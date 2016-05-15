Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Curious Case of Missing Global Productivity Growth (economist.com)
70 points by bootload 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 68 comments | favorite



Naive question from someone who never took economics courses: Could some of the "missing" productivity come from measuring productivity in units of money instead of physical units? Sectors with highly competitive markets can rapidly increase real-product output but then see most of the dollar-gains erased by competition.

For example, you could look at solar PV where last year the industry set a record of 70 gigawatts-peak of modules installed. The price competition is so fierce that manufacturer revenue has barely budged over 2012, when only ~30 GWp were installed, and actually declined from 2015. If an economist looks at this sector do they see spectacular productivity improvements like I see (far more watts, at lower prices, with real physical improvements up and down the supply chain), or do they consider productivity "missing" because the physical improvements aren't leading to revenue/profit growth? And if it's the latter, does that imply that economists only recognize productivity improvements when markets are imperfect enough that improved production technique delivers more money instead of fiercer competition? Is there no such thing as growing productivity (that would be recognized by mainstream economists) in a deflationary environment?


Naively, I'd say that there really is a lot of missing productivity. The Empire State Building took a little over a year to build, while the Freedom Tower took 8, if I'm reading Wikipedia correctly. On the one hand, the safety precautions during construction were clearly different, but on the other, you get a lot less for a investment in many areas these days.

Empire State Building according to Wikipedia: $645 million in 2017 dollars

One World Trade Center: $3.9 billion


That's what I'm trying to figure out -- whether the standard productivity definition uses physically grounded measures (like how much skyscraper floor area can be built per year or per full time employee, how many bytes of DRAM are manufactured per year or per full time employee...) or just money-units. In the latter case building skyscrapers at much higher costs than in the past might count as increased production, as long as you can get people to pay the higher prices. That seems backwards to me but I'm trying to temper my reaction until I learn more from people with a deeper economics background than I possess.


I'm saying that even if the measure they use is imperfect, I wouldn't be surprised if "real productivity", however you define it, is also down.


Not only regulation, but construction expectations have changed. Take a construction worker back 100 years an they would be shocked at the lack of detailed plans. Today's buildings are planned and costed down to ever bolt. Every square foot is pre-sold and must be built to spec. A 4-year build that delays into a 6, thats a nightmare. So too is a 6-year build that finishes after 5 as that screws up the financial/tax planning -> profits. So we aim for slow, measured, and built to expectations. That is a change in business methods not tied to regulation.


In terms of complexity the two projects are not comparable. Modern buildings have more bits and more of those bits need to work with other bits. And, for the two projects to be comparable, you have to compare them at the time of completion. (Empire state building has enjoyed 86 years of upgrades and retrofits).

And that is before we look at things like worker safety, bureaucratic demands etc.

We do harder things now.


Perhaps I should have given a different example, but I don't think that your objection affects the substance of what I wrote. Sure, the projects are totally different. Still, an extremely advanced building at the time cost a tiny fraction of what an extremely advanced building costs now, and the tenants still just get office space. It is not clear that we get a steady improvement in productivity across all areas of the economy.


I think you've chosen a bad example, because the One WTC is a special case, with all the legacy it represents.

The Bank of America Tower, for example, has about the same floor space as the Empire State Building, and "is considered a worldwide model for green architecture in skyscrapers", yet cost $1B.


OK, so use your example. The Empire State Building was 2/3 the price, took 1/3 the time, and hilariously, from Wikipedia: "The magazine Time found out in August 2013 that the Bank of America Tower used twice as much energy overall as the Empire State Building did, due to the large energy usage in the Bank of America Tower and the comparatively small occupancy rate of the Empire State Building."

Even if you want to throw in the $120 million for fixing the Empire State Building's energy efficiency in 2009, it still doesn't say great things for modern productivity.


It might be more interesting to compare to the speed of skyscrapers being built China, that are of similar size and complexity. Shanghai Tower took ~7 years, so not substantially faster. Perhaps what makes the Freedom Tower construction seem slow wasn't the 8 year build time, but that plus 5 years of planning, permitting, financing, and review before it even started.


