I know people have many reasons to get a Masters. If your goal is to take some higher-level classes, you can do better than GT. If you are self-motivated enough to do an online degree, you can do it for free. Aside from free offerings from sites like Coursera, you can find whole courses up from many institutions - with syllabi, lecture slides, homework assignments, etc.
If you're planning to do it for the salary, in my experience the degree ended up being worth a $95K to $115K bump in starting salary. Compare this with the 2 years of industry salary that I would have received, and the 2 years of experience (and raises that come with that). I know I wasn't paid better than the folks who had been with the company for 2 years more than me.
If you're thinking about it for the sake of your resume, I do hiring screening / interviews now (for Data Science and Software Engineering positions) - and I really don't care if the applicant has an MS or not (or what classes they may have taken). Most folks I know that do hiring think similarly. My main signal from your resume is projects you've been on and how you contributed.
From my point of view, this program is a losing proposition for any potential student.
That said, with a couple of notable exceptions, the graduate classes are there for PhD students as first and second year background material so they have some starting points for their research. This naturally leads to a format where the semester can effectively be described as a long reading list of papers and lectures to spur discussion on the content of the paper. I was planning on pursuing a PhD when I started into my MS, so this format worked quite well for me at the time. In the years subsequent to that, the grounding from those classes has given me starting points for deep dives into problems I encountered at work[0].
It's interesting that you brought up machine learning. Charles Isbell's Intro ML class was a significant exception to the pattern I described above. In addition to high quality, pre-prepared lectures peppered with entertaining anecdotes, the had high quality projects that worked with pratcial tooling. It was also probably the highlight of my graduate career.
[0]: In particular, the material covered in my graduate systems classes has been invaluable for not reinventing the wheel for the thousandth time. The material from the couple compilers classes I took on a whim has been a huge boon when talking about software correctness. I work on the hypervisor underneath GCE. Correctness is near and dear to my heart, but performance is right there with it :)
The question remains is if an online degree has the same credibility. Looking back at my time at GT, I cannot see how operating solo, without the constant feedback from your peers and faculty, is as good. There is more than just what is in the study material. The other question is if the entrance requirements are still as stringent.
From my perspective, unfortunately, Georgia Tech has really diluted the value of their masters in cs degree. They have become a sort of immigration visa-mill with very many India undergrad -> Georgia Tech Masters of very questionable skill level.
Just my experience.
What track were you on? Do you think that had anything to do with it? What did your peers think about the program?
A $95 to $115k bump sounds pretty darn good. Did you already have a CS undergrad degree? Where from? Sorry for all the questions, feel free to share as little or as much as you're willing.
I'd say my peers generally shared my opinion (classes not being very good). Many of them were trying to get into PhD programs so they were focusing on finding research opportunities and didn't care about the quality of classes much. Some struggled but blamed themselves for this rather than the class. (I'd say this was very common amongst the undergrads too).
Of the PhD students I knew, most were discouraged from taking classes altogether, since it took away time from research. This was true even in the first year of their program. The general attitude from that side was that classes were a waste of time.
Many higher-level classes were run as mini-research projects. You'd get some content, then the rest of the class would be forming teams, proposing project ideas, implementing, writing up results and having 'mini conferences'. I think faculty liked this since it was a good way to try out research ideas, recruit potential PhD students, and give their current students extra time to work on their research.
Nothing wrong with that format, of course, but the actual coverage of content was typically superficial. If you weren't already familiar with the area, you had to figure it out on your own as you went along. Also, this is not a class format that translates to online very well.
I do not. I'm self-taught and considering the online MS for the purpose of signaling that my skills are legitimate (and filling in some theoretical gaps). As a hiring manager, would this change the value of an MS in your eyes? Or still unimportant compared to projects?
To signal your skills, I'd think about the industry you want to work in, and try and work on a project that is similar to work you'd like to do.
For example, if you're wanting to get into Data Science, find a data set, pick a question and answer it. Build visualisations, implement ML algorithms, etc. Put your code up online and write a blog post (or several) about the process.
