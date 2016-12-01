Create a concept design from a popular product and put it on a slick landing page. It shows that you, as a designer, are proactive and think beyond designing standard stuff (like webpages or mobile apps).
Moreover, you are not limited by any client restrictions[1] which hurt your work (and portfolio), you learn 3D modelling if you haven't yet (it's not hard just time consuming), if you are lucky with social news sites you get so much free promo and finally, it's the eye-catcher on any CV.
[1] A classic and recommended post if we talk about clients restricting designers: http://theoatmeal.com/comics/design_hell
But you must still limit yourself to sanity and physics. Too often, designers don't have a clue what's actually going on behind the scenes, and embarrass themselves.
This example puts 16 TB3 ports on a computer, because "consumers want it to be very expandable" and "2 columns of 8 looks pretty". It also adds two graphics cards but buries the connectors into the floor rather than making them externally accessible.
Concept cars by designers may have faults such as zero visibility from the drivers seat, have aggressively high front bumpers and low hood lines that look designed to kill pedestrians, utterly lack necessary things like exhaust pipes, crumple zones and spare tires, or have absurd specifications ("500 miles from the 2 cubic foot battery pack!" "600 HP V12 under the rear seat!")
Your target (other marketing departments) may not care. But it's also very possible that they encounter these limits as a part of their daily work, and will care, judging you for your lack of domain knowledge. Definitely create some concept work for your portfolio. But don't stray too far from the realm of the possible.
He did something fun and most of HN is railing on him. The same criticisms ought to be said here - if you're going to criticize, first take a look at the whole picture and don't jump to conclusions.
Just like the current Mac Pro I'm sure they expect you'd use Thunderbolt or HDMI for display out. Those connectors are the same as on the existing Mac Pro, except this one has TB3 as well.
I know L connectors exist for hdmi too: https://www.monoprice.com/product?p_id=3733 and the category in general: https://www.monoprice.com/category?c_id=104&cp_id=10419&cs_i...
I like it, but it's not proprietary enough for Apple to make. They didn't come out with a single upgrade GPU for the Mac Pro dustbin design, so I doubt they care much about selling modularity or upgradability these days. Their message is clear: "upgrade" means new device, which means all the products they sell are disposable appliances.
IMO, they could open up MacOS to work on some variations of hardware and sell it for $300-$500. They would still make the nicest hardware, but since desktops and laptops obviously aren't their main focus anymore, they could still offer power users good tools to build all these amazing mobile apps on without limiting them to their current slim pickings. Hell, even just make XCode cross-platform. Even just let it run on X, and use the Windows Linux subsystem to support it.
This is the exact problem with the trashcan, it's a computer made for GPU computation (one of the trashcans GPUs isn't even hooked up to the display it's purely for computation) yet you are stuck with proprietary versions of GPUs that run the wrong sort of code.
Almost the entire GPU computing community works on CUDA, the trashcan cards don't run CUDA and because they're proprietary they can't be upgraded.
The right solutions are either this design or one where there is a heatsink+liquid cooling bracket system where you can attach a GPU after taking the stock cooler off to. Which is also very common thing to do for people in GPU computing. The latter invalidates your warranty so this design actually makes sense.
This design (even though it doesn't work in reality) is about creating something that is functionally like the earlier Mac Pros. That means commodity off-the-shelf hardware can be used, not just specialized or outlandish components that are going to be very expensive, if anybody bothered to produce them at all. The current Mac Pro still ships with the outdated GPUs it originally was introduced with, with no upgrade path foreseeable.
Here is an example of GPU improvements vs. CPU (although this is an older article)
http://www.anandtech.com/show/7603/mac-pro-review-late-2013/...
But when we interview candidates and do portfolio reviews, a project like this would be one of the things I'd be the least interested in. It does showcase the designer's creativity and skills at using 3D software, but it doesn't give you any sense of how they can work in a team, with clients, with real specs/requirements to follow, etc. It's kind of like the kind of designs that architecture students do in school: sure, the end designs might look very cool, but they don't represent capacity to work with the real world architectural process in any way.
One of the skills I value the most in a designer is the ability to really think through the various sub-aspects of a problem under different angles, come up with many alternatives, etc. A concept design like the one posted does not show this at all.
If you are a designer, your portfolio should only have one conceptual piece of this sort at the very most, and it shouldn't be its main focus. A designer's main skill should be providing solutions or insights into real world problems, and this doesn't solve any meaningful problem other than "make something that looks cool and will never exist".