Bingo. Measures of productivity got knocked down by massive inflation. Neither are measured directly, and they've negated each other. All we see is the shadow on the wall of the cave and presto "low inflation and low productivity." The Mises Institute is a great place to start studying this: https://www.mises.org/. I learned the mainstream economics way in undergrad. It's absurd and so full of hubris. The reason being that the most prestigious institution for economists is the Federal Reserve and they're able to keep almost everyone in line. That and public scientists don't actually have to be rigorous to be successful without the teacher of the market (though there are wonderful exceptions to be sure!). What I'm thinking about is, how can I exploit this? We don't know when productivity is going to take a break and yield run away inflation. Central Banks are starting to deflate, so you have to figure we'll start hearing about massive productivity gains. Where is the most misallocated? Certainly Sillicon Valley to some degree. Student loans seem to be the largest single misallocation, but the government backs them. So I suppose the banks will be the first to feel it and then the government. If the banks feel it then I guess it'll flow through commercial paper and real estate. It's just not clear to me how to hedge yet, but it's something I'm thinking about.


This is simply incorrect. From a theoretical standpoint, productivity is a volumetric measure (Outputs / Inputs). From a more practical standpoint, even if output is measured in dollar denominated terms, the methodology used to measure TFP/MFP minimise the effects of inflation on the calculated residual, primarily by:

- also measuring inputs in these terms (e.g. wages paid to labour, rents paid to capital)

- adjusting prices with reference to a selected base-year so that movements in MFP/TFP are comparable across years

And empirically, what has been historically observed is actually the opposite of what you suggest: productivity and inflation are inversely correlated (i.e. periods of high inflation have show low productivity and vice-versa). Here's a paper from some absurd and hubristic mainstream economists on this issue: https://www.rba.gov.au/publications/rdp/2003/pdf/rdp2003-10....

It's actually even more complicated than just this. But I can't really be bothered to get in to it. But good luck with that Mises Institute stuff.


I used to "measure" productivity as part of expert witness testimony in U.S public utility rate cases, so I'm not ignorant of the difficulty of doing so (as you expand on). It's precisely that difficulty in calculation that I see as one clue among many that the optimization task the Fed attempts is not better than the market for money.


"rapidly increase real-product output but then see most of the dollar-gains erased by competition."

What you mean to say is 'can we measure consumer surpluses' instead of 'producer surpluses' - i.e. profits.

Indirectly - yes - this may be the root of the problem.

When products improve in quantity and quality, but profits go down - we generally say the 'economy is shrinking'.

But the value to consumer has gone up.

We don't measure 'consumer surplus' i.e. the value captured by a consumer when they buy something.

Essentially - you pay $1 for a pen. How much would that pen cost so that you felt 'it was not worth it'. Well, you might pay $100 for a pen, if you need to write sometime in your life. You'd probably treat it very well, but you'd still need to buy it.

Maybe $500 is the real value of a pen. In this case - there is $499 'consumer surplus' every time a pen is bought for $1. (Again, not quite fair as you might buy several $1 pens whereas you'd only buy one for $500 - but you get the picture).

The GDP is just the cost of everything sold in the economy + government spending.

Which is a really bad measure if you think about it :)


Potentially, but my take is that this is unlikely to explain the productivity puzzle.

I think your question is asking whether we are mismeasuring the value of dollars over time. And certainly there are worthy criticisms of inflation measurement, and good reasons to think that they overstate inflation as a result of undermeasuring quality improvements. But these flaws are not unique to recent history, so by themselves, they cannot explain why productivity growth has ostensibly slowed.

One way to sidestep the issue of statistical dollar measurement is to just read direct history of past time periods. Doing so has given me a much richer appreciation for the radical transformations caused by industrialization, urbanization, electrification, etc. A terrific article on this subject was published last year in the New York Times, comparing the years 1870, 1920, and 1970:

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/15/upshot/what-was-the-great...