A year spent doing that would be worth more in my eyes than a MS.
However.... I think majority of people that take OMSCS (I am in my 2nd semester) and this new OMSA program do so part time while still maintaining their fulltime jobs and families.
Also, why the throwaway?
Also, hang in there. The degree may not have helped your current job as much as you'd like, but it may help more at a future company. Sadly we often need to change jobs to get a real salary bump.
I could have done it for 1/3-1/4 of the cost and in the same amount of time but with far less time spent commuting.
Your situation is anecdotal at best. You are critiquing an in person experience to an online experience.
GT goes out of its way to say that the online experience and physical experience offer the same degree, is it not fair to compare them?
The margins on adding a MS CS (or analytics) is less for a CS grad, but at 10k a degree and the flexibility of taking online they are huge for non-CS majors looking to pivot. 10k to bump your salary up 20k (while working and getting experience + raises) plus the knowledge add pays for itself.
Im biased on account of being in the program (supplementing my Electrical Engineering degree due to a change in career and life paths), and I know a lot more about graph theory, formal algorithms, and high efficiency computing than I did a year ago. These are things that help improve both your portfolio of rigorous projects (Im currently working to port over all of my high performance computing assignments to Rust) and assortment of tools for the ever annoying CS interview.
Sure the top students in the program are going to do well, by definition, but there are plenty of more "middling" people like myself that can only be brought up to the next level with proper discussion/interaction with classmates. From my experience even PHPbb would be a more effective tool than Piazza.
Suggestions (if Piazza folks are reading):
1. Allow one to delete follow-ups.
2. Allow students to create private "study group"-like
threads that aren't in the main feed.
3. Make it easier to upload pictures and other content.
4. Make things live. Normally this wouldn't be necessary, but anyone in the program knows many students post the same thing at the same time as a response to an event (like an email). By doing this you prevent redundant threads from being created.
5. Use some sort of up/down voting system that way the community can self-regulate.
There are plenty more things I'd improve, but for the sake of brevity those are some I just came up with on the spot.
Disclaimer: software engineer at edX, have worked on discussions features in the past. Happy to answer questions.
[1] http://umichdesign.com/
My experience so far has been excellent. I just started my second semester, and I can say that the curriculum covers exactly what I wanted to learn with the exception of one class. The program is extremely practical, it's only one year and is focused on getting the students jobs. The professors are great, and I highly recommend it to anyone wanting to get into the field.
Most of the core classes (like machine learning) are more math based. In machine learning, it's done from a mathematical/theoretical approach. Another example is regression analysis, where you learn the math before doing the practical work in R.
I have a weak math/stats background but a strong software background, which also aligns with my interests so I'm doing the computational track. As I mentioned before, most of the core curriculum is math heavy so I'm learning that aspect, but I'm also getting a ton of practical experience in machine learning and big data work.
- CS7450: Information Visualization. Basically learned how to create useful data visualizations. Loved this class
- CSE 6242: Data and Visual Analytics. This class is interesting because you learn a very wide breadth of tools. We learned visualization (D3), big data processing (hadoop), and analytic tools (random forests for example). This was my favorite class so far
- ISYE 6414: Regression Analysis. The theoretical math parts of this class were really hard for me, but learning how to do practical regression analysis in R was super valuable to me.
- ISYE 6644: Simulation. Loved the professor for this class (Dr. Goldsman) but the material didn't seem very useful to me. Knowing the general approach of simulation for modeling is useful, but we went pretty deep into the math that I don't think will be useful in the long run
- ISYE 8803: Intro to Analytics. This was the most practical class I took and was taught by the head of the program. You basically learn all of the analytical models for the first 2/3s of the class, then in the last third you look at case studies and how to apply them.
Hopefully there's enough detail in there for you, let me know if you have any other questions
Thanks for all of these comments, great to have some inside knowledge on this program.
Most (I'm guessing 75%, possibly higher) have some work experience. Most have either strong math background or strong software background but there are exceptions. Lots of former engineers of all kinds, chemical, mechanical, software, etc.
