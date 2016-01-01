reply
Could it be that casual users can do all their tasks on their phones/tablets now compared to 10 years ago, while the enthusiasts build their PC:s from scratch, thus hollowing out the OEM PC market, leaving only laptops?
I too think that's exactly the point. Average user doesn't need desktop PC anymore and buys smartphones, tablets, consoles instead, while power users and gamers usually build their rig from srcatch. Also, there's no need to upgrade PC every two years as technologies (maybe except GPUs) doesn't evolve as fast as it was used to. TL;DR it's not PC market that's shrinking, but a branded PC market.
Furthermore, given the data
Lenovo 15,781 21.7 15,535 20.6 1.6
HP Inc. 14,808 20.4 14,204 18.8 4.3
Dell 10,723 14.8 10,175 13.5 5.4
Asus 5,452 7.5 5,960 7.9 -8.5
Apple 5,440 7.5 5,312 7.0 2.4
Acer Group 4,999 6.9 5,228 6.9 -4.4
