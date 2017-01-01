Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Telegram Desktop reaches version 1.0 (telegram.org)
118 points by chrisan 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 132 comments | favorite





Native all the way! Opening github page of app and seeing that pink line instead of yellow (line that represents languages used in project) made me smile! I am really surprised they did native app, plus it looks really nice, I tought "sigh, another electron app", but to my surprise I was wrong! Good job for guys at Telegram, respect.

reply


It's Qt by the way, and it's good on the three platforms.

This is the GitHub repo. https://github.com/telegramdesktop/tdesktop

Development has always looked a bit fishy to me, though. The main developer is anonymous (using the name/pic of a TV character), maybe it's even several people using the same profile.

reply


That's probably Nikolai Durov.

reply


Even the previous layout (which I personally preferred, but tastes…) still looked like a webapp more than native.. in a good way, never had any glitches and I really wonder how much it must have took them to make all the animations work so nicely. I loved toggling between chats and settings to see if it broke.. but never did!

reply


No secret chats in Telegram Desktop means its primary selling point is lost.

reply


You should try Wire [1] for multi-device sync and multi-OS use that has all chats encrypted end-to-end (like secret chats). It's not yet on par with the Telegram speed and UX, but it's quite good.

[1]: https://wire.com

reply


The encryption is often cited as its primary selling point here, but I don't think that's too representative. Certainly it isn't for me and most other Telegram users I know. I don't care much about that as I don't really trust any messaging app enough to send really confidential information through them.

For me, for example, he selling point is having an interface as slick as Whatsapp's, but not being tied to the phone, not having to necessarily give your phone number, sending whatever attachments you want, and getting a searchable log in the cloud.

Bots are also a popular feature with many users.

reply


?

I - and I guess many with me - don't trust the encryption at all.

I assume the crypto might be broken, NSA and FSB and aliens might be listening but I don't care.

My reasons to use it:

Desktop support is way better than Whatsapp.

More possibilities (bots, channels mostly).

And because I don't want to support Whatsapp by being part of the network effect that keeps people on that platform.

The reasons I use private chats sometimes is just to use autodelete to protect my conversations with my wife against my kids.

reply


I really wish they would port the amazing thin Mac UI to other platforms. It's everything I want in a minimal, yet modern and clean looking IM UX.

reply


You mean Cocoa? It won't happen.

reply


Whats wrong with Electron Apps?

reply


I'm not a fan because if I have 50 electron apps I have 50 builds of chromium/nodejs. This is bad because:

* Lot of wasted disk space.

* Each app loads a whole chromium/nodejs: lots of wasted RAM.

* The chromiums may not all be the latest. This could be bad if those have network exposure: https://sobersecurity.blogspot.mx/2017/01/looks-like-you-hav...

reply


They're also bad platform citizens. Even in minor details - e.g. they don't exclude their browser cache dirs (which of course aren't in the OS cache dir!) from TimeMachine backups, so the incremental backups get clogged by random image caches. Accessibility is limited. Right click doesn't work. And more and more.

reply


Have you ever taken a look at how much resources it consumes by comparison?

We would not have charge our phones every day and laptops would last for longer if anyone cared about how much their application consumes. It's ridiculous.

Good engineering isn't just about features.

reply


Bloated, take too much RAM and don't use the OS features that I paid for.

reply


I don't get it.

Why is native better than browser application? Browser application is by definition better sandboxed and can do much less damage to the system.

Normal application can do mayhem. And Telegram needs root access for installation... do I want to give it root access? When I can just open another tab?

reply


Performance considerations.

Telegram at idle sits at 80mb ram and <0.01% cpu. Wire for example sits at 250mb idle and waffles between 0.05% and 2% cpu. Discord sits at 200mb idle and waffles between 0.01% and 0.10%, leaning towards the latter, jumping above it every few seconds at least.

reply


Some users enjoy that software developers take advantage of the features of the OS they bought for a better UI/UX and performance.

reply


Electron apps are still native apps and have the same security story. They just include a browser.

reply


Normal app can do mayhem just as any app can, even Electron one. I do not use Telegram, and do not know about root access, and it should be investigated. But root access is not always needed for native apps.

