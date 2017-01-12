But one has only to review the (very frequent) release notes for Plex to see the devil is in the edge cases, not the basics.
In the meantime, Plex has a native server app for almost everything, including NAS boxes, and native players shipping with TVs and in game console app stores. It does a good job on both playback and admin UI across a fleet of media hosts for a household of users, and the latest release unlocks hardware encoding across an array of operating systems.
There's even a portable HDD + WiFI hub from Western Digital, to take Plex Server and 4TB of media on the go w/ 10 hrs battery life, in the size of a Sony Discman.
I posted on the support forums at least twice and was told (not sure if by maintainers or just other users) that I'm basically an idiot for wanting to do that.
So, I am very looking forward to something new in this space.
For those that aren't familiar with it, Plex REQUIRES a particular filename format. If you happen to have a media file that is named "wrongly" it either won't show up or it will try to randomly guess what it is so that it can display DVD-title image in your library. There appears to be no way to just force it to accept whatever filename you want. (This might have changed in the last year or so since I uninstalled Plex).
https://support.plex.tv/hc/en-us/articles/201018497-Fix-Inco...
This lets you pick the movie/show/whatever manually from a few different sources. If your media isn't immediately recognized, you can do this to correct it.
Additionally, they have a "Personal Media" metadata agent you can select for media that's your own personal media (like home videos) which will allow plex to read the metadata directly from the file instead of searching for a match. There's more info on that here:
https://support.plex.tv/hc/en-us/articles/200265246
I have never had the issue you described where something doesn't show up at all, just that it's incorrectly matched (in which case the tile will just show a screenshot and the title will just be the filename)
Additionally, I've found that if you use their recommended folder structure, the filenames matter much less. For example, if you have this directory:
/Media/TV Shows/Show Name/Season 1/
It seems like as long as the file contains the season/episode like "S01E01" it will match correctly based on the directory information. I haven't messed with it much but I have never had to rename a file to get plex to recognize it when I use directories like this
I understand that there are potentially infinite permutations, but I think at least a slightly broader set of default regexes and/or a better way to fingerprint would be a lot nicer. Seems one could hash chunks of the file and compare against a database to identify media without considering the filename at all; that'd be the most convenient.
If Plex isn't matching what you want, mark the media type "Home Videos". That matches everything.
Does it do wildcard search then? Last time I checked Plex wasn't capable of "select * from movies where filename like 'whatever', and from reading the forums this was very much not accidental, it seemed to be a matter of principle to them for some reason.
Even if that works, the inability to view long filenames is a deal breaker anyways for me (again, I have a feeling the answer to this would be "you're doing it wrong").
FWIW I have videos on my Plex system ranging back for several years taken from at least 3 different cameras (highest end from only a Nikon V1 mirrorless though) and 5 phones/tablets.
I can't say I've played all of these back on all devices, but I have (or have had) a Nvidia Shield, Chromecast, Samsung ~2012 Smart TV, Roku2, Asrock Ion 330 running Plex Home Theater on Win8 and later Win10, as well as a couple phones/tablets and PC (via web UI) as an interface to Plex.
Really the only time I've ever had a playback issue is when my made-from-old-parts server has the CPU maxed out due to some other app going crazy, and then Plex playback will pause a couple times a minute. I really can't think of any time I've had content it just can't play.
I'm a big fan of Plex. I started using MythTV back in mid-2000s, switched to SageTV for a few years (due to the awesome HD300 devices), and very reluctantly (at first) switched to Plex ~3-4 years ago.
"Oh, that's such an edge case" - well, sure, but it is also completely not difficult to implement:
a) wildcard search on filenames
b) add a list mode that shows the complete filename, rather than having to sit and watch it scroll (say you've got 50 videos number #1 thru #50 and you want to play #39 - have fun with that)
* Unless there is other metadata, the filename becomes the title, and the title is searchable.
* Text search appears to be fulltext-style:
* A title like "2017-01-12 09-23-45.mpg" will be found with a search for "01-12".
