice. You spent it before you had it, by borrowing from someone else. That was your choice.
For me, my student loans were about £20k overall (including living costs) and I'm paying back about £2.5k/year from it. Most of my friends are never going to pay it back.
However, it's not really put much burden on universities as they get the money immediately and then the losses from non-repayment are absorbed by the government.
It scares me that people are taking on these loans with that assumption, spurred on by people like Martin Lewis.
The government has changed the rules before... they may change them again.
To be fair to Mr Lewis, he apparently put his money where his mouth is and engaged lawyers to challenge the recent changes, but I haven't heard of any results... http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/personalfinance/borrowing... Does anyone know if it was just posturing for the press at the time, hoping we'd forget about it? Was there ever a ruling or result?
My student loan for getting a BSc and MSc in Computer Science at one of the top universities in the UK is about ~12k total. But it's reassuring to know that if I lost my job tomorrow, I wouldn't have any payments to make until I found another job.
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2012/sep/24/student-loan-a...
(I don't believe it's changed since)
This wouldnt prevent students from going after useless degrees like they do today.
> 2. The burden of "payment" is shifted from the student to the school, as the school now must make sure their students are capable of getting good jobs if they want to be paid themselves.
It's usually not the schools loaning the money, they don't care what you do as long as you pay tuition, its banks and the federal government that loan the money, and they don't care because interest keeps accruing on your loan and you cant get rid of it.
I often wonder if the easy answer is to make student-loan debt dischargeable on bankruptcy. Yes, some banks would stop making the loans. But, would they all? I have to assume there would still be a market for student loans.
It isn't because the minimum repayments are so low they never come close to the large interested accrued?
Mitch Daniels, the president of Purdue, has been pushing for this as a sort of solution to student loans, but it just ends up with the higher-income students subsidizing the education of the lower-income students, where 'income' refers to post-graduation job income.
You know what else does that? Having government guaranteed loans in the first place.
Such an option has been available for many years, though the main loan servicer has been accused of directing people into temporary deferments instead.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/state-prosecutors-navien...
Yes, this is available for most federal student loan programs today.
[0] https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/understand/plans/in...
Unfortunately interest keeps doing its thing so many people will see their loan amounts increase once on IBR.
This leaves their only likely out as forgiveness by making 120 payments and working for a gov/education institution for 10 years.
It's treated as taxable income unless you are insolvent, which you might be if you owe a lot of money.
Yes. In the US, this was reasonably common before student loans.
Yes, it's called filing bankruptcy, and they removed the ability for people to do that for student loans.
One area that I believe is highly inequitable is that home owners can write off all of their interest on their home loan, but there are income caps for student loans that restrict who and how much interest can be written off.
I'd like to draft a measure to make student loan interest 100% tax deductable at the state level. The hope is that passing it in CA would create a conversation around federal income tax policy and student loan interest.
Also, getting rid of the mortgage deduction would be a major hardship on the middle class.
I would even consider allowing the write-off of discretionary interest like car loan interest. It should likely be capped at some value that allows people to buy a new, but not ridiculous car. (I don't own a car so this is especially not something I care about).
Point is, if home buyers are writing off their interest, people who are investing in themselves definitely should. I also agree with your elegant solution, and would support no write-offs, but I believe it is harder to take away write-offs than to add them.
Basically, markets adapt to the cheaper money.
The cheaper loans are a _cause_ in the market mechanism being described, not an effect, so for this assertion it doesn't matter how market-oriented they are.
In a market, price is driven by demand (and supply). If price is externally controlled (which isn't, then, a free market), then the quantity traded will be driven by price (it will be the minimum of quantity demanded and quantity supplied at the price.)
But, that's all irrelevant; the relevant relationship is that an external subsidy to buyers outside of the price exchanged between buyer and seller (which is not a price cut) increases demand and, thereby, both market clearing quantity and market clearing price (assuming the supply curve slopes in the usual direction.) The latter effect (increase in market clearing quantity) is usually the intended effect of a subsidy, the price effect comes along for the ride.
OTOH, there is plenty of evidence that loan repayment costs (and this has been generally been shown to be the case with deferred costs) are excessively discounted in decision-making, which increases the degree to which loans act like subsidies (in both quantity traded and price effects), but also decreases the degree to which subsidizing loan repayment acts like a subsidy (because it reduces a costs that is discounted in decision-making, reducing the effect of both the base cost and the reduction of that cost.)