Why is it better? Hundreds of reason, you can see down below. I will try to sum it up why I like native over electron in 3 words: responsiveness, robustness, cleanliness. Electron on desktop is resource hog for me. It is good for people that don't mind that, and that are deep into JS ecosystem. I am not, and I always prefer native app, partly because I am on macOS and Cocoa looks beautiful.

reply


And i don't get it, why kids today want only a browser. All that flame wars about the best window manager we fought and now we end up with one window only and a fucking tab bar?

reply


I love Telegram for the usability more than anything else, and don't really care for the encryption (which I find more of a curiosity).

Telegram hits a few sweet spots with me:

  - Movement between devices is seamless (I can go from my webview in BSD to my Mac OS Native to my iOS native app and not miss a beat).

  - Telegram is very reliable in situations with poor connectivity. This is pure anecdote on my side, but in the most crowded venues I've been to: Messenger, Line, and WhatsApp have performed worse than Telegram.

  - Telegram's API is ridiculously open, even if it's backend source isn't. For most practical purposes, Telegram gives you full access, and is completely okay with you creating a 3rd party client
I've managed to win over a lot of my close friends and family onto Telegram, and while they initially objected over the lack of social proof, the features ended up luring them over, and many of them are not technically literate.

reply


As much as Signal from a idealistic point of view is better, Telegram works so well between my desktop and phone that it's a no brainer.

reply


Congratulations to the team! The native desktop apps have been top notch in user experience, speed and stability. Among messaging apps, Telegram has been my favorite for some years. Its development speed and feature introductions, at least in my knowledge, are unparalleled.

I've always liked the multi-device sync feature in Telegram and can't imagine using an app without that. My main concerns have been the home grown crypto and that normal chats are not end-to-end encrypted (only secret chats are). So I've been trying Wire [1] for a while, which provides both multi-device sync, multi-OS apps and end-to-end encrypted chats by default (there is no non-E2E chat). But it needs some more time to become much better (it's comparatively quite slow to startup and sync messages). Unfortunately, for all the fame that Signal [2] has on crypto and end-to-end encryption, it's the slowest in feature development among these apps.

[1]: https://wire.com

[2]: https://whispersystems.org

reply


A brilliant native desktop app is one of the reasons why I prefer telegram over other apps of this kind. It's smooth, light and easy to use.

reply


Also, unlike WhatsApp web, it's not a proxy for the phone app, thus doesn't drain its battery and still works if your phone is broken or lost.

reply


i like the whatsapp web because i dont have to install something now just so i could send a message to somebody, and because its a proxy for the phone app i dont have to worry that i got the message on the desktop but its not synced to mobile ( im looking at you skype )

reply


Yeah. And just to add to both of the above, stickers in telegram are visually brilliant. I wonder how many illustrators do they have working with them.

reply


> ...how many ...

Basically anyone who wants. I have a sticker set with friends of mine : )

reply


Next to that, you can create your own sticker packs.

reply


I still find this native client is the best: https://macos.telegram.org/. It is wicked fast vs. QT version.

reply


Things I noticed so far:

- Dark Skin (still waiting for Slack doing it)

- It's faster than the MAS version

- It's not possible to collapse the chat list anymore

- The desktop app is responsive, though, collapsing the whole sidebar into a hamburger menu

- Replying to messages is buried in a context menu, in the MAS version one could simply double click a message

- They created a giant group for themes. Once 4chan joins there, things will go very bad

reply


Eh, there's a big community of 4chan groups already (at least for specific boards, like a variety of /g/ groups for technology discussion). I wouldn't say they're any worse than the alternatives (the Let's Talk Programming group is about the same in posting quality as the /g/ groups, if not slightly lower).

reply


>Dark Skin (still waiting for Slack doing it)

Any number of any skins, actually. Themes.

reply


Indeed. Sorry for being unclear.

reply


https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/205166337-Customize...

Or am I misunderstanding you?

reply


This is useful, but only applies to the sidebar theme. Slack doesn't currently support styling the main window.


That just colors the sidebar.

reply


Some of my friends are moving from Skype to Discord, but it seems to be a plethora of new IM clients popping up all the time.

From what I can see Telegram doesn't have VoIP, which could be a deal breaker for some. Are there other advantages with Telegram compared to Discord that makes up for the lack of voice?

reply


Telegram never planned implementing VoIP, as far as I remember, only voice messages.

The main reasons it's so popular (with some users, 100+ mil of them) - bots (telegram has open api, and bt platform https://telegram.org/blog/bot-revolution) and channels. In Russia - telegram channels is now a new type of media, very popular with independent journalists, bloggers etc.

reply


I wonder how difficult it would be to add voice chats using a custom client. I've thought about doing some experiments extending the feature list (e.g. calls, different encryption layers, etc.) by forking an existing client and using some hacks to send custom data, but I don't have the time to try it at the moment.

reply


Well, 3rd party client can use Telegram protocol for texting etc, and Jingle for VoIP.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jingle_(protocol)

reply


https://riot.im it's open source, encrypted, supports VoIP and video calling. And it has a room system just like discord.

No signup and no email required.

reply


It's so stupid that I can't read public channels without providing a valid phone number. I don't need any secrecy, just want to read damn blog posts!

reply


Hm, this gets me thinking... it wouldn't take much work to get a public channel viewer website working.

reply


Yeah, there exist a couple (I googled) - but they tend to lag or show only mod-approved channels.

reply


Now if only everyone that I know used Telegram.

reply


Everyone I want to talk to uses Telegram, and those who didn't (a few years ago) I convinced. "You want me to install Skype/Whatsapp/something, but why should I rather than you?"

It helped that most people saw the advantages that Telegram had, especially back then (before whatsapp cloned everything). Not to say that Telegram didn't clone whatsapp to a large degree, but the introduction of telegram definitely made the market innovative again.

reply


The problem is that I already have Whatsapp installed, having been an early-adopter. I can't get my family onto Telegram (high signal) and I can't get my friends onto Discord (high noise). Whatsapp is dreadful for both.

reply


Well, almost everyone here in Iran uses Telegram. They estimate tens of millions of users, which is practically everyone with a smartphone. It’s channels are extremely popular too. They’re a major main source of content and news for a lot of users.

reply


I use Telegram with my geek friends. Works.

reply


My friends are geeks and my family got Telegram as well now. Works!

reply


Journalists used to use telegram to communicate with Jihadis in Syria/Iraq/Egypt but not anymore because it was highly suspected Russia had access to the conversations. Works?

reply


Got any proof?

reply


I really like Telegram but the desktop version doesn't have security channels, which I think, nowadays, are escencial.

reply


How can it be at 1.0 and still have not implemented secret chats?

reply


Because it was never planned that would be a feature of the desktop application.

reply


Um, secret chats have been there for a long time.

reply


It doesn't seem so: https://github.com/telegramdesktop/tdesktop/issues/871

reply


To clarify: secret chats have been present on Telegram as a platform for a long time. The desktop client doesn't seem to support them though.

This often leads to people saying things like "Telegram doesn't have end-to-end encryption". Really, what they mean is that it's not the default and isn't on all platforms. Most people can use it if they want to though because it's available on all major mobile OSes.

reply


The desktop version has no encryption? Seriously, why should i use something like this in 2017?

reply


Somewhat strangely, that feature is missing from the desktop version.

reply


I use WhatsApp currently and so does everyone I know, is it worth switching and trying to convince other people to use it?

reply


Yes, totally worth it.

Not there yet privacy-wise as others point out, but at least you get an open API and the ability to use your own clients.

reply


Not until Telegram also adopts end-to-end encryption by default, as WhatsApp has done.

I'm not sure they even have a real reason for not doing it yet. At this point there are at least a couple other open source protocols that work like Signal but have nothing to do with Signal and Open Whisper Systems, that they could adopt. So even if they hate OWS for criticizing them in the past, that's not a reason not to adopt the alternatives at this point.

