"The following companies offer consulting, tile-hosting or other services for sites wishing to switch to OpenStreetMap."
https://switch2osm.org/providers/
* http://www.openstreetmap.org/help
* Tips for new (Pokemon Go) mappers:
https://blog.openstreetmap.org/2016/12/30/tips-pokemon-go/
>> both are in a race to become the world’s first Universal Map — that is, the first map used by a majority of the global population
when I had my Windows phones, I preferred the Bing Map app to Google Maps. I always thought the UI was superior and more user friendly to Google Maps.
These map apps with cached tiles (whether raster or vector, doesn't matter) gain speed precisely because they limit what the user can choose and then cache that. The normal GIS apps cannot do that, but conversely, their users are complaining that Google Maps is much faster...
At least assuming a halfway decent implementation (it shouldn't take real long to process the few hundred items that would be present in the viewport).
It has a rather complex UI though and the availability of POIs will depend on the quality of OpenStreetMap in the area you are interested in.
[1] https://www.mapbox.com/help/customizing-map-colors/
This is a very US centric view.
The comparison is done in the city where the two companies are nearly located, the other city is the most important in US and the other is the most important of the English speaking cities in the world outside USA.
If you want to talk about global mapping, use global comparisons.
And not talking about the fact that Apple Maps are supported in just one platform and the market share in USA is very different than globally.
For example, Google maps can't even show directions in South Korea while Apple maps can due to government restrictions.
Actually, lol, no. OpenStreetMap is. Google Maps will be a contender for some time, but eventually it'll settle.
My guess is you're a FOSS zealot who can't admit that a commercial rendition of a particular idea is superior, because it would crush your ideologies and beliefs.. (and I say that as someone who has no problem with using good FOSS like VLC or Transmission)
GMaps are a quick and comfortable choice, but if your business really depends on communicating with maps, or you want to do something more than display pins or overlay kmls, it is not a best choice.
He was completely against this idea. For the company, paying for support is like having an insurance, they do not want to drive without insurance.