Both are legit.
PS - it's pretty clear he's just having fun with the Mac specs. Only kneejerk HNers are taking it as a serious product pitch. He's designed beautiful guns, vehicles... why not a Mac that makes Ives look seriously plugged-up?
1) sets totally unrealistic expectations
2) is total fantasy
And lesser informed people often think these are real if they see them. I recalling having had multiple people tell me about the "iPhone holographic keyboard" from some silly concept porn a few years ago...
Oh come on, can't we imagine things that don't exist for fun?
Moebius got away with a spaceship shaped like Dumbo from Disneyland's Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride because the technology that surrounded it was so advanced that a spaceship shaped like that was no big deal. Seemed perfectly doable.
It has the effect, like you had said, of being not limited by clients and learning new skills. But on top of that, you'd show yourself as an independent thinker and started closer to zero than standing on the shoulders of other companies (in this case, Apple) and making spec work.
Again, not to say it's wrong, because I think you're very correct in thinking this is great for designers, but I do think this could be one step higher.
(And, for the sake of argument, I'm completely ignoring what neither of us stated: that probably more than half the battle as a professional in this industry is navigating politics, which the skills for obviously cannot be conveyed through a spec or side project.)
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=4195208
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=5085915
I'm not a designer and just curious.
Like another commenter said, fairly easy to do, but it takes serious time and creativity.
I dig it. They are useful, but that can't be done with "standard components".
The whole idea of a flexible and upgradeable PC is kind of against the Apple "tightly coupled" software and hardware story. The reason that their user experience has historically (I haven't used a mac in about a decade) been so good was because they limit the available hardware for their testing purposes. They don't have a lot of choice in hardware, but what they do support works every time.
I don't know...I got off the Apple train a long time ago. I loved my Mac Pro, but it just wasn't for me.
Pics:
http://www.hardwarecanucks.com/forum/hardware-canucks-review...
http://www.silentpcreview.com/article1190-page4.html
The main problem is that tool-less cases were in style back then. If you pick it up in the obvious way, you'll end up with two side panels in your hands and a broken heap of computer on the ground. Other than that, it is a totally solid and very quiet case for high tdp systems.
Cooling a mini-itx board with a 14mm processor with <90W TDP is not a unsolved problem. But the standard ATX motherboard layout assumes most of the head will be generated by the processor, and that's simply not true today. A dual GPU setup for gaming or ML might generate 5 to 10 times the heat generated by the processor, and there's literally a couple centimeters for airflow between the two cards.
When I see an innovative design that maximizes airflow across the GPU(s), preferably one that involves removing the stock "windtunnel" cooler and replacing it with massive "tower" passive radiators and 3x 120mm temperature controlled case fans blowing cool air across them, then I'll be impressed. (note that this would require either a new motherboard design or using pci ribbon extenders)
Crucially, convection (with help from fans) means the cards are pulling cooler air than in normal cases (at least in theory -- in practice, it is very quiet with one GPU).
I can't recommend it due to the lack of screws / latches on the side panels, but the general layout and airflow is great, and could easily be adapted for a different model with support for longer cards or even three way GPUs.
Current generation AMD cards have stock water coolers that are similar to what you asked for, but apparently third party air coolers are cooler/quieter. (I don't remember if the case I linked has water cooler mounts. I doubt it.)
Eyeballing that case, it looks like it might have the length to accommodate a modern GPU, but it doesn't have the width for a double-slot GPU, much less any room for airflow across it.
> the general layout and airflow is great, and could easily be adapted for a different model with support for longer cards or even three way GPUs.
My problem with current ATX/ITX is that it was designed before PCI cards consumed more power and generated more heat than the CPU. An ideal solution would allow a 160+mm clearance on the obverse side of the GPU card (allowing the "wind tunnel" cooling system to be replaced with a tower cooler with 120mm fans, and a dedicated exhaust out the back of the case for each GPU.
It would require a redesign of motherboards, cases, and GPU cards, so I'm not holding my breath. I think it's more likely that at some point we'll see cases with integrated watercooling loops, and the user would simply plug in the CPU and GPU blocks.
But then you're back to the same problem of needing custom coolers which work with the modules AND the case, where we've seen Apple never release an upgrade part since launch.
http://www.apple.com/mac-pro/
if they had kept the previous incarnation then updates could have proceeded yearly or even once every two years.
I do agree this proposal lacks a lot, it certainly has no Apple vibe to it
The author is a game designer wanting to enter industrial design. It's just a bunch of renders created for fun. Here is another one you might enjoy:
http://pascaleggert.de/ThorA1.html
The FN P90 has a similar angled entrance to the chamber. The rounds are perpendicular to the chamber while in the magazine, but are directed into place. I never bothered to buy a PS90 (the U.S. semi-auto version) to find out whether this design results in higher-than-typical stoppages.
[1] http://pascaleggert.de/aboutme.html
Art Director, Crytek
Director of Visual Design, Crytek
Lead Designer, Crytek
Visual Designer, Crytek
Freelance Graphics Designer, Verdure
16x TB3 = 64x PCIe Lanes
2x GPU = 32x PCIe Lanes
2x M.2 = 8x PCIe Lanes
Chipset = 8x PCIe Lanes
Would be too much for even 2x Skylake Xeons. Maybe 10-12x TB3 ports.
It's still nowhere near enough bandwidth to do what this concept wants to do.
I don't care how little of their revenue comes directly from selling Mac Pros, it's the feeling that could produce this response that they should be optimizing for, not small-ness, thin-ness, or port-deletion.
As near as I can tell, this is exactly how Apple got to be Apple and they already know how it's done. When people I know who have owned non-recent macs describe them, it's like they're having some kind of profound emotional experience. They don't even talk about it like it's a computer. I've never heard them say things like "having all the applications go to the blue 'Applications' icon on the dock is great," even though that's a useful feature they seem to understand and enjoy using, they say "it's so easy to find things" or "it just works". I know a longtime OSX user who is particularly detail-oriented and I asked him why he liked working with Sprinter vans[1] as opposed to trucks. He explained that they handled more like big cars than trucks, which is handy for maneuvering in cities and backing into cramped loading docks. He had no problem discussing his preference in detail without any prompting, the same way I'll tell anyone who asks that I like headset microphones to desktop ones because it's one fewer peripheral to manage and I have my desk laid out just right. When he talks about his Apple products being good, he just says they "work."
So clearly they've succeeded in the past at giving people things that they really really like. They like them so much that they don't even dwell on the specific things that make them so likeable. I've never made anyone like anything that much in my life, and if I had a process for it I can't imagine why I'd stop.
[1]: A variety of tall cargo van, which may or not be an actual Mercedes Sprinter: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercedes-Benz_Sprinter
There's something about things made with such passion, such attention. They stir up the religious impulse. I really feel that, for the first time since the Jobs comeback, I'm on the verge of losing that religion, at least wrt the Mac line. (The iPhones still seem obsessed over in all the right ways, as far as I can see.)
Apple's Industrial Design group needs to get it through their skulls that folks doing REAL pro work still need traditional expansion capabilities. At the very least, pro users need to:
1) Have the ability to expand RAM
2) Have space for two video cards (ThunderBolt 3 + video card enclosures is not a desirable solution)
3) Have space for at least a couple internal hard drives
For some reason, I don't think this will ever happen because the end result would probably be bigger, noisier, and uglier than what the ID group would allow. But, man.. wouldn't it be nice to be able to purchase a base config Mac Pro 2 with one stick of RAM, shipped with integrated graphics and the user could drop in any graphics card(s) they wish?
Hackintoshes can work fine for some, but oftentimes we just want to be able to run software update without the fear that a patch will break our bread-and-butter making machines.
All the graphics and video editing suites, AFAICT, are now also available for Windows, too. For audio editing one probably does not need two video cards.
So, what's your use case? Just curious.
I don't feel like I have the option to do that these days, and I'm pretty disappointed by it. $4,000 on a laptop is my best attempt and it's still not.. quite. there.
They've shifted most of their hardware lineup towards consumers and is the weakest it's been for developers in a long time, but developers are still hanging around because they have to if they want to target the Apple ecosystem.
People who've been in the industry for longer than 15 years would remember the last time this happened.
Even if we see it coming a mile away, or if we wake up and look around and see it happening.. what can we do?
Go back to the web is always an option, but I don't like it. I still genuinely believe that the experience I can deliver writing software for iOS is higher quality than what I can deliver on the web.
Has anyone found a secret third option yet? :)
The current Mac Pro and iMac do have expandable / user upgradable RAM.
> 2) Have space for two video cards (ThunderBolt 3 + video card enclosures is not a desirable solution)
It's still early days for external GPUs. I suspect they will become quite popular and maybe even the preferred solution for many people. They offer a lot of practical benefits such as interoperability between desktops and laptops.
IMO low cost / high storage density SSDs and affordable NAS devices pretty much solve this problem.
Exactly. The trashcan Mac Pro had the same idea. But if I recall correctly there were some licensing issues that prevented many manufacturers from adopting the concept, and the cost did it in.
That the idea is not commercially feasible today (as in, my client wants their project done in 2 weeks) is precisely why pros need basic expandability.
The Thunderbolt add-in cards have DisplayPort inputs for this purpose.
The GPU & motherboard vendors should agree on some extra headers to allow you to route these DP signals without ugly jumper cables on the outside of the case.
If the Intel CPU supports integrated graphics (which I realize a Xeon may not) there is actually support for sending display streams over PCIe, so it wouldn't be necessary to route DisplayPort cables from the card output to the motherboard.
The eGPU guys are doing this to display the output of an external GPU on the internal LCD of the laptop. [0] It does slightly reduce the PCIe bandwidth available as you need to transfer the rendered data back via the PCIe, which is then output from the IGP to the display. [1]
However this is still limiting because it means you're stuck with the display outputs supported by the IGP, so if you want to upgrade the video card to support a newer standard (e.g. HDMI 2.0) you'd be stuck.
[0] https://www.techinferno.com/index.php?/forums/topic/9658-egp...
[1] https://www.asus.com/support/faq/1006857
[2] https://www.techinferno.com/index.php?/forums/forum/83-diy-e...
Since it has to be both written to and read back out of main memory, that's 3GB/sec, which is between 5-10% of your CPUs memory bandwidth.
It's OK for 1080p res but falls down at higher res.
Apple don't do this on their laptops either, and still employ a gmux to switch between integrated and discrete graphics for the laptop display (although that's mainly for power-saving).
I have not used this feature myself because I'm not aware that it's supported in Linux, and I don't use Windows.
> The amount of bandwidth consumed is non-trivial and especially impacts compute workloads or anything that does read-back from the GPU.
Given that the most typical use case of this technique is for people gaming, I'd say that the amount of data being read back from the GPU in a gaming situation is quite small, so this doesn't have a significant performance impact for its intended audience.
Since I don't use my dGPU for anything but gaming, do you have any more information on the performance impact on compute workloads?
A machine where the display interface is on the motherboard will have a hard time keeping up with these developments, whereas keeping the interface on the GPU will allow the user to add support for new standards over time (see: HDR, 8K, etc).
The trashcan is at most Mac Mini Pro. Having thousand cables and external boxes sitting on your desk to expand it is not practical nor elegant, and gets out of date pretty fast. And quite frankly it's ugly as well.
The mechanical design is quite sound (forgetting about the HDD cage for a second), though, and they look fetching, even today. (imho much better than the trash cans)
http://www.mountainmods.com/mountain-mods-modular-removable-...
i'm trying to get 10 years out of it, which looks do-able, maybe. it refuses to install the latest OS X's though, so it may finish its life as a linux box.
will 2019 finally be the year of linux on the desktop???
1. Hack Sierra installer to bypass restrictions.
2. Use target disk mode on Mac Pro and another Mac that supports firewire 800 to install Sierra.
3. Clone internal disk to external. Do upgrade to Sierra on it, then clone back to internal.
4. Remove internal disk, plug into external USB case, install Sierra on it. Plug it back to Mac Pro.
In all 4 cases you must hack the /System/Library/CoreServices/PlatformSupport.plist to make it bootable on Mac Pro.
You need to do it for recovery partition as well, if you ever want to boot to recovery partition.
(that's the 2010 model though)
But where is all the bandwidth for 16 TB 3 ports supposed to come from? That’s 64 PCIe 3.0 lanes, mind you.
Adding to that, 32 PCIe 3.0 lanes for the graphics cards, 16 PCIe 2.0 lanes for the TB 2 ports, 2 PCIe lanes for the Ethernet ports, 2 PCIe lanes for the USB ports.
That’s 64 + 32 + 16 + 2 + 2 = 116 PCIe lanes
Guess not?
The bigger issue would be memory bandwidth, but I think that could also be engineered around.
Edit: SuperMicro sells a system with 8 PCIE 3.0 x16 + 7 PCIE 3.0 x8 ... 184 lanes not counting the other onboard peripherals. So it basically exists minus the Apple form factor.
Which product is that, specifically?
It’s of course achievable with any CPU using PCIe switches. However, they don’t magically increase bandwidth.
Two CPUs is probably all that can be crammed into a case that small, so 80 lanes (+ ~8 via PCH) is as good as it gets.
The point was less about the form factor and more about the number of PCIe lanes that can conceivably be available and the associated memory/bus bandwidth that is possible.
It's not really comparable to this project.
But this is just one of many things that just don't make any sense at all about this design. It might look nice, to some, though.
If Apple had something like this as an option I'd have easily gone upwards of £4000 to foolishly stay within their ecosystem. Guess my wallet is better off in the universe where Apple doesn't want my custom.
If I moved to Linux I would still need some commercial software available on macOS but not on Linux. The obvious thing to do would be to supplement Linux with Windows 10 but I worry about privacy in Windows 10.
This maybe obvious to long term Windows users but I can only find examples from Microsoft about what they collect/track, not a definitive list[1].
Also if anyone knows, I'd also like to find out if it's possible to stop Microsoft Support from remotely accessing files on a Windows 10 machine and if you need a particular version of Windows 10 to do that. e.g. Is Windows 10 Home more or less secure than Windows 10 Enterprise.
So for the moment baring in mind I don't do CUDA I'm sticking with my slow old Mac. I should probably should build a dual booting hackintosh but I think if would be a lot of trouble to keep going (and also breaks the licensing terms).
[1] https://privacy.microsoft.com/en-us/privacystatement/
http://www.howtogeek.com/273824/windows-10-without-the-cruft...
* https://www.safer-networking.org/spybot-anti-beacon/
* https://www.oo-software.com/en/shutup10
Note - I'm not sure if anyone has deeply tested/verified them though.
Ideally a good Open Source one would exist. Maybe it does, I just don't know of it yet. ;)
Performance is said to be OK with TB2 and AKiTiO Thunder2 enclosures but it's still a bit hacky and unsupported in macOS.
I do understand the reluctance from Apple to built upgradable computers. They make their money on hardware sales, and an upgradable system would hurt those sales. At the same time their "Pro" gear simply isn't iterating fast enough, perhaps because not using standard components slows them down.
It's not Apples style, but it wouldn't hurt if they gave their professional customers a three year roadmap, just so people would know that they plan to move forward, and in which direction.
Under the memory probably. It looks like the basic idea is saw the current Mac Pro down the middle and shove some graphics card slots there.
Assuming they ever make another mac pro of course
I am glad to learn the dard Components are Exceptionally Futur.
http://pascaleggert.de/EPIC_specifications.html
I believe this is the future of pre-built PCs. It's so much more convenient than a big beige box or the monitor stand you're talking about.
1. https://www.zotac.com/us/product/mini_pcs/magnus-en1080-10-y...
Example: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SPARCstation_5
This is exactly what's going on here. "Bigger is better" is an attempted rationalization for the fact that graphics cards are determining the design of this computer. But then look at the Mac Pro: they solved a core problem of performance machines (cooling) with its weird looking design. There was a functional reason for its' looking like a turbine. Here, the rounded ends are pointless (haha design joke).
Edit: there's an interesting problem at the intersection of industrial design manufacturing process that this does solve for. The Mac Pro design process was obviously very involved, and it required lots of folks' attention. They obviously aren't paying attention in the same way, so the care that is needed to make something performant and beautifully designed isn't happening, and the releases aren't happening. This guy's design does an end-run around Apple-like industrial design, and in choosing compatibility with off-the-shelf stuff, probably makes the product more likely to be relevant to folks in the future than Apple's Mac Pro, which is just languishing in long product update cycles.
If Apple were to implement this, I'd imagine it would be N x TB3/USB3 USB-C format ports, an ethernet port and maybe HDMI (though a dongle would possibly negate that – if 2.1 can be achieved that way)
Otherwise, looks good to me.
If you really wanted to do it, the biggest processors have 40 lanes of PCIe. Intel's Xeon E5's can be dual-socket mounted, for a total of 80 PCIe lanes. Adding PCIe switching, like two Avago/PLX PEX9797s (see http://www.anandtech.com/show/9245/avago-announces-plx-pex97..., particularly the diagram at http://images.anandtech.com/doci/9245/Slide14.JPG) can get you there in the end.