I'd probably be content if they even take one of those and fork it and customize it for their own purposes, as long as their "math Ph.Ds" don't completely break the crypto again.

reply


Of course they have a real reason: message sync. Telegram works on your PC, in your browser, on your phone, on your tablet, in your raspberry pi tty... all with the same messages synced everywhere, which you wouldn't be able to get with end2end crypto. Sure, Whatsapp kinda does it with the web/desktop clients, but it's a horrible hack requiring your phone to be on and connected all the time...

reply


How is it related? AFAIK Signal has sync between desktop and mobile doesn't have to be constantly on to use the desktop client

reply


Signal does have sync, but it works exactly the same way as Whatsapp's does, requiring your phone to be on and connected

Telegram's secret chats are also client-specific and not synced, and I have no idea how it would even be possible to have e2e chats synced on multiple devices without having a "main" device that's doing the actual crypto or sharing the secret key

reply


If you're interested in learning how to implement end-to-end chats with multiple devices, checkout out Wire security whitepaper (https://wire.com/resource/Wire%20Security%20Whitepaper/downl...) for one way of doing it.

Hopefully, OpenWhisperSystems will release documentation about their implementation in Signal (note: it doesn't require phone, unlike WhatsApp)

reply


Thanks! Will definitely read this.

I got fooled by Signal's requirement of a phone for the activation and thought it was also required for normal usage, I guess that's better than Whatsapp, though being able to register and use it without a phone at all would be even better (even Telegram doesn't do this though, IIRC it requires a phone number)

reply


You can just use a one time VoiP phone number if you want to use Signal without your real phone number. That's not optimal, but its pretty neat.

reply


You are totally wrong. The phone number aspect has absolutely nothing to do with the e2e client problem.

Its possible to have e2e on multiple clients, with or without a phone number attached to it. There are multiple chat clients that can do it, some with, some without phone number. Signal requires phone number and does it, Wire and Riot do it without a phone number.

Telegram just don't actually care about security or privacy. Unencrypted defaults, all conversation saved on the server, even if you use their 'roll your own' crypt secret chats you lose most of the functionality that actually go people to use Telegram in the first place.

Telegram essentially has no usable e2e crypto to speak off. Secret chats are a usability and security nightmare.

People should use Riot (Matrix) or Wire. Those are much better.

reply


> Signal does have sync, but it works exactly the same way as Whatsapp's does, requiring your phone to be on and connected

It doesn't. The phone is only needed for initial setup.

reply


Telegram is one of the best solutions thanks to its bots and channels.

reply


Can I connect it to Skype/Facebook/IRC?

reply


IRC: kind of, you can have a bot that joins a Telegram group and the IRC channel and forwards messages. It's getting more and more common.

Other than bots, the client is really a Telegram client, not something like Pidgin.

Personally I don't mind, since everyone's on Telegram. I actually prefer to have a client that's excellent with one network rather than a client that does quite well with many networks. Having used Pidgin and other multi-network clients in the past, they are always second rate compared to the official client. And with bots (irc to telegram bot; gmail to telegram bot; etc.) all I need is the Telegram client.

As for Skype, how do you want to connect it? Microsoft doesn't allow it, and neither would Whatsapp. Telegram on the other hand has no problem if you make a custom client...

reply


Well, Skype has recently introduced a bot API ([1]), integrable with the azure bot framework thingy ([2]) that also works with Telegram/Slack/FB Messenger/MS Teams, so I guess (though I haven't looked into it, let alone tried) you could probably make a gateway between all of those

[1]: https://www.skype.com/en/developer/ [2]: https://dev.botframework.com/

reply


No

reply


Of course, you can also connect it to your favourite sub tube, or to your sewage line, or you can even connect it to a scalextric lane

(Yes, it's sarcastic, but people asking to connect everything to everything always sound really neckbeardish/trollish to me)

reply


PSA: Telegram is dangerous snake oil—bad crypto.

Don't use it, don't let friends use it.

https://twitter.com/matthew_d_green/status/81899003583181619...

https://twitter.com/kaepora/status/819181464369577984

https://twitter.com/matthew_d_green/status/81919238137120358...

reply


> PSA: Telegram is dangerous snake oil

1. They don't claim to do end to end crypto unless you use the secret chats

2. The secret chats still aren't broken. Since 2013, I'd think at least one "crypto expert" (which all said a custom protocol was a bad idea) would have taken the effort to prove it by now.

3. Whatsapp claims to have better encryption, and they probably do, but it's 1) a lot less convenient and 2) unverifiable.

4. Telegram is open source. You can layer your own encryption on top of it if you care, and the clients' implementation is fully verifiable.

PSA: Whatsapp is dangerous snake oil--hidden source code and owned by a company with a terrible track record in terms of privacy.

reply


4. Open source, you say? Technically, yes. But in fact they love to abandon github repos while still releasing new versions. Take a look at iOS sources: https://github.com/peter-iakovlev/Telegram/

reply


The Android source code repo is also several months behind the released version.

They simply do a code dump every few months.

reply


While not perfect, this is better than nothing at all in my opinion.

reply


I was just about to post something similar. I'm actually surprised to see a positive post of Telegram on HN. For the love of crypto, please stick to Signal protocol-based messaging applications.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Signal_Protocol

Edit: add link http://www.cryptofails.com/post/70546720222/telegrams-crypta...

reply


> For the love of crypto,

The problem is that most people value convenience and speed over security and privacy. Telegram provides a very good trade off, much better than some other apps. If Signal were to be developed at the pace Telegram is, I would use it all the time, but it's not. For my use and likes, both Telegram and Wire are very good fits.

reply


The Signal desktop-app stores all messages unencrypted on the filesystem: https://github.com/WhisperSystems/Signal-Desktop/issues/1017

reply


Sure, but telegram doesn't even have a secret chat feature on desktop client.

I can't believe there still isn't a single usable e2e mobile + desktop chat client that won't drain your cell phone battery super quickly.

reply


Are there any Signal-based messaging applications that work on the desktop without having to tether an Android or IOS smartphone to it, and without having to use a phone number as identifier?

reply


Wire.

* open source, code on github

* e2e encryption (apparently derivative of Signal's Axolotl double ratchet)

* chat/voice/video, and group chats (all encrypted always)

* based in Switzerland, coding out of Berlin

* clients for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Linux, Web

* can sign up with phone number or email (or username? Not sure - I think you can find contacts via username, not sure you can sign up without email)

* reasonably responsive on twitter

* yada yada yada

reply


I like it, but what about all the tracking?

Things like this: https://github.com/wireapp/wire-desktop/issues/80

Then there is the fact that the client acts as a browser that fetches information from the web automatically without blocking trackers itself. This is leaking metadata and actual data.

reply


Riot.im uses the OLM encryption library (that is also used by XMPP OMEMO, see the OMEMO XEP). The OLM protocol is (I gather) very similar to the Signal protocol.

Riot is based on Matrix which is a decentralized protocol (you're not tied to one company), and it doesn't need your phone number.

reply


OMEMO [1] is based on Axolotl (aka Signal's protocol) and you can use it with Gajim on the desktop. Still very experimental though :(

[1] https://conversations.im/omemo/

reply


This. People say Telegram is bad even though it's no worse than any other popular product, or has a different set of advantages/disadvantages both security- and privacy-wise.

reply


From a security and privacy perspective, Telegram is substantially worse than its competitors, so this is a little rhetorical sleight of hand you've just pulled here.

If you want to argue that Telegram and Signal are comparable because Telegram has better UX and Signal better security and some people prefer UX to security, that's fine (I could not disagree more strongly, but at least it's a coherent argument). But don't pretend the thread isn't about security to make people believe that there's controversy about whether Signal is more secure. There is no controversy: Signal won the Levchin prize this year for the Signal Protocol and sets the standard for secure chat, and Telegram... well, let's just suffice it to say that it does not meet that standard.

reply


Wire? (Haven't tried it personally, and I don't think there is an independent review of their implementation of the crypto)

reply


Facebook Messenger.

reply


Is Facebook Messenger Signal-based (i.e. end-to-end encrypted with a Signal/Axolotl double ratchet) as GP requested?

I somehow doubt it.

