One thing I notice is that I write like I program. as I'm writing I'm constantly jumping to previous sentences to fix or change something. I also find myself rewriting stuff and wanting to "comment" pieces to rewrite it differently and quickly compare both.

I would also like to know if there is any "IDE like" text editor. Something that has support for (code like) comments, notes, versioning.

And, if you are a (fiction) writer, what is your "stack". Or share some tips.

Thanks in advance.