"Will the degree I receive from the OMS CS program be the same as the on-campus MS in Computer Science or will my degree say “Online”?
Your diploma will read "Master of Science in Computer Science," exactly the same as those of on-campus graduates. There will be no "online" designation for the degrees of OMS CS graduates."
https://www.omscs.gatech.edu/prospective-students/faq
An employer could simply notice that your location and your school are in different places. However, IMO it's more impressive to have been working a full time job and doing a degree than the opposite.
1. https://twimlai.com/twiml-talk-4-charles-isbell-interactive-...
And everyone who's been exposed to both says it's the same courses and rigor as the on-campus version.
(Source: 2 classes from finishing)
My BS CS was also from GT (several years before), so much of the core course list available online were slightly more rigorous retreads of distributed algorithms, simulation architectures, etc. already covered late in undergrad. The most valuable courses in my MS were special topics courses that, at least at the time, weren't available online, many of which were in other departments as part of the computation + application domain interdisciplinary approach of the program.
That said, the core courses that were also offered online were generally quite good, and a few were exceptional. Rich Vuduc's HPC applications course comes to mind.
I am curious: who in the world would do both?
A more serious question, since you're going through it now: is there a thesis component to the online MS, or is it just coursework? If there's a thesis (either required or as an option for more research-oriented students), how does the thesis mentoring at a distance work?
Nobody, they're TAs now. ;)
Got any info for the lazy on the existence of a thesis track?
In my experience, the thesis is a huge part of the degree when it's present so I find it at least somewhat curious that some (many?) programs that are generally considered quite good don't have one.
Another thing one professor explained to me is that the standards for a Master's thesis are actively changing. You can either do a glorified undergrad senior project (but with you doing all of the work that a small team might do in undergrad) or intense publication-worthy research. The latter was mostly people going forward with a PhD to follow. I definitely went in to the degree with the impression that all Master's students were doing a thesis in the second category, but I think this is a case of the times are changing.
I'm a current student and I switched jobs about halfway through the program. I'm living in Austin so it came up in the interviews that this was an online program. I explained to people that I was doing the online degree in my spare time but taking it slower and that all the courses were the same as the on campus counterparts. Generally speaking the interviewers seemed to be impressed by this and said that it showed a strong work ethic.
I can't give hard facts about the value of the program but given that it only costs between $7k and $10k to complete I think it will pay for itself very quickly and perhaps already has.
AFAIK, this is Georgia Tech's second online masters degree course, which demonstrates that the university now stands behind their online degree program. One of my coworkers is currently enrolled in their other online masters program, and he speaks highly of it.
If this is anything like their first online masters program, there is no distinction between the online and on-campus diploma. The degree is a full-fledged Georgia Tech degree. This is what makes it so attractive--employers and other educational institutes won't know you didn't physically attend the campus.
I'd be happy to get more of my coworker's opinion on the program if you like. I'm interested in it myself...
So based on what I've seen and read, I could recommend it.
- Although not universally true, you tend not to need labs stocked with equipment that aren't practical for an individual to purchase. (Though, yes, CS degrees can be oriented around hardware.)
- Automated grading of problem sets/tests seem to work better with software than just about any other topic of MOOCs I've seen. (Though that's probably not an issue for this sort of paid program as you can have paid TAs and professors directly involved.)
- Remote "teams" can clearly collaborate effectively on projects etc. as demonstrated by the fact that they do in many companies and on many open source projects. That said, a big part of a masters degree is going to be individual work anyway.
ADDED: As someone else mentioned, in-person mentoring would still be a concern of mine but that's probably a tractable issue.
https://www.coursera.org/university-programs/masters-in-comp...
Is there any business in creating a better "classroom" experience that what ex. Piazza is doing?
It seems like an are which could be improved immensely design/ux wise but it also seems like it could be an area where that's not really going to make you successful because the distribution is already owned by someone else.
However, if you have the motivation then it's certainly do-able. My work was fairly intense too so as long as you are comfortable with giving up your weekends and have supportive friends/partners then it works just fine in my opinion. You get used to studying as your "fun time" - eg when I commute I spend it reading course notes, I play next to no PS4 games these days and I watch very little TV. I did think about taking a work break to totally focus on the course but in the end I've not needed to and find I prefer the brain ping-pong.
