What I do instead is write down in my little (edit: physical, pen and paper) notepad when I start a task then note when I stop it, later updating the timesheet with the difference. I just want to be able to enter a hours:minutes value for each task when I get a moment, does this app do that? It's literally the only reason I still use Basecamp Classic (v1)
Another pet peeve: If I click "Features" in the header or footer I want more information, I do not want to be scrolled back to the thing I already read.
Not really sure, I think it's having a different input method as opposed to the mouse and keyboard I'm using to do whatever task I'm doing so it doesn't get in the way.
Good for the bank, not great for repeat business!
[1] This is an assumption on how it works because I couldn't find that on your site. Your docs links also goes to API documentation - is that intentional?
Edit: Found the FAQ in the footer (this should be way more prominent!) that explains how it works, unfortunately it wouldn't track the time I'm working on syadmin stuff and other non-code tasks which would mean I'd need to use my notepad method and this.. Too much extra work, I'm only tracking time in the first place because otherwise we don't get paid. Man I hate tracking time.
For sysadmin I guess that doesn't matter, but I wanted to mention it anyway.
Are you considering an on-prem version?
I'm not complaining; it's a nice image, but there's definitely a trend going on.
I have to say it is a very comfortable setup, especially in the early hours.
ever since i started charging day rates, life has been so much easier. i set a minimum of 1/2 a day increments. 10x easier to manage, and it stops the client from looking at you as a cost center that they are loosing hourly on. it also stops the micromanagement of your time. estimating work is hard enough, tagging hourly on stuff makes it even harder. a day then can be as many hours are you like it to be. weather you end up working 12 hours or 4 is up to you and how well you get the work done. if the client is willing the pay the day rate for the problems you are fixing, the hourly time you spend no longer matters.
I think it is a bit too complex though for the simple case scenarios. I had to set projects and clients and tasks and billing and billable hours and so on. I had to visit so many pages just to set up for a test of one client and one project and in the end I couldn't create an invoice with a price on it.
Whilst the project/client/task/person working/billing per hour tuple provides a very nice model, I think in real life it won't be used as much so no need to enforce it.
1) When I signed up I filled out some information. I thought it was my first project but I don't remember now. This information has disappeared. I had to enter in new tasks, project, etc.
2) The tracking screen is too complex, I get that it does a lot but it is overwhelming. I will compare to harvest which asks very simple questions (Project, task, duration (if left blank it starts a timer))
Also is there a chrome/firefox app? This is crucial as a timetracking application should not take up significant time to use.
I never want to leave the Asana UI to do time tracking, I want to be able track stuff from multiple organizations / workspaces / projects, I want to be able to make estimates, and I want to see progress towards my estimate wherever relevant.
Have tried Hubstaff, Everhour, Harvest, Timecamp, Timeneye, Toggle. They all suck and cost 5x what this costs ...
Can anybody suggest another?
I'm ready to give up and tiny Chrome extension ... but that's a lot of work!
https://asana.com/apps/harvest
I had a look at Paydirt which shows time spent vs estimated for tasks and projects, but it's not as nicely integrated with a task board like Asana. You can import Trello projects but it's a one-way import, not that integrated.
A well integrated app for project board / estimates / time tracking / invoicing would be fantastic.
Harvest is just suuuuchhhh overkill for what I need -- timer & estimate buttons that writes to a custom property on Asana task objects.
And after mapping my projects over to Harvest I encountered a bug that broke the whole thing.
Opened a ticket ...
Do I need to manually duplicate Asana tasks into Harvest tasks before I can start tracking?
This is problematic since I really try to break everything into many bite-sized (sub)tasks ...
It'd be nice to see a better demo or screenshots. The one currently overlaid on the computer screens look a little rough. :P
