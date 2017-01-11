Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Georgia Tech