Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Writing tips for a programmer. I keep writing the same way I program
1 point by Vaskivo 238 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
My new year's resolution is to write more. I'm planning on writing mostly fiction or some ramblings. Nothing really technical.

One thing I notice is that I write like I program. as I'm writing I'm constantly jumping to previous sentences to fix or change something. I also find myself rewriting stuff and wanting to "comment" pieces to rewrite it differently and quickly compare both.

I would also like to know if there is any "IDE like" text editor. Something that has support for (code like) comments, notes, versioning.

And, if you are a (fiction) writer, what is your "stack". Or share some tips.

Thanks in advance.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: