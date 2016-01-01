Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Gartner Says 2016 Marked Fifth Consecutive Year of Worldwide PC Shipment Decline (gartner.com)
18 points by danieldk 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





It's not a surprise as a PC usability-span gets longer the rate of replacement gets lower.

reply


That is possibly the big one I would say. I can only refer to data like in OP, but I feel (yes, baseless statement) like the PC industry has only gotten bigger in recent years. When I've seen results like this before I've tried to find reports on PC components instead (to no avail).

Could it be that casual users can do all their tasks on their phones/tablets now compared to 10 years ago, while the enthusiasts build their PC:s from scratch, thus hollowing out the OEM PC market, leaving only laptops?

reply


"Could it be that casual users can do their all their tasks on their phones/tablets now compared to 10 years ago, while the enthusiasts build their PC:s from scratch, thus hollowing out the OEM PC market, leaving only laptops?"

I too think that's exactly the point. Average user doesn't need desktop PC anymore and buys smartphones, tablets, consoles instead, while power users and gamers usually build their rig from srcatch. Also, there's no need to upgrade PC every two years as technologies (maybe except GPUs) doesn't evolve as fast as it was used to. TL;DR it's not PC market that's shrinking, but a branded PC market.

reply


For the whole year Apple declined faster than the market. 2.4% year-on-year growth isn't impressive considering that they finally refreshed their product line in that quarter.

reply


If only they did refresh their product line. iMacs, Mac pros and Mac Minis were sadly neglected.

reply


Original topic - Gartner Says 2016 Marked Fifth Consecutive Year of Worldwide PC Shipment Decline. Mac sales grew a tiny bit in 2016 but that doesn't imply that they are still growing.

reply


Not only that - Dell, HP and Lenovo sales also grew YoY in 4Q16 with Dell and HP both having higher increase in both %age and absolute terms than Apple.

reply


This is editorialising! (HN title currently is “Mac sales grow amid PC decline”) The actual title is "Gartner Says 2016 Marked Fifth Consecutive Year of Worldwide PC Shipment Decline"

Furthermore, given the data

    Lenovo     15,781    21.7    15,535    20.6    1.6
    HP Inc.    14,808    20.4    14,204    18.8    4.3
    Dell       10,723    14.8    10,175    13.5    5.4
    Asus        5,452     7.5     5,960     7.9   -8.5
    Apple       5,440     7.5     5,312     7.0    2.4
    Acer Group  4,999     6.9     5,228     6.9   -4.4
and given that Macs are PCs you could also title this, “Of the top six PC vendors Apple grew third strongest but remains in fifth position; Windows PCs remain dominant amid overall market decline”

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: