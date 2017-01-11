Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An animal fart database (washingtonpost.com)
3 points by jamessun 238 days ago | 2 comments



I'm afraid of what the query would look like to get any results.


Here's my query...

SELECT * FROM animals WHERE size = 'small' AND isCuddly = 'yes' and doesFart = 'no'

:-)