EDIT: Oh, I was mistaken, apparently there is an option now. From Wikipedia:

On October 4, 2016, Facebook deployed end-to-end encryption as an optional feature for Facebook Messenger users. It is available in an optional mode called "Secret Conversations" and uses the Signal Protocol.

reply


Wait, are you saying messenger is secure and private? As if Facebook would want to give up a source of data for marketing?

reply


It's opt-in end-to-end encrypted with Signal Protocol now, so Facebook does in fact give up that data. Having said that, you should prefer protocols that aren't opt-in for security, which is what Signal buys you.

reply


It's rather a web app than a desktop application, isn't it?

reply


It's not a desktop app, but the original requirement never stated that.

reply


There's a desktop app for Windows. There's also a web app at https://messenger.com. You can disable your Facebook account and still use Messenger

reply


For the love of crypto, I would like to see Signal and WhatsApp make proper desktop applications for all major platforms including Linux. Until they do so, Telegram will serve as an excellent competitor to remind them that good cryptography is not enough.

reply


See this post also: https://moxie.org/blog/telegram-crypto-challenge/

reply


This should be the top reply. I thought this was common knowledge on HN?

reply


It is, but understand that not everybody cares too much about privacy, and Telegram is good--usually reliable, nice apps on all platforms, synced chats, almost limitless file storage, etc.

reply


I think plenty of people care about privacy, which is probably why they don't want to use Facebook's acquired messenger product but rather use something independent and open source.

reply


Yes, but not to the point of paranoia. While I understand people's sentiment about p-2-p encryption, some people really do overreact about the lack of it in Telegram atm.

If anybody really wants to hack you (you exatly) - p-2-p ecryption won't stop them, this is not some kind of absolute defence.

And if you are worried about FSB readin your messages - trust me, they don't, unless you are under suspection already. No organisation in Russian history ever worked this way, only selectively.

reply


Facebook's acquired messenger product uses Signal Protocol for end-to-end encryption. From a security perspective, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are materially, categorically more secure than Telegram.

reply


It's ok i guess. Everyone had used whatsapp with no encryption at all before they implemented p2p.

I switched from skype to telegram because of its much smaller memory footprint. 400mb+ for skype, 63mb(current) for telegram.

reply


I am not going to comment on the quality of telegram but whatsapp have been using top notch crypto for some time: https://whispersystems.org/blog/whatsapp-complete/

reply


At least that's what they tell you. We can't know for sure because it's closed-source.

reply


No, we can easily know for sure, despite the fact that it's closed source.

reply


How?

reply


Sorry, I don't understand your question.

reply


How can you know for sure?


By looking at the code.


WhatsApp is as closed as the version of Telegram you download from the (App|Play) Store.

Before you say "but I can compile it myself", think of how many people will ever bother to do that.

reply


Same as every other app including Signal. For the record, not advocating using Telegram over Signal.

reply


You can download it from F-Droid where they will compile it from the source for you. Yes, only very few people will use that version, too. But with that logic there isn't any reason for open-source at all.

reply


One would do in order to unearth any backdoors. In case of WhatsApp, that would be more difficult.

reply


According to https://www.eff.org/node/82654

whatsapp 6 out of 7

telegram(in secret chat) 7 out of 7

So i am not going to comment on the quality of whatsapp, because their sources are closed.

reply


But I think you need to mention by default telegram is 4 out of 7, by default whatsapp is 6 out of 7 if you want to compare that kind of thing.

Most people are not going to use the secret chat.

reply


Is anyone so incapable that they would not know how to enable the secure features?

Most people don't care about secret chat. This is for people who care. Granted, they don't have secret chat on Desktop which makes the whole app useless in general unless you only use phones for communication.

reply


>Most people are not going to use the secret chat.

This is a reason i said "It's ok" in my original comment. Few people need encryption in day to day communication, but if you need it telegram is better.

reply


Completely out of date.

Try this one: https://www.securemessagingapps.com

Recommends Signal and (with caveats) Threema and Wire.

reply


> This is version 1.0 of our scorecard; it is out of date, and is preserved here for purely historical reasons.

reply


It is out of date but they have revised it just after whatsapp implemented p2p encryption. Before that whatsapp rating was even lower.

reply


Interesting because the friend who told me about Telegram said it was more secure other messengers.

Does anybody know how many users are on Telegram and who owns them? Can you invest in them?

reply


Pavel Durov is the founder (after he left Russia).

As for numbers: http://www.businessofapps.com/telegram-statistics-and-revenu...

https://telegram.org/blog/100-million https://telegram.org/blog/15-billion

reply


Founded by Russian founder of VKontakte, Pavel Durov. I believe they're now headquartered in Germany.

See Wikipedia and https://www.securemessagingapps.com

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: