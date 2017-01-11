I actually believe a free market full of competition would work way better than most regulations would in trying to restrict a few monopolies from doing harm. Although I don't think a free market should be free of any regulations. A baseline of regulations is needed to ensure that competitors play fair.
We actually have proof of this with Google Fiber. Wherever Google Fiber would land, previous local monopolies would trip over themselves to drastically increase the value of their offerings (but still being significantly behind Google Fiber). As soon as Google announced it would kill Fiber, all of that stopped, and they even reduced the value in their offers in some places.
I get it that cable companies need to be somehow rewarded for digging ditches to lay cable, but that doesn't necessarily mean they ought to be given a legal monopoly in that state or city. If you must, just pass a law that would force that cable provider to license its cables at a fair price. Then you'd have some competition, but it would also get to recover the cost of digging (the more competitors/clients the faster it can do that).
To give a specific example, residential waste collection used to be public, meaning you'd pay a tax and your garbage would be taken away. Then, in the name of "capitalism," the business was sold to a private company who could jack up the prices, lower the qualty, and make profit for itself.
But "wait!" I hear you yell. Capitalism is at its core about competition! If we take a public service and privatise it shouldn't private citizens have a choice? You'd think. But in the US that isn't how it works. They will happily take a public service, privatise it, consumer costs skyrocket, and you have no competitive choice still.
This kind of thing is then protected via regulation so that even if competition did want to compete with an entity that was just handed tons of formerly public business, they wouldn't be able to. Naturally there's often rumours or proven kickbacks to the politicians from the private entities who received the public business...
Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism, it is fascism.
I think the cable companies probably waited for government-granted monopolies before they invested in the last-mile infrastructure, because they wanted to be sure it would be worth it. So on a free market, the investment in infrastructure would have been slower (probably), but competition would be better long-term.
Although any infrastructure discussion must include the phenomenon of suburban sprawl fueled by government's over-investment in roads.
To be fair, that desire is likely based on over three decades of Republicans pretending to be Libertarians in the rhetoric directed at building opposition to programs they don't like.
Whatever I hear from libertarians will lead to people with money accumulating all power in the same way we see now.
The libertarian theory on regulation is that the market punishes bad behavior way more effectively than the government, which can always be swayed by political forces. During the Industrial Revolution, for instance, judges sided with corporations in pollution cases, thinking, "We can't hinder industrial progress for the sake of a few people's lungs." So the government granted monopoly pollution privileges to industry. Under a free market property rights scenario, any damage done to another person via pollution would be grounds for a suit against the polluter, no special government protection.
Edit: take a closer look at libertarian writings on environmentalism and pollution
I want politicians (be they Republican, Democrat, etc.) to act in the best interest of all the people in the nation, and not just the small fraction that benefit from large corporations making inordinate profits.
Also, I disagree with "pure libertarianism" myself. I think fair baseline standards are needed to establish a level playing field. But what the U.S. has now is far from a "free market" anymore. It's much closer to a "pay to play" market.
Then the government can pick up responsibility for the last mile, and you can buy internet service from one of a two dozen different providers (who utilise and pay rent on the government's last mile cabling).
That's where we'll wind up eventually. Government will put fiber into every home, then cable companies and internet companies will use that fiber and pay a fee to the government while charging end users.
For agricultural applications, for example, it makes no sense to run fiber to the home just to run it back out with a patchwork of low-quality repeaters. Other places (there's an example from Spain) it makes sense for a neighborhood to deploy a wireless mesh network.
-- I work with broadband data in the U.S. for economic development purposes.
Basically, the political will has to be present at the city AND state level for this to happen. And that turns out to be a small set.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Legislative_Exchange_...
"If you can't innovate, litigate!"
When shills like Ajit Pai are in power at the FCC, yes.
It's not enough to win net neutrality. Like everything else worth fighting for, you have to remain vigilant and watchful in order to defend it.
> STATEMENT OF FCC COMMISSIONER AJIT PAI
> On the FCC’s Midnight Regulation of Free Data
> WASHINGTON, January 11, 2017.—It is disappointing that the FCC’s current leadership has yet again chosen to spend its last days in office the same way it spent the last few years—cutting corners on process, keeping fellow Commissioners in the dark, and pursuing partisan, political agendas that only harm investment and innovation.
> This time the midnight regulations come in the form of a Bureau-level report casting doubt on the legality of free data offerings—offerings that are popular among consumers precisely because they allow more access to online music, videos, and other content free of charge. This report, which I only saw after the FCC released the document, does not reflect the views of the majority of Commissioners. Fortunately, I am confident that this latest regulatory spasm will not have any impact on the Commission’s policymaking or enforcement activities following next week’s inauguration.
> It was my hope—as I have consistently expressed to my colleagues—that we could spend the remaining days of this Administration working together with bipartisan comity to ensure a smooth transition. It is sad that the outgoing leadership of the agency has chosen a different path.
> Office of Commissioner Ajit Pai: (202) 418-2000
> Twitter: @AjitPaiFCC
> https://www.fcc.gov/about/leadership/ajit-pai
From https://apps.fcc.gov/edocs_public/attachmatch/DOC-342990A1.d.... Note the .docx (not .html or even .pdf) suffix on that link. Note the .docx suffix and weep.
Contrast this with Tom Wheeler's report from yesterday: http://transition.fcc.gov/Daily_Releases/Daily_Business/2017... (.pdf, which your browser probably handles well) which, starting on page 15, analyzes existing wireless carrier zero-rating plans and finds issue with AT&T's Sponsored Data zero-rating its own DirectTV service, suggesting that "these sponsored data offerings may harm consumers and competition by unreasonably discriminating in favor of downstream providers owned or affiliated with the network providers."
Tom, we're going to miss you.
Also really political wording: "popular among consumers precisely because they allow more access to online music, videos, and other content free of charge"
instead of the more accurate
"access to our chosen providers online music... without counting against your data cap"
ok t-mobile is the one company that doesn't charge to be a "chosen provider", but the others.
This doesn't bode well..
Instead of paying Netflix $8/mo to stream content from their servers to peering network providers, and then paying AT&T a marginal $4/mo to take that data from the peering servers to their towers and eventually to your phone, you could pay Netflix $12/mo and have them pay $4/mo to AT&T on your behalf.
Annoying and problematic for sure - you can bet that some sites like fcc.gov, for example, are unlikely to pay AT&T for sponsored data, that this makes it more difficult for upstarts, and that this allows AT&T to offer less general-purpose data and more control over bandwidth. But it could in theory be done fairly.
Nonetheless, the clear and present issue is that DirectTV, owned by AT&T, is getting this "sponsored data" class for free. If DirectTV were offered the same deal as Netflix, who were offered the same deal as fcc.gov and news.ycombinator.com, that would be one thing. But they're not. And that's discrimination.
We should stop arguing that AT&T should be legally barred from doing something with the data it has access to, and start making it so that AT&T doesn't have access to that data.
Why should we stop arguing that? The postal service operates under the same constraints.
The USPS analogy is a bit apples to oranges; the USPS is a government organization and AT&T is one of many private for-profit entities that carry our digital communication. Furthermore, AT&T already was legally barred from listening to conversations going through their network and they did it anyway. I don't exactly trust them, even if there are laws.
I don't think we should expect companies to not try to make money. Their function is to try to make money. If they see ways to try to make money, by asking consumers to pay extra for faster connections to Netflix, they should be allowed to offer premium services.
A big problem with the question of net neutrality is that it's subjective. It's fair to say they're slowing people down if they don't pay more. It's also fair to say they're just offering premium service for a premium fee. These is no winning this argument, both sides have valid arguments. Focusing on privacy instead will answer a question that has a clearer "right" answer, and it will automatically yield a network that has net neutrality built in.
Which, to do at scale, is notoriously difficult given the required capital expenditures, as well as navigating the regulation minefield, that the incumbents do everything in their power to keep difficult.
If the missing leg of the connection is truly that short, could there be an opportunity for inexpensive cooperative wireless mesh routing in neighborhoods with several outlet nodes onto more regulation-sparse fiber?
Or is 'last mile' just a euphemism for distances that in actuality are much larger?
* Interconnects
* Customer Support
* Pole Access
* Physical Plant
* Customer Premise Equipment (CPE)
Perhaps if the FCC would designate more long-range friendly frequencies as unlicensed, perhaps with slightly higher power limits, you could eliminate a few of those items?
Don't get me wrong -- there are many cooperatives very successfully running stable and competitive wireless mesh networks, but that model doesn't work very well in major metro areas, with lots of buildings, and very high-density users.
Sharing one beefy connection with 10-20 people in a few nearby houses would be a good first step because it's under the radar of the big telecomm companies and you can't be legally barred from sharing your connection?
That means even behemoths find it difficult to enter each others' markets. Baltimore, for example, wants fiber. Verizon was ready to build fiber. It would have been easy--Baltimore's suburbs are already wired. But the city wouldn't give Verizon a television license (fundamental to the economics of broadband) without universal build out. But it just didn't make sense to do that in a city where a third of the population is below the poverty line.
In fact, nobody has been willing to build fiber in Baltimore on those terms, despite the city railing against Comcast and trying to get a competitor.
Then I'm responsible for getting someone to service the quality of that connection between my house and this connection.