If you make it easier to borrow money for education, then there is less pressure to keep education costs down.
The rest may require either cuts in other programs or increases in income tax rates for everyone. Either event would create a more fair tax structure which is why it should be proposed.
We have a major student debt crisis and we should be attacking it from multiple angles.
We give tax breaks to companies all the time with the explicit understanding that they will cover that loss just by the mere fact that they exist and are spending money.
My history is a bit fuzzy having just woke up.
If you gave me $500, I'd buy a new dishwasher. But a rich person doesn't have to save money to buy a new dishwasher. Giving them more money isn't going to change their life in any appreciable way. Everything they want, they already have. But poor people want/need a lot of things they can't afford. Giving them a tax break means they can now afford to buy things they previously couldn't, which means Whirlpool sells more American-made dishwashers, hires more American employees, and pays more American taxes.
Oh and the reason Bush raised taxes in the 80s is to pay for a war. You can't fix the deficit, cut taxes, and go to war. War is expensive.
The only way to waste money from the economy's standpoint is to save it. As long as it's being spent, it's being spent well. And as long as it's being spent on something that you pay taxes on, the government wins too.
So, IF that's true, it might make this more viable because the rich and upper middle class are less likely to be holding student loans, and thus, this money is more likely to be spent.
Not exactly; Reagan's "biggest tax cut in history" on income taxes was followed very quickly by his less-frequently-remembered biggest tax increase in history (on payroll taxes), and so was really just part of the biggest tax burden shift in history from higher income to lower-income earners.
In the short-term, this didn't have bad top-line aggregate effects on the economy, but it was a key factor in the bad distributional results since that time.
US GDP growth from 1980 to 1988[1]:
1980: 9.62%
1981: 9.69%
1982: 3.79%
1983: 11.4%
1984: 9.62%
1985: 7.37%
1986: 4.86%
1987: 7.57%
1988: 7.76%
[1] http://www.multpl.com/us-gdp-growth-rate/table/by-year
That doesn't solve the abysmal K-12 education so many people receive, of course.
So previously it was 6 years, and you want to make it 16?
IMO, the opposite should happen. Germany got this pretty right. https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/0/0e/Ge...
There are far more varied education routes, it means not everyone takes $100ks of loans when they really just need a couple years of trade school.
To clarify, I'm saying that college should be available to all either for free or at an affordable price.
More generally, I don't agree with the premises that some people deserve a better education than others, that we can determine people's worthiness at a young age, and that the only value (or even the primary value) of education is making money.
Regarding our ability to determine the worthiness of young students, note that parents' wealth and/or income are the leading factors (AFAIK) in determining how much education a student receives.
> previously it was 6 years, and you want to make it 16?
I think many ideas for limiting education imply an abandonment of progress, that we should plan for the economy and society we had over the last 50 years instead of looking to the future and building a more educated and productive one. The society and economy of the last 50 years was built by forward thinking people before that, including those who thought education should be expanded.
Perhaps if people were better educated, they would be less vulnerable to absurd political, economic, and scientific ideas. (To be clear: I'm not calling the parent's idea absurd; I'm referring to many others out there and sometimes here on HN.)
But to push back a bit, the sorting process in 4th grade is incredibly unfair, especially to students with uneven learning (ie. are "behind" in 4th grade and thus are destined to be a low wage worker for their whole lives) or are immigrants.
And what's worse, well-off families can work around the system by pushing back if their child is "sorted" into Realschule or Hauptschule. Or, they can just opt to send them to private school instead.
So, it's not all roses. But outside tracking (which will never be a perfectly efficient), I think it is fundamentally a better than the U.S.'s education system.
Some people don't need to and shouldn't go to college. And, it's great if they can get an education that's tailored to them.
Who are these people? Who decides? Have you asked them? What if they want to go to college? Is college only valuable for work skills? What about understanding the world?
I wonder if people said the same about high school, and basic literacy.
EDIT: I'll add to people reading this: Did you go to college? Do you expect your kids to? What about Senators, CEOs, etc - will their kids go to college? Much of this is the elite telling everyone else that their families don't need to go to college.
Pretty much all of Europe has technical schools, not just Germany.
Germany has a heavily industrialised economy with a lot of such skill work that doesn't necessitate a university degree.