As someone who was in a relationship for 5½ years and is now single if you have a partner do talk it through with them. Be as supportive as you can of them on your journey. I'm pretty sure one of the reasons I lost her was the intensity of the last year or two. That was definitely exasperated by the workload and my general need to dedicate my weekends to exams/coursework/studying.
It's like running a side project that's actually used and not just for learning/experimentation.
Also: Even at two classes per semester it takes two years. One class per semester, a bit over three years. It does take some determination to see it through to the end.
Provided they do not relax their standards, I don't see there being an issue. An MS appeals to professionals who are unlikely to relocate for a program. I'm in a suburb of NYC; if I wanted an MS, I'd have to consider commuting to Princeton or Yale, at an hour and a half to two hours each way, to the much closer NYU or Columbia but with similar travel times once the intersection of mass transit schedules and class times are considered, or to the state school 15 minutes away with a much less prestigious program.
Meanwhile, GT has a prestigious program at a cost comparable to or better than the state school, with no commuting issues. It's the program I'd go into, and I live close to a surfeit of prestigious CS programs! There are plenty of qualified applicants across the country that don't have the option of "drive to your favorite of the 3 nearby Ivies".
If they keep the admissions process and curriculum/evaluation equivalent between online and in-person, then going online greatly expands their applicant pool but doesn't necessarily dilute it. If the program decides to relax their standards to get even more money, then they'll have problems, but that strikes me as being penny-wise and pound-foolish.
Also has a lot to do with selectivity. At the entry level, companies can rely on selective institutions to do some of the vetting for them.
One is a Udacity Certification, the other is an Accredited Georgia Tech Masters Degree.
"Udacity is not an accredited institution and we do not directly provide college credit. We have, however, partnered with Georgia Tech to offer an accredited, fully online Master’s Degree in Computer Science. While the courses are hosted on Udacity, the degree is conferred by Georgia Tech. Learn more about our Georgia Tech partnership"
https://udacity.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/207991913-Can-...
I laud continuing, online, and affordable education options, but this degree is still very much a second-class citizen. It is not the same degree that's awarded to "residential" students (that would be M.S. Analytics).
It's unclear whether the granting institution is Georgia Tech itself, one of the "collaborating" colleges (i.e., Scheller College of Business, the College of Computing, or the College of Engineering), Georgia Tech Professional Education, or even EdX.
All this affects the "value" of the credential.
False.
"How will this degree appear on my diploma and/or transcript?
The name "Online Master of Science (OMS)" is an informal designation to help both Georgia Tech and prospective students distinguish the delivery method of the online program from our on-campus degree. The degree name in both cases is Master of Science in Analytics. The track designation does not appear on the diploma or transcript." [1]
[1] https://pe.gatech.edu/online-masters-degrees/analytics/faqs
Interestingly, I went looking for this information, including skimming that FAQ section. This disparity between online and traditional degrees awarded is common, so I'm surprised (or maybe biased is a better term) that GT uses this "informal designation" everywhere, including phrases like: "... Online Master of Science in Analytics (OMS Analytics) degree will be available..."
I would argue as a Georgia Resident that a Georgia Tech OMS Analytics would be viewed in higher regard than a Kennesaw State University M.S. Analytics (if they offered it, I know they offer other similar competing programs)
Few realize that a significant part of the reason that Georgia (for all its problems) isn't Alabama/Mississippi/South Carolina is because of GT and Atlantas rise from regional prominence to national and international recognition in technology, business and culture the last 30 years.
Never a prophet in your homeland and such.
This is just inaccurate and a falsehood.
Very easy to disprove this. And as an OMSCS graduate I can tell you that at least the CS degree is not a second class citizen.
It's these sort of stereotypes, which have been reinforced by schools like Ashford and University of Phoenix, that we need to shirk. Online programs of this caliber enable the higher education of thousands who would otherwise not have the opportunity.