The article was inspired by Robert Gordon's lengthier book, The Rise and Fall of American Growth, which followed a somewhat similar structure:

http://amzn.to/2jc6zkF

His descriptions of 1870 really made me appreciate how truly impoverished the average person was in those days. The rise in quality of life as electricity and automobiles and running water percolated through society over the next 50 years was radical, far more radical (in my view) than getting computers and the internet and phones, as monumental as those achievements have been.

Ultimately, it's impossible to objectively compare value across different situations. But my own semi-informed take is that productivity growth is indeed slowing.


I have read a lot of history about chemical process industries, energy, and allied sectors. I'm trying to compare inputs and outputs of processes without invoking dollars: number of laborers, tons of sulfuric acid, megawatt hours of electricity...

My impression is that many commoditized products continue to see decent year-over-year improvements in the ratio of inputs to outputs. But if economists don't care about material input:output ratios, only currency-values, then improvements-plus-fierce-competition could look like stagnant productivity. You would need process improvements plus GDP growth to recognize productivity gains; flat GDP per capita and simultaneous shrinking inputs of matter and energy wouldn't count.


But productivity is defined as GDP/unit of labor. If it takes less labor to make a unit of GDP (because less inputs were needed), then the productivity statistics should show that. They shouldn't miss it. Even if those efficiency gains cause the prices of output to fall, inflation adjustment should, in theory, address that. So I don't think that greater efficiency can explain the productivity puzzle, at least not by itself.


Productivity is measured in terms of a price index (the cost of a 'basket' of goods). There are some obvious challenges with defining this basket in practice, and it is plausible to argue that inflation is persistently overestimated and so actual productivity growth is higher than the reported figure.

However, this could apply equally to previous time-periods. Just as modern generations benefit from superior electronics products and mobile network speeds, previous generations benefited from massive increases in the variety and freshness of food, or the household appliances that reduced the time cost of household chores. It could be that productivity growing at a rate that is both faster than measured but slower than trend?

https://www.bls.gov/cpi/


To your first paragraph question, the answer is essentially 'no' (but it's complicated).

From a theoretical standpoint, productivity is a volumetric measure (Outputs / Inputs). From a more practical standpoint, even if output is measured in dollar denominated terms, the methodology used to measure total/multi factor productivity (TFP/MFP) minimise the effects of inflation on the calculated residual, primarily by:

- also measuring inputs in these terms (e.g. wages paid to labour, rents paid to capital)

- adjusting prices with reference to a selected base-year so that movements in MFP/TFP are comparable across years

And empirically, it has been historically observed that productivity and inflation are actaully inversely correlated (i.e. periods of high inflation have show low productivity and vice-versa). This is what you'd generally expect if MFP/TFP estimates are largely unaffected (directly) by inflation.

The inverse correlation is likely due to the efficiency sapping effects of high inflatation (which imposes frictional costs and mispricing inefficiencies) at the 'whole of economy' level. And at the industry level, it's likely a mix of the latter and, in cases of exogenous output price increases (e.g. booming commidity prices), due to firms throwing more inputs at producing more marginal outputs (which is now a profitable thing to do due to higher sale prices). Here's a paper on this issue: https://www.rba.gov.au/publications/rdp/2003/pdf/rdp2003-10....


No serious economist should be measuring things in "productivity" today without a number of asterisks behind it. This is pretty well accepted. As a rule of thumb, it's generally safe to ignore anything that uses old measures of "productivity."

But that doesn't get clicks.


> But that doesn't get clicks.

This is an attack on he article, but the article made quite clear that measuring productivity is notoriously challenging! You didn't have to look far - just the first sentence of the second paragraph:

> Measuring productivity is far from easy; it tends to be the residual left over when all other factors have been accounted for. The OECD says it "can often be a measure of our ignorance".

You've accused the authors of the article of something here (your vague insult means you can pretend you meant whatever you want after the fact - no point in my guessing what you were accusing). But what I'm seeing is that you responded to a comment without reading the article, and still chose to insult the author of the article, and the publication itself to boot.

You could have just answered the parent poster's question directly rather than randomly lambasting media.

But that doesn't get upvotes.


My response was to the parent comment, not to the article specifically


What are old measures of productivity and what are new ones? I know it's dangerous to try to learn things from Wikipedia but I went there to read about Total Factor Productivity, which seems to hinge on the definition of economic output. When I read about output the introduction says Output in economics is the "quantity of goods or services produced in a given time period, by a firm, industry, or country", whether consumed or used for further production. The concept of national output is essential in the field of macroeconomics. It is national output that makes a country rich, not large amounts of money.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Output_(economics)

Makes sense so far. A rich country is one that has abundant goods and services for its people, regardless of how that abundance comes to be. But then I read the examples below the introduction and everything's measured in money. Which do economists consider a more fundamental measure of Output -- increasing access to tomatoes, or increasing the revenue of the commercial tomato sector? If the latter, that's nuts. It implies that all sorts of smart investments in efficiency and/or self-sufficiency are unproductive or even destructive if they lead to less future paid exchange of goods and services.


It is a little nuts, but there are three points that make it a little less nuts than it first appears.

(1) Inflation correction. If technology makes tomatoes cheaper, now dollars are worth more, counted in tomatoes. Technology is almost by definition deflationary. Economists do try to correct for deflation and inflation in these statistics, though everyone admits it's not possible to do a perfect job. I think this correction partly addresses your concern about measuring goods vs dollars. Inflation measurement tries to keep the ratio of tomatoes to dollars accounted for, so that when we measure dollars, we can do inflation correction to translate into tomatoes.

(2) Elasticity. If the cost of tomatoes goes down, then presumably the quantity of tomatoes produced will rise in response. This may increase the overall value of tomatoes produced (though it also may not). Over the arc of human history, technology that makes things cheaper to produce has tended to stimulate overall production. E.g., we work longer hours than many hunter-gatherers.

(3) Objectivity. Many economic measurements fail to get what after we really want, which is how much happiness are we producing. But since happiness measurement is even more fraught with error, counting up widgets is hopefully not too bad a substitute. Although it is theoretically flawed, in practice I think it clearly succeeds. The people in countries with high GDPs seem more prosperous than the people in countries with low GDPs.

But yeah, GDP is flawed. A state with awful weather where everyone needs to work to air condition their homes will have a both a higher GDP and a lower quality of life compared to a state with great weather.


A bit frustrating to see these outdated ideas and old ways of thinking continue to generate headlines. Total Factor Productivity (TFP) is a made-up best-guess legacy issue based on mathematical remainders/residuals/error terms from miscalculations of mis-measurements. Productivity and technology are real things and important, but they were appropriated incorrectly a long time ago and contemporary economics has moved on to try to be much more precise and careful in discussing such things.

A similar, somewhat controversial example of a "distraction when math tries to becomes words" can be seen in the news when it comes to discrimination. Studies of sociodemographic differences and income levels, after controlling for education and IQ and experience etc., find differences in pay between men and women and between different minorities. The unexplained remainders for differences in income got called discrimination. Discrimination is a real thing and a real problem and must be addressed. But the reasons for differences in pay is not entirely due to discrimination, it's clearly much more complicated than that, studies that show this complexity are only recently getting attention.

Lumping and labeling a problem as one big thing ("technology", "discrimination") that's easy to explain to a layperson but when it's really much more complex and the problem still largely misunderstood is a disservice to everyone.


What's a better way to measure the impact of technological infrastructure on the economy than imputing TFP? Interested to hear how technology and productivity are discussed in state of the art economics, as I find TFP a very useful concept and measurement.


I'm not sure how to answer within the scope of this thread, but a short answer is: the better way to measure the impact of technology infrastructure on the economy is to measure the impact of technology infrastructure on the economy. How this works: Pick a technology, go study its real impact in the real world, repeat.

TFP does not do that. It doesn't measure anything. TFP is a residual from theoretical economics, not empirics, often styled in a form of Y=AKL. We don't know how (or at least can't agree how) to measure K or L accurately, more importantly we don't even know what A is or what it contains.

I am not surprised you find TFP useful. It's a Nobel Prize winning idea. And I respect the thinking behind it. But it has since been kindly debunked by the real world. Many people find prayer or homeopathic medicine useful and practice them daily, this doesn't mean those things are working how people think they are or at all.

I don't mean to punt an answer here but Wikipedia explains the problems with TFP better than I. Follow the links through the Cambridge Critiques as a start: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Total_factor_productivity


I understand its shortcomings, and I understand how it is derived and how it fits into the classic production function.

For measuring productivity gains from technology, what does "go study its real impact in the real world" entail? Is this the current thinking of state of the art productivity/tech economics?

How do you disaggregate one technology from another in a system as complex as a business, let alone an economy? These are the hard (impossible) questions that TFP addresses - we don't try to look at each part individually in a vacuum, we impute the total effects of "technology" and try to control for 2-3 main variables: capital, labor, and output elasticities.


Right. In terms current thinking I can't speak for an entire field, and I should say from what I have seen economics maybe still follows the lead of hard sciences where coming up with a theoretical model and a beautiful equation on paper which is then strongly supported by empirical research is still sort of a holy grail.

But today, the availability of empirical real world data or a way to go get it if not yet collected is night and day different compared to 60 years ago when many of the old economic theories were being thought up and became popular. Go read the old papers there is no data just theory. Today, economic theories and formulas can often very quickly be tested with empirical research and data. And in my opinion current economics has turned toward empirical work having weight over theoretical work

How do you disaggregate? You do the best you can. And yes we do try to look at each part individually (not in a vacuum though). Because it turns out aggregating is worse. When you look at TFP the way you describe, you are not just aggregating technologies you are aggregating everything...aggregating all technologies and also whatever else is happening that K and L didn't capture. Who needs that, it doesn't tell you anything practical but that "other stuff is happening". Technology might turn out to be only <5% of TFP. There's enough evidence that TFP has too many "factors" in it to be lumped as just technology. Physicists didn't give up when they realized 95% of the universe is dark matter/dark energy that they don't understand, economics is following that lead, double down on the small stuff and hope to understand the big stuff a bit better and the best you can.

I looked at your bio, not sure if you use TFP in your work or its just a personal interest. I know a bit about about market and equity research. If you have access to the data I would use PCA over TFP, if you don't have this I would just proxy a series and risk off systematic variables and focus on key known numbers. Better to ignore fake data than listen to hurtful real data. Either way we are all always guessing.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Productivity_improving_technol...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aggregation_problem

Blah blah blah: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVp8UGjECt4


Just a personal interest, I don't use TFP in any of my work-related calculations. We use real vendor financial (supply-side) and engineer user survey (demand-side) data and simple statistical methods to do the majority of our model building and forecasting.

But I do find TFP to be a very interesting concept that captures a whole ton of important externalities and fundamental infrastructure/inputs to production at the macro level. I was just wondering if you could point me towards something that would do a better job of that than TFP, because I haven't come across one yet in my studies.


I'm not an economist, but one thing I've wondered is "how much productivity has been added since the 60s purely by adding women to the workforce"? Naively it would seem that almost doubling the available workforce would have large temporary effects on the economy until that became the norm.

An alternative theory posed by one of my favorite economists[0] is that administration of public companies under the "maximize shareholder value" doctrine is finally coming home to roost. By prioritizing short-term profits in favor of long-term investment, companies have slowed their own growth for the last ~30 years.

[0] http://www.goodreads.com/quotes/434485-running-the-company-f...


`by adding women to the workforce` the family is exposed to twice the chance of a breadwinner loosing their job, increased cost due to childcare/a 2nd car ... also both partners working too often results in greater appetite for debt - these risks are avoidable yet human nature tends otherwise


And notice that this ongoing decline in productivity is completely incompatible with that "the robots are taking all the jobs" line. What means, either that measurement is wrong, or current unemployment levels are not caused by automation.