What Germany also got right is worker rights for those in such jobs. It's one thing to be a welder in a factory, knowing that you will probably keep working there for all your life and another thing entirely to be a welder in a factory knowing that you will get fired the moment the economy slows down.
The same justification could easily be applied today with regard to tertiary education. Maybe this could be implemented by giving all people a three year 'credit' for tertiary education that can be used as and when they please.
Note that I am not suggesting that tertiary education should be compulsory.
I can't find it now (at work), but on youtube Brady Haran interviews some lecturers on this topic - one pulls out an A-levels engineering exam from the early 80s, and the questions are dense paragraphs expecting you to apply learned knowledge. Then he pulls out the A-level paper for that year (2013, I think) and the first question is "pick the correct picture that is hydropower", with four pictures of different power generation mechanisms. Easily answerable by anyone who didn't do the course. "The questions get harder, though?" > "Yes, but not substantially".
Perhaps a better system would have kids starting internships 4 years earlier (i.e. high school) and having the flexibility and context to specialize in a path earlier. And if their career didn't have much use for a degree? Save the time and money. I had learned far more from working/independent reading/independent projects/the Internet in general than in my formal engineering classes by the time I had graduated. Two or three classes stuck out as having a comparable impact as my internships and other ventures, but in reality it's kind of a net waste. I'm more academically inclined than a lot of people, so that really speaks to how important this point is regarding those who grow up not liking academics in the first place.
There it is. The "fastest-growing".
https://xkcd.com/1102/
I wonder if people beyond their 20's are going back to college in hopes of meeting a mate?
If you read the linked article, it's about taking on debt for kids/grandkids or repaying debt incurred when they were young. There's nothing in there about a change in the trend of older people going back to school.
Our society is very sick. It has been for a long time.
Then the metric ceases to be meaningful.
I am no moral relativist when it comes to civilizations: some are more humane than others.
On the other hand, how is it fair to judge a person or persons based off of their ancestors' actions?
1. Parent's (or grandparents) and student's not appropriately preparing for debt that a student will incur. If you know there is going to be a large debt in the future, stop buying and save. No one need's x-mas presents, no one need's that $30k car, no one need's to go on vacation. We as a culture are in the habit of spending and then complaining about our college debt.
2. Paying for college tuitions that we really don't need. If you don't have the available fund's to pay $20k a year for your undergrad, then don't. Go to a community college and pay 1/3 of the cost. Or better yet, take half the classes, live at home, create a budget, and pay for your school (or at least books) as you go. I have never heard of anyone being turned down for a job because of their undergrad being from a no-name college. Usually it's because the students want the "college experience" and then have to reap the cost of it later.
3. Mis-management of available fund's after college. College debt is debt. It may be a little more flexible than a credit card, but debt is debt. Live in the smallest house you can find, buy older cars, no vacations, no eating out. Pay off the debt that you agreed to, and then move on. I've seen too many people buying large homes, new vehicles, buying junk, and then complaining that they still have student debt.
4. Only go to college for a purpose, not because you feel the "need" to. Stop going to college just to go. Go to college with a purpose that will impact your life later in your years. So many people begin college no knowing at all what they want to do, change majors, and end up doing nothing related to their education.
5. Spend on your degree based upon your expected return. If you are getting your degree in liberal arts, do not spend $80k on your degree - you will not receive a balanced return on your investment.
Now, this article really has to do with parents and grandparent's co-signing for students and how the parents/grandparents are now on the hook for this debt. If there were required curriculums in high schools on how to manage money and how to manage debt, a lot of these types of articles would disappear. Or better yet, if people were not allowed credit until their student loans were paid.
Some just can't afford to pay off loan's quickly, and I feel for them. But if you are making $70k a year and cannot pay off your loans, you are mismanaging your money.
In regard's to the elderly in this article that are on the hook for this student debt, I have no remorse. They have lived long enough to understand money management and debt. If they allowed their grandchildren free access to debt using their credit, then they should either have a plan in place for repayment or been willing to bankroll the debt themselves.
Have you really never come across this? My anecdota are the exact opposite. In every hiring process that I've been familiar with (granted, that's only like...3), you'd have a non-trivial advantage at getting your foot in the door if you have a good name on your resume. By the time you get to interviews, nobody really cares, but the recruiters in pretty much every organization I've been exposed to use extremely blunt filters like that.