* "20170112" is found when I search for "201701" but not if I search for "0112".
Sadly, it still fails for me as many of my file names are quite long with the differentiating aspect being beyond the 80th character. The option to wrap filenames would fix that problem.
I'll check again tonight when I get the opportunity - but I imagine a name would need to be quite long for List View to not be good enough (assuming it doesn't truncate).
E:
Thank you gregmac for checking and reporting in with your findings. :)
With XBMC, you used to be able to go back into the library settings and add/change the regexes yourself (was useful on shows like Avatar that would call seasons "books"). I wasn't able to figure out how to do this with Plex.
I haven't seen Sonarr before, it looks quite polished.
This is the first I have heard of Radarr though. (Sonarr but with Movie retrieval). I'll have to check it out.
I suspect it's a bit of a dying tech - it never worked that well, support was limited, and better options are available. Back when I played with it, Kodi née XBMC and Plex were basically the only options, and the UI of the devices tested was awful, and not geared for large collections. Furthermore, it lacks the ability to expose server-specific services, such as transcoding and additional subtitles in case of Plex.
Using specialized clients forego much of these problems. I personally use a raspberry pi with RasPlex, but if I wanted to, my TV itself and my Chromecast can both also run Plex clients (although I shall never do the former - Smart TV platforms suck).
I've had quite good luck with it on my Smart TV until Plex started shitting the bed.
> Furthermore, it lacks the ability to expose server-specific services, such as transcoding and additional subtitles in case of Plex.
No it doesn't, UMS and others allow you to enable these things. In fact it has transcoding profiles for different devices just like Plex does and you can select the subs you want on your TV, mine lets me at least. Just really glad I didn't pay for Plex as I was considering it prior to this incident.
Fixed device profiles are not particularly useful. I may be mistaken, but I do not recall DLNA as supporting any such "extended", server-specific capabilities.
The only thing Plex does badly is subtitles, which both Kodi (of course) and simple players like BSPlayer does well.
Some subtitle formats (notably DVD & Blu-Ray, if you're ripping your own content) are actually image formats with timecodes. There are other text-based subtitle formats. If a player (say, the Apple TV) supports one type but not the other, Plex has no other option but to "burn in" the subtitles on playback.
This was a problem with playing some of my anime collection with EN dub and no subtitles. Now it defaults to JP dub and any available subtitles (99% of the time is only EN Subtitles, sometimes there are JP/CN and I haven't seen what happens in that scenario yet)
With images they had a benefit of being able to do fancy things like use different fonts.
I'm always confused about how most htpc systems only make sense for people with massive private ripped/downloaded libraries of media, while in the "golden age of TV" seemingly nobody watches actual TV.
So I imagine you can get a pretty solid backup just by using SQLite tools on that one file (though backing up the entire Plex Media Server folder might also be nice to do every now and then to save other things such as plug-in data).
The DB, although obviously undocumented, is also an interesting place to poke around for looking at the data for your own purposes. For instance, it looks like the statistics_media table stores your watched show history.
I haven't tried to restore, but I keep the backup in a separate location.
I guess it's because I don't use (or see the need, really) for these features. I mean, I can remember fine what I've already seen and I don't mind clicking through to my next episode when I get back into Plex, and I don't really care to know what I've watched in the past, how many times, or how I rated it.
I'm more bothered by its DLNA server crashing, its occasional screw-ups with multi-audio or multi-subtitle containers, or it's failure to transcode some files (though most of these might be due to the receiver more than Plex).
I have 6 Resident Evil movies or 100 episodes of Futurama and I want them to play in a loop on their respective channels, and when I tune in whichever one happens to be "on" is what I watch, even though it's the middle of an episode/movie. DVR-like functionality where I could "rewind" back to the start of a 30-minute buffer would be good. Pandora-like skipping would be good. But those features wouldn't be essential, compared to creating the programming grid.
