Cartography Comparison: Google Maps and Apple Maps (justinobeirne.com)
46 points by manuelmagic 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





i am more interested in accuracy comparison than i am in design.

From a cartographic perspective I would love to see this expanded to include Mapbox, and Bing. As well as Yandex, and any other foreign players whose names I cannot remember right now. I would probably be more interested in seeing how they compare, instead of just US based ones.

Alternative: OpenStreetMap !

"The following companies offer consulting, tile-hosting or other services for sites wishing to switch to OpenStreetMap."

https://switch2osm.org/providers/

* http://www.weeklyosm.eu/

* http://www.openstreetmap.org/help

* Tips for new (Pokemon Go) mappers: https://blog.openstreetmap.org/2016/12/30/tips-pokemon-go/

The article reads like there are no noteworthy alternatives to those two. But in my experience, at least HERE Maps and Bing Maps are quite up to par. Especially HERE is quite strong when it comes to navigation.

They lead with this, which is probably why others aren't considered...

>> both are in a race to become the world’s first Universal Map — that is, the first map used by a majority of the global population

>> But in my experience, at least HERE Maps and Bing Maps are quite up to par

when I had my Windows phones, I preferred the Bing Map app to Google Maps. I always thought the UI was superior and more user friendly to Google Maps.

I wish there were more settings and personalisations available in both Maps apps. I’d like to activate an option that always shows me all public transport stations, regardless of zoom level.

There's a reason why it is not being done - you wouldn't be satisfied with the speed. Try some old-fashioned GIS application, that queries and displays exactly what you have selected and compare that with Google Maps.

These map apps with cached tiles (whether raster or vector, doesn't matter) gain speed precisely because they limit what the user can choose and then cache that. The normal GIS apps cannot do that, but conversely, their users are complaining that Google Maps is much faster...

I would think that vector tiles + display filtering would be roughly just as fast as vector tiles without any filtering.

At least assuming a halfway decent implementation (it shouldn't take real long to process the few hundred items that would be present in the viewport).

You can do this in OSMAnd.

It has a rather complex UI though and the availability of POIs will depend on the quality of OpenStreetMap in the area you are interested in.

Mapbox allows you to customize tile sheets as per your fancy. You can even select what symbols will appear at a given zoom level.

[1] https://www.mapbox.com/help/customizing-map-colors/

All of the example images are too low resolution to actually make up your mind about what the author is talking about when referring to them.

> And both are in a race to become the world’s first Universal Map — that is, the first map used by a majority of the global population

This is a very US centric view.

The comparison is done in the city where the two companies are nearly located, the other city is the most important in US and the other is the most important of the English speaking cities in the world outside USA.

If you want to talk about global mapping, use global comparisons.

And not talking about the fact that Apple Maps are supported in just one platform and the market share in USA is very different than globally.

This. Both map apps are very good in the states but suck in other countries.

For example, Google maps can't even show directions in South Korea while Apple maps can due to government restrictions.

> And both are in a race to become the world’s first Universal Map — that is, the first map used by a majority of the global population

Actually, lol, no. OpenStreetMap is. Google Maps will be a contender for some time, but eventually it'll settle.

Google Maps is clearly in that race, and I assume leading. Apple Maps clearly isn't unless they plan to at some point either build a product accessible to the majority of the global population or make a version for a platform that cares about that, like the web or Android.

Then why does nearly every business use Google Maps and it's API for map features? You have to pay for maps access on a commercial basis, so they'd be stupid to ignore a free (and according to you superior) solution.

My guess is you're a FOSS zealot who can't admit that a commercial rendition of a particular idea is superior, because it would crush your ideologies and beliefs.. (and I say that as someone who has no problem with using good FOSS like VLC or Transmission)

Many businesses use Mapbox (which is based on OSM, but is not free) and many consider that superior choice to GMaps. Others use Bing maps (Facebook, for example). Then there are Here maps, Yandex maps, etc.

GMaps are a quick and comfortable choice, but if your business really depends on communicating with maps, or you want to do something more than display pins or overlay kmls, it is not a best choice.

My boss was complaining that COTS were expensive and gave gnat as an example. I asked him why do we pay for it ? We use support less than once every 5 years and in case of real problems, public forums exist.

He was completely against this idea. For the company, paying for support is like having an insurance, they do not want to drive without insurance.