Of course, that does not mean that the robots won't take all the jobs on the near future. Just that they didn't do it already.


Another explanation is that robots are replacing low-paid jobs that were marginal cost in a product. I'd expect automating fabrication in the far-east (where wages are low) would fit this description. So the cost savings, and thus productivity gains, are marginal.


If automation pushes people out of high paying jobs into low paying jobs then it will result in lower productivity.


In that case, the measurement is wrong.

I didn't dig deep enough on it to make my mind, and there are plenty of reasons to think it's flawed.


Or that robots are taking jobs at the same rate humans are leaving the workforce. Baby boomers are retiring and automation is increasing, so if they're at the same rate, unemployment wouldn't necessarily go up.

However the more likely answer is that the measurement is wrong.


Actually, in that case you'd still see an increase in productivity (e.g. GDP / hours worked) as workforce participation declines while GDP remains static.


Globally there has been a lot of wage stagnation at the worker level. Anecdotally, a lot of folks in my social circle have traded working hours for salary. They used to work 50-60 hours for the same salary they are working 40 hours for now.

Or perhaps there is less hope or belief that working hard will result in getting ahead. With most of the gains post-crisis going to the top and income inequality growing, perhaps there is less worker incentive to work hard.


At least in the US, purchasing power has declined with many for two factors: 1. Rising health care costs now 18% of GDP at over $3.2 trillion. As firms spend more on insurance, there is depressed wage growth, while direct employee contributions (some premiums, larger deductibles, co-pays) have been increasing.

2. In cities such as NYC (where I live), Boston, DC, SF, LA, ...there is rent-seeking in the real-estate market through zoning density restrictions causing market inefficiencies that increase the cost of housing far higher than in a functioning, efficient market.

Harvard Economist Edward Glaeser has written about this in the context of affordable housing in NYC, in the article, Build Big Bill [DeBlasio, NYC Mayor] [1]

3. There are other cases of rent-seeking throughout the economy as well as other market inefficiencies through negative externalities and information asymmetry. Reasons why healthcare in the US is so expensive is negative externalities of smokers, air pollution, not paying their way for additional healthcare costs and information asymmetry where doctors have much more information than patients and patients may have much ore information than insurers related to medical conditions.

[1]http://www.nydailynews.com/opinion/build-big-bill-article-1....


I would like to add another possible way to interpret this. (caveat: I am suggesting stuff that I read in the blog of an Italian economist, I hope I am not misrepresenting him).

What if Productivity was driven by demand?

Do we "produce" stuff (or offer services) without any expectation to sell it to someone? If something is selling like hotcakes the producers of such item will do all they can to increase productivity, and competitors will try to create a similar product which either costs less or offers more features (or both) in order to capture the unfulfilled demand.

Ok, assuming this is reasonable, what happens when demand, in general terms, starts to lag (due to a long economic stagnation/crisis)?

(Another symptom that could help strenghten my argument: Hanjin built a large shipping fleet expecting to need it to ship stuff around and cope to increasing demand... and now: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-09-05/south-korean-shipping-... )


how about the possibility that the whole system's complexity outgrow our abilities to manage the system for the moment?


Capital expenditure drives productivity. Companies/individuals are holding onto that potential energy at unpreccedentaded levels. These are the seeds of revolutions and war and that's when the 'system' will correct itself.


That sounds like one mighty crappy system though, considering the next set of global wars could spell the end of human civilization as we consider it worthwhile, so I came up with one I like better in 3 seconds: every 3 years, a random number between 0.001 and 1.0 gets generated for every person on the planet (no age restrictions), all those numbers get added and everybody gets their respective share of global wealth. Call it Fununism. It'd be the only argument you'd ever need to convince me to go totally cashless forever.


If physical assets (land, gold bars) are not redistributed under Fununism, then what stops a new aggregation of wealth?

Otherwise, how would you redistribute the assets? Gold bars can be shipped, but land ownership is difficult. For example, would a random illiterate from a developing nation be assigned ownership of a Manhattan skyscraper? One could imagine a system of guardianship in place to steward the property, but that system would enable a new aggregation of wealth through fees.