I still want what Plex does and what Streama does, to navigate to a specific movie or episode and start it manually. Sometimes I watch media because I want to watch one specific thing. But often I just want my favorite media on in the background while I work or do other things. I don't want to navigate through a library of 200+ titles to pick just the right one or a pseudo-"random" one.
Is there anything that would let me do this?
http://pseudotvlive.com
(I'm not knocking it - I'm genuinely curious.)
The other use case is, I want to work or browse the web for several hours, or work on a puzzle, or clean, or whatever, and have something on in the background. There's some media I'll only watch deliberately with full attention, (The Americans) and other media I can rewatch repeatedly in background mode. (Sitcoms, or certain types of movies.)
When I want background programming I'd like less friction. Traditional TV works best in this area, in the sense that I tune to a channel and the programming is already set up. I don't want to stop every 22 minutes and pick a new episode, or choose one movie out of dozens. I'd spend too much time trying to decide. Pretending my library is made up of channels lets me choose one to tune in to, and I'll be happy with what happens to come up on that channel. There's a freedom in offloading the decision. (As long as I also retain the freedom to choose what to watch when I have a specific preference.)
What I can't control with cable TV is the content, I can only hope there's a channel with programming I want to leave on for a while. Sometimes there isn't. But I've got a lot of media and would do the work to set up my own channels.
+ awesome web GUI
+ awesome iOS app
+ excellent app for PS4
+ streaming support for TVS e.g. Samsung via DLNA
- synology does not seem to hibernate much now Plex is on (may not be Plex's fault)
- needs premium pass to sync stuff to your mobile app (I paid for a lifetime subscription though, as it's a very good product)
- Plex cannot use the hardware transcoder of my NAS, only the native Synology Apps can
- Does not remember playback position of audio on mobile app (this is a big negative, as I listen to a lot of mixes which are a single audio file)
Given a very good product already exists in the marketplace, which can stream to multiple channels, I am not sure what this project aims to achieve? I am all for people building new stuff, but I would like to see some gap analysis of existing products first so I know what the USP is.
Plex is pretty intrusive. Phones home constantly, for reasons that seem contrived considering all the media is on your hardware, the software is running on your hardware, and the 3rd party APIs they use for meta info can be used directly without routing through their website. Disaster waiting to happen when the MPAA gets involved. Or hackers, again.
https://github.com/MediaBrowser/Wiki/wiki/Users
Not super topical, but this is what made me move Plex back to my Desktop. It's working fine with a network mounted drive, but I did like having a "Plex box" of sorts.
Snarkiness aside, this is beautiful!
Buy the premium version if you can.
Still, we should love open source projects and alternatives. I was hoping for more "this could grow to be a Plex alternative" vs "Why don't you just use Plex."
I don't think it has to do with the submitter not being a "wonderboy" does it? Do people look at usernames (I'll admit I don't).
Browsers will always lag behind players which address the output devices more directly.
Also webassembly may not be sufficient for some software-decoding on weak devices, it would need GPGPU-acceleration. But as far as I can tell WebCL is dead.
My reference point is playback with madVR + xysubfilter. madVR uses various high-quality algorithms for scaling and post-processing that are generally too taxing for CPUs to do in realtime, especially at high resolutions or framerates.
Similarly rendering complex subtitles containing vector graphics in realtime onto a high resolution target is also quite demanding. It works on an i7, but I would be skeptical about more anemic devices. So that's where gpu acceleration would help too.
> For media, ORBX.js was able to hit 1080p60 with 12bpp on smartphones three years ago
I have not heard about that one before. It seems to be an encoder geared towards realtime streaming. Codecs in realtime configuration generally make some tradeoffs to sacrifice quality and compression to meet their throughput targets. So it's hardly comparable to encoding for archival purposes (h.265 high profile has horrendous encoding times) or high quality playback.
> It's true that the Web can't do everything yet
But new features hit the market every few years. Native players can address them within months of the new interfaces hitting consumer hardware. Browsers and software running in them are hampered by their need for consensus, having to develop new abstraction layers on top of native features and slow rollout of new features.