At a macro level, the existence of pension funds and retirement savings means that as a whole, we are going to exchange current goods and services in exchange for promising to take care of the elderly in the future. If we tighten our belts, all it means is that interest rates go down until it balances out again. The only question is what sort of things we get today, and at what terms. Is a higher education experience the best thing to mortgage our society's future for? Cars? Houses? Health care? Ipads, televisions, and expensive lunches?
tl;dr - savings and debt are counter-parties to each other. If we want to have retirees live comfortably by drawing down their savings, we necessarily have to have current workers paying off their debts. If current workers as a whole set their lives up to shovel less money into student loan debt, it'd kick off systematic processes that increase how much of their other debt they end up paying off.
This was possible in 2004, but it hasn't been possible since ~2014. Back in 2004, community colleges were like ~$100/wk (~$1500/semester) in tuition, which is somewhat affordable out of pocket by a working student living at home. Those costs have gone up to like $250/wk ($3750 semester) which is a lot more than I suspect most part time jobs would pay.
But the underlying message is apt. This is probably your best college strategy if you didn't end up with some sort of scholarship to another school (and come from a stable home).
A friend started community college Jan of last year. It was 5000 for the semester. In addition the books for the first semester were ~850, if I recall. Then for the culinary program a cook kit was required. You could only use the school licensed one, which I think was another 400. The worse thing was they had custom published core text books for the school. I.E. community college of Philadelphia Algebra 101. I checked with my old community college and they did the same. You could no longer save money by grabbing a used book.
I have never had student loan debt, so I'm not trying to defend any decisions I made.
However, part of why I was able to do that was because college was actually affordable at the time I went. Not easy to afford, but not something that would break the bank either. If tuition were at those levels now, we wouldn't be having this discussion.
Another fundamental problem is the increasing "credentialization" of labor supply in the US. What I mean by this is that employers, broadly speaking, do not approach employees as investments, but rather as objects. So a potential employee is not seen as someone who could be trained or learn, but as someone who performs a given task. The way they do this, moreover, is to rely on a credential that documents their ability to perform a specific task.
I don't think people always go into, say, English, because they think there's lucrative business opportunities or because they are incompetent. I think they go into it because they reasonably see themselves as having a diverse set of skills, and as being capable of doing more than what their degree focused on. This is the philosophy of a liberal arts degree, after all. They major in English because they think "I like English, and I'm going to hone my communication skills, and can always get work in something else or go to graduate school because I'm competent enough, and my degree will document my ability to function in a broad set of tasks. But when they are done, rather than seeing this, "oh this person is capable of understanding and completing a broad range of things, because they have a liberal arts degree," employers approach them as if their degree is a mark of identity: "oh, you do literature."
There are many exceptions of course, and I'm not saying that advanced skillsets aren't often necessary. But as a society, we tend to have a very narrow-minded idea of a person. If you do math, you can't write; if you do english, you can't do math, etc. And there's always graduate school. I don't mean that as a joke, I mean that if you see yourself as pursuing more advanced skills in some area anyway, why should it matter what your undergraduate degree is?
These calls for more "usable" degrees, and blaming individuals for seeking expensive college education always seem disingenuous to me, because it's often the businesses demanding the degrees in the first place, one way or another. And what does everyone think would happen if there were suddenly a flood of STEM graduates?
This also has all sorts of other manifestations too. E.g., the only way you can learn to do procedure X (not only do, but learn to do) is if you are a nurse, PA, or physician. Or the only way you can manage is if you have an MBA or masters of management or something like that.
Anyway, to me the root problem is businesses not seeing individuals as investments, but as widgets. They're trying to offload costs as much as possible. If you can't provide me with X now, you're not worth it. It's part of a broader trend, in not investing in R&D, etc. and so forth. I think even engineer types run into this with job ads that have ridiculously specific requirements. Do those really make sense to anyone in the field? If I completed a BS in comp sci from a decent university with decent grades, do you have any doubt that I could manage MS SQL Server?
Yeah. That's why.
Eliminate Parent Plus loans. Then require colleges to guarantee to a student, before they start, that they can graduate from the program on time for the maximum amount of student loans they will be granted. This prevents students from going to an expensive university and ending up in a financial bind two years in.
most have education debt taken out on behalf of their children or grandchildren
It says nothing about training, or older people gaining new skills and taking on new debt for themselves.