But the sacrifice is that you actually only have 80 lines of PCIe, and it all has to be coordinated. Dual-socket computing does not quite double your processing power, and a switch adds latency. Your overall bandwidth will still be limited to what you have coming from the processor.
http://www8.hp.com/h20195/v2/GetPDF.aspx/c04400043.pdf
Well that's definitely something we'll never hear Apple say.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xvbuwfawqcc
Pretty design but by my count that machine would need to be a quad CPU (not core) system to support all that I/O. Where are those 4 CPUs gonna fit and how are you gonna keep them cool?!
The current Mac Pro officially supports 64GB and 3rd parties offer upgrades to 128GB.
Even the 2006 models can be upgraded to 32GB.
I have the old mac-pro (cheese grater), and it was remarkably expandable (and easy to do so). Its remarkably heavy (theft deterrent).
You can go see what the hackintosh people are building with commodity hardware:
User Builds:
https://www.tonymacx86.com/forums/user-builds.28/
It makes a much more professional, high-quality, clean impression and has definitely the potential to house at least the same if not more hardware than the cyclindric ones.
That's way too many USB ports, SSDs on one machine.
BTW for devs out there that need that much horsepower, what do you do? (I understand needed 32 GB of ram which was not available in the latest MacBook pros, but when do you need that much storage?)
Those servers cost a ton of cash, and we had a handful of them. I could easily see my workflow being improved and maybe even money being saved if that much horsepower was given locally to the few who used it most. But the server model also worked fine.
Personally, I have a monstrous box at home in terms of GPU, ram, and processing power, and it's mostly useful for running automated tests in multiple VMs at a time, kicking ass with ocl-hashcat, and doing hardware accelerated ML training. I don't do those things often, but I'm glad to have a beast when I do. Also, it's fun to eyefinity dual 4k on full settings ;)
http://www.gigabyte.com/products/product-page.aspx?pid=6151#...
Number one would obviously be to connect to two different networks. It could also be useful in a scenario where the machine is used as a server and you want a semi-redundant backup network line. It could also be used to directly connect to a NAS box via Ethernet.
[0] by real world I mean on a properly configured network. Many companies don't have that though so you often see "gigabit" speeds in the 30-50MB/s range.
10gbps is expensive, uses a lot of power, requires cat6, and rare outside of servers and SANs currently. Interestingly enough, there's a recent 5gbps spec that works with Cat5e that might be picked up by OEMs to replace 1gbps. Still no chips or cards out yet, so it will probably be a while. In the meantime, bonding two 1gbps interfaces gives you about a 200 megabyte/sec write & read speed off a SSD based server/NAS.
40GbE is probably overkill, right?
Not at all. :)
If you're working on video over the network you can use two ethernet cables for faster network access
It needs more PCI card slots. It needs to support more than two GPUs. To suppprt that it's also going to need one helluva power supply... it needs its workstation credibility back more than it needs a beautiful design.
I still think the previous generation of Mac Pro look great. They'd look even better in Space Gray.
Basically merging the Xserve and Mac Pro together. It will need Dual CPU and Dual GPU space.
But May be the consumer Mac and iPhone is simply too large of a market, where even small minor profitable business like Server and Pro market are being ignored. But sometimes it isn't about profits, but ecosystem.
( https://www.msi.com/Desktop/Nightblade-MI2.html )
The GTX 1080 is also part of NVidia's consumer line, whereas the current Mac Pro has FirePro chips, which are from AMD's workstation graphics line.
Edit: fixed wrong link
But it's just a concept, and not a great one at that. They want dual PCIe-x16 graphics cards, which requires 32 lanes, and also SIXTEEN Thunderbolt 3 ports? For full speed, those require 4 lanes each.
Not to mention multiple other PCIe lanes allocated to USB3, SATAIII, M.2, TB2, network, and so on? By my count, the specs are pushing 100 lanes of PCIe. Even a big Extreme edition processor only has 40 lanes of PCIe, and a PLX PEX multiplexing chip only goes so far. This is basically calling for dual-socket 135W $4,000 each Xeon Broadwell E5's PLUS a PCIe mux. And thermally, even doubling the current Mac Pro, you're not going to fit 500W of graphics and 300W of processors in a 30-liter case.
It's a pretty graphic, and I like the concept of lots of ports and expandability, but it's not based on anything realistic.
But really, was that a cute way to describe ssh, or are you actually dialing into stuff in 2017? Because that would be weird, but kind of cool.
Creative pros are increasingly reliant on CUDA and the ones who are not just don't know what they're missing.
;)
Thunderbolt 3 is an extension to the USB 3.1 standard which utilizes the USB-C connector and implements USB Power delivery.