I'm happy with my 90s like setup. Films and series in a folder, VLC to play them. I did give Netflix a try but did not like that it only has a browser player and on top of that annoying restrictions.
For better or for worse, legal content distribution has been avoiding PCs as a target platform because of how easy it is to copy and redistribute anything that goes through a PC. If they keep it to more limited set-top boxes like Rokus or SmartTVs themselves, the management will feel like piracy is being prevented.
I was running it on a low-end ubuntu device and the quality was at least 720p as far as I could tell.
One of the main issues with it, at least for me, is that the content is restricted to content here in Belgium. My wife is Mexican and thus we sometimes want to watch Mexican movies or simply see things in Spanish or with Spanish subtitles. Things that are not available on the Belgian netflix.
If you want 5.1 audio, no browser is an option and the Windows store app the only solution.
https://help.netflix.com/en/node/23742
720p on Chrome and Firefox is also better than your initial claim of "you're probably only getting 480p".
But Plex is really cool for streaming to the phone, watching on TV, watching when you don't have your own laptop, giving access to friends and so on.
I wouldn't want to give up either.
Free and I pen source is certainly preferable, but I want to watch movies on my Apple TV in my living room. That's the problem I need solved. I suspect it's similar for most people.
1) Headless server setup. I run it on my server in a container and my media is available to it via a SMB share. Easy and simple setup.
2) Native apps for iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick.
3) Simple UI.
I would move to something else if it had 1 and 2 above as well as support for multiple users[0].
[0] I am fully aware plex has support for multiple users. I just would prefer to not have everyone have a myplex account.
It Just Works
Aside of Plex, there'a also Emby, and Kodi.
Each have their + and -. Here's a comparison between the 3 [1].
(Disclaimer: I use Emby.)
[1] http://www.htpcbeginner.com/plex-vs-emby-comparison-with-kod...
It's open source and has most of the features that plex has.
> "Purchase Emby Premiere and receive additional bonus features such as Cover Art, Mobile Sync, Cloud Sync, and free Android apps."
Incidentally, the paid features seems to include most of the things that would make me consider a media centre installation, which would seem to make the open source version mostly uninteresting to me at least.
https://emby.media/index.html
I have both running, but unfortunately, the Emby server just burns resources like there was no tomorrow, and you can't really compare the UX at all, hence using Plex.
This looks clean and simple to manage and would cover my needs perfectly.
At this point I'm willing to give up control over my media for convenience though so maybe my opinion is invalid. I remember spending hours organizing my mp3 collection. Forget that.
edit: Apparently XBMC is now Kodi so it actually is a direct competitor.
Would also have been interesting to hear what they view their edge as, as plex is already a pretty mature and powerful codebase, where as this appears to be very new. (I'd guess being open source would probably be their main edge right now)
Well, if you're looking for an open source alternative to Plex, there's Kodi already.
Besides: https://www.plex.tv/plex-pass-pro/ looks both hilarious and sad.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kodi_(software)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plex_(software)#Plex_Home_Thea...
Plex apps are 100% closed source as far as I understand.
IIRC the reason Kodi (back when it was called XBMC) switched to GPLv2 is because they got forked by Plex who didn't give back. I wasn't able to find a source on this though.
Tried different Plex versions, different network topologies in the house - but nothing seems to fix it. Netflix of course works perfectly.
Wish I could figure this issue out.
I've seen Wifi AP's act up when using TKIP vs AES when streaming a video. Conclusion was it could not handle that load.
I did use Popcorn Time for a while, and that has the benefit that it auto-downloads the shows and movies. Something that logically [1] Streama didn't seem to want to get their hands dirty with.
[1] http://www.techrepublic.com/article/its-not-time-for-popcorn...
Well, at least nobody posted XKCD 927 yet.
Godspeed. Looks really nice.
It would also be nice if you could share media files (over bittorrent perhaps) with a small group of people (e.g., family or friends).
