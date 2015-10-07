This is the most difficult part of a PhD for me.
Note: This quote is from the article on which this thread was pointing to before it has been changed by mods. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13382223
Poorly defined goals should not be unfamiliar or scary to anyone who has done at least one IT project for money. Actually, I haven't encountered many well defined goals in my professional life after graduating high school many years ago.
"Ability to work with poorly defined goals AND almost no one knows about this subject you are discovering".
So of course you could start a new Web App for a customer and have poorly defined goals (good luck with that!), but the problems you might encounter have solutions already fleshed out by millions of other Web App devs (Stack Overflow). Something tells me undergoing a PhD is not quite the same, as the 'resources' in this context are a few orders of magnitude scarcer, and the subject matter a few orders of magnitude more complex ...
(I am not a PhD, please forgive me if this is wrong)
In industry goals are maybe poorly defined, but at least you have directions, and people that can answer the questions you may ask. If the contract is about creating a website, at least you know what you are going to achieve, even if you may have to fight with the customer to understand what he wants/needs on this website and what problem he is trying to solve.
Using the image of pushing the boundary: Doing a PhD is like wandering within some heavy fog. You want to push the boundary, but first you have to find the boundary. You don't know in which direction is the closest boundary as you can not see further than 10 meters from you. Maybe also the closest boundary is on top of a 8000 meters high mountain that you don't have the capacities to climb. So at the end you spend you time trying to figure out in which direction to go. Some PhD students may have supervisors that are guiding them through the fog, as they already explored the area and know it, but some other are on their own, trying to figure out a boundary to push that is accessible for them.
Situations of all PhD students are probably different, but this is my feeling about it.
I think, you rather meant poorly defined requirements for an IT project. The goals of the project do not matter for you, you get the requirements from a paid project and the one responsible of the project has to think about the goals. While during PhD you have to define your own goals.
Also, as on the picture in the post, you have to push from the circle, you have to find it where you want to push and you have to define how much should you push. While doing an IT project, you are usually moving inside the circle, i.e. you are usually combining working concepts.
In my own experience, I had a year that was almost completely wasted. I almost gave up, but instead I decided to stop trying to do work that other people wanted. I wrote the two chapters I wanted to write, because it was the only way they were going to get written, and in the end the committee was fine with them.
I'm trying to figure out if it's the right choice for me to pursue a PhD.
What was your research experience like?
I've seen a few sources mention the advisor conflict of interest (no incentive to help you finish and graduate because they will lose you after) that you mentioned earlier. Do you think this always a is a significant problem, or only if one is unaware of it?
The second time around, I think I still went into grad school for the wrong reasons, but they were different wrong reasons. After dealing with a lot of people who were woefully underprepared to work in industry, I thought getting a Ph.D. would put me in a position to fix the next generation. I underestimated how little the academy wants to do that. I opted not to continue in academia once I got my Ph.D.
Regarding my specific research experience, I'm not sure where to begin. You work like a dog, your advisor probably doesn't agree with your conclusions, might not agree with your premises either, and he wants you to go back and read an ocean of literature. Repeat for 4-10 years.
Advisor conflict of interest varies from advisor to advisor. Some of them like to produce lots of successful students, others like free labor. Either way, bear in mind that the advisor has his own agenda and is not just advising you out of the goodness of his heart.
Final piece of advice: read some "quit lit" to get a perspective on the academic job market. Read some of the critical responses to "quit lit" by academics who haven't quit. (http://www.theatlantic.com/notes/2015/09/no-one-cares-that-y..., https://chroniclevitae.com/news/216-why-so-many-academics-qu..., https://historiann.com/2015/10/07/tired-of-academic-quit-lit...). Bear in mind that if you're in an engineering field the job market isn't quite as bleak as in the sciences, or worse yet, the humanities. But it's no picnic either.
The topic of my unfinished PhD was finding structure in musical pieces with AI.
I also got a PhD in science education at UCB, and that required writing a research proposal, carrying out a six-month classroom intervention, and a lot of other work on both sides of the research (design and framing the work, analyzing the data). The amount of work was very different. The number of classes was not too different - I had about the same number of credits.
All that said, my experience in academia (and out) has taught me that a degree is only one indicator among many. I've had doors open to me because of my degree, advisors' connections, and where my degree was granted, some doors I did not particularly deserve, but the degree itself only shows that I can do a certain kind of work when I want to. I've met plenty of other people who can do the same kind of work who don't have the same kind of (or any) degree.
So, it feels like one of those 'neither necessary nor sufficient' sorts of things.
Good students often manage to get some original research done during their master's years, but many (most?) don't.
I still find it odd that some people do coursework during their PhD. Seriously, put on your big girl panties and teach yourself. That's what your degree is all about, discovering things without someone holding your hand.
It reflects the mainstream and very unfortunate view of academia inside academia. (Disclosure: I'm a PhD student)
What a piece of work.
No you don't need a PhD to lead R&D teams...you don't even need a degree to do that. And no you don't even need a PhD to push human knowledge. Too few of those who did push it, did it through a PhD.
In fact its just "possible" that a PhD will push the boundary. Usually it does not.
That being said, sometimes pushing the boundary of knowledge is exploring new processes to do the same old thing. We shouldn't downplay that; those are genuine contributions.
http://matt.might.net/articles/phd-school-in-pictures/
In order to give at least a portion of the comments in this thread context, the original post linked to a recent blog post which wholesale copied Matt's article with de minimis attribution.
It looks like a bunch of hand-waving that results in a person skimming the article believing that the poster is the author.
great. :|
https://thebittheories.com/masters-versus-ph-d-2b26ef33f883
The original content is licensed under a CC license [1], and now (it probably has been updated) the reposter is respecting the terms of it:
1. Please attribute the original work to me (Matt Might) and link back to this page in your reproduction: http://matt.might.net/articles/phd-school-in-pictures/ as The Illustrated Guide to a Ph.D.
2.When you attribute, please also link my name, Matt Might, to http://matt.might.net/
3.And, don't forget the "Keep pushing," at the bottom!
[1] http://matt.might.net/articles/phd-school-in-pictures/#licen...
The reposter still doesn't link back to the actual article as requested, though that's just a "please" clause. I guess naming (and even linking) the author and giving the title suffices to satisfy the attribution clause of the license.
Indeed, I thought there was a link to the blog post, but there is not any. The situation is different than before though, as the real author is now at least credited.
This is the most difficult part of a PhD for me.
Note: This quote is from the article on which this thread was pointing to before it has been changed by mods. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13382223