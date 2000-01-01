Ask HN: How do you deal with your web articles reading list?

My pocket account has 2000+ items, most will be outdated now, most will never be read, most I don't even remember why are here..... I am struggling to managing (in the more material sense of it (tools/methods) and in the more idealogical sense of it(self discipline)) the ton information that I found every day...
1. It's on the list for more than a month? Archive it without remorse, you'll never read it anyway.
2. Be more strict/selective with what it goes on the list. I usually spend few seconds skimming through the article I'm about to add. If nothing interesting shows up, the article stay out of my Pocket.
3. Keep your add to list/mark as read ratio at 2:1 (i.e. if you add two articles in a day, be sure you read at least one)
Long story short: I didn't had more than 15-20 items on my list for the past 2-3 years :)