It seems to me that your proposal would be an extremely efficient way for a small group of people to rapidly consolidate wealth.


> It seems to me that your proposal would be an extremely efficient way for a small group of people to rapidly consolidate wealth.

Sounds like capitalism.


Or maybe it is just flawed.


tl, dr: The rate of productivity growth is slowing down and the authors don't know why, they speculate that the IT revolution has not yet achieved the same level of productivity gains as offered by light bulb/cars etc.


A problem I can see with productivity gained by automation is, humans are clever. They can come up with novel answers to their issues and work faster. But once it's automated, the computer/robot isn't going to automate its job any more. It won't come up with clever or novel solutions. Humans could make those computers/robots better, but only if there is a pressing need. Robots that build cars will get better because the company that builds them wants to sell factories a new model. But if I'm replaced by an Excel macro, no one is trying to sell a new Excel macro. That task will stagnate.


Well, if the automation is good enough, it doesn't make (financial) sense to improve it. If its not, there will be other companies/teams that will come up with an automation that is better and that automation will be adopted.

e.g. before Docker/Containers came along, tools like Chef/Puppet/Ansible were already automating much of infrastructure deployment/management. But a new paradigm was introduced which was (seemingly) better and that is catching on now.


But how, exactly, is productivity measured? In dollars of GDP produced per hour worked, right? The problem is that so much of what's being produced doesn't show up as dollars of GDP.

Take Wikipedia, for example. Back in the day, a set of encyclopedias cost hundreds of dollars. Now Wikipedia is free (if you don't donate to them), and has more information. That produces value to a huge number of people. But how much does it show up in GDP? I suspect it shows up as zero dollars.

Or take Linux. Or Google. Both of those contribute far more value than they earn in dollars.

I suspect that there's a lot of that in the information sector - more value than GDP being produced. And this makes us "richer", not in dollar terms, but in terms of information and tools available for us to use.


I'd argue we're still working for hours rather than accomplishments.

I spent a few years self-employed, I would bid a money cost for an accomplishment based on how many hours it would require. If my bid was accepted, I was then immediately motivated to find a more efficient approach so I had more of both time and money.

Every iteration of that approach improved my ability to accomplish tasks in smaller amounts of time.


Anyone notice that the end of productivity gains correspond to the end of Moore's Law (at least at the singe core level)? Coincidence?


Moore's law has not ended (yet). Transistor count is still following an exponential curve.


True in theory the transistor count increases the performance, but in practice while the transistor count has increased, the performance has leveled off at around this time.

https://www.lordabbett.com/content/dam/lordabbett/en/images/...


Of course, some important kinds of productivity aren't measured at all, or just barely. If I buy a video game today, its virtual territory is much bigger and more detailed than a decade ago, but that increase isn't reflected in economic statistics. Nor better resolution on TV, etc, etc. What's easiest to measure is whatever is most obsolete or traditional, which is to say, whatever isn't keeping up with the times. I'm not saying there aren't other losses, however. Years where wages went up by 4% in the U.S. were common until Reagan took office; they've never happened in all the time since - in fact raises of 2% are rare now.

I wonder whether goods becoming more durable in general is an influence. Cars last a lot longer now than when I was young, but they aren't as easy to make. It's easier to churn out shoddy goods than long-lived ones; as consumers insist on better quality, the "same" item takes longer to make.


What are the incentives for workers to be more productive? Compensation tied to their productivity of course. As long as people are working on fixed salaries without significant equity, you can bet your ass that we're going to have "missing" productivity.


A layman's theory:

First: total_factor_productivity = price_of_output/(0.7labor_cost + 0.3capital_cost)

Let's say we're in a state of ideal competition - the minute some company improves productivity , which leads to reducing the input costs they put into the process by X% , other companies copy that process, which lead to the price going down by X%.

And on the other hand, companies insulated from competition usually don't grow their productivity.

So maybe the economy has many more of those 2 types of companies and that's mirrored in the economic statistics ?


Is education getting better or more accessible?


The amount of time wasted by humans trying to access paywalled articles might be quite a factor. #sarcasm


Given that, having no growth is great news.

Uh, no.

Productivity is a measure of the number of widgets you can make with X people and Y resources (the most common measure being GDP / hours worked).

If you can make the same number of widgets with X/2 people, you've doubled productivity.

Increased productivity doesn't strictly mean an increase in the number of widgets the world makes or the amount of resources the world consumes (in fact, increased productivity can be a result of increased efficiency, which would mean fewer resources consumed). As the article points out, increased productivity is going to be key in those places where the demographics project a declining working population.

As an aside, the lack of productivity growth isn't exactly news. I've been seeing articles about this phenomenon for at least a few years as the numbers from the 2008 recovery started to firm up. I was hoping this article would add to the conversation, but it doesn't seem to have done so...


I don't think this theory has a lot of evidence for it. I'm not sure what needs to be destroyed to create Dishonored 2.


The parent is certainly oversimplifying, but you're not looking very carefully if you can't see environmental effects there. The energy expenses alone -- of the computers of developers, other staff of the company, and players; of whatever cloud resources are used by the company directly or through 3rd party services they take advantage of; of the office itself and of the transportation of employees to and from it -- are pretty huge. Not to mention the resources extracted to build the computers and other equipment used by the creators and consumers. They aren't used exclusively because of Dishonored 2, but it's an enormous ecological burden shared by all economic activity involving computers. You could keep going.


Even just the people flying to conferences to talk about it, even just youtubers doing that destroys a whole lot. And then there's the pollution costs of going to work and heating the work place, running the machines, and so on. Though that doesn't have to be that way, and if you just consider energy, using that for stuff can also simply mean not letting energy the sun throws at us anyway go unused.

No, we don't HAVE to destroy and make go extinct in order to thrive, however, currently we do that, and we shove the costs on the less fortunate and future generations. If that weren't true, we could point fingers at people who say that maybe, just maybe Carlin was right and we're just a virus with shoes, and call them nihilists. For now, let's not use their overshooting the goal as a fig leaf for not even shooting for that goal.

I can't deny it, it was my first thought too, "maybe it just means that more people are catching on".. I mean who and what exactly are we working for? Why do we need more and more, to compete more and more against each other? Can we rethink that just a little? As the quote by Lily Tomlin goes, the trouble with the rat race is, even if you win, you're still a rat; if the only use for capital is to produce more capital, ad infinitum, what's the point? If everybody is just reacting to supposed necessities, and not acting anymore, you don't even need to look towards single cell organisms, even a river can do that. And we even talk about "AI" as some sort of black box that will sort everything out (who knows how, that's the point of it being smarter than us after all). What has to be destroyed to create that is intellectual honesty and maybe access to the full range of human emotions. For starters.

But yes, this is bikeshedding. I know nothing about the subject on the level of the article, but it reminds me of chips on my shoulder. And though I also disagree with it the way it is put, I agree with the heart of the sentiment. We don't just need to work smarter so we make better use of the resources and time we have, but also produce smarter with that productivity. Though I don't have an answer either, just complaints and grievances. But it's also wrong to dismiss those because there is no answer for them yet - the dismissal plays a role big in them not having been answered yet. A justified criticism that is not constructive is still worlds better than not even that.


The population is growing[0] but the total productivity is stagnant[1], something is amiss.

[0] As per U.S. census bureau, population growth rate for years 2014 and 2015 is higher than 0.7% http://www.multpl.com/us-population-growth-rate/table/by-yea...

[1] As per article, total productivity growth rate for years 2014 and 2015 is 0.1%

[edit] formatting


Productivity is output/person. If the overall output is increasing, then productivity would remain somewhat near ~0 as population increases.


This is stupid. Slash and burn is a primitive form of agriculture which is both uneconomical and destructive to the environment.


A counter-example is software and other things in the digital world. Sure, computers and electricity have environmental impacts, but that's orthogonal to the value of the software running on them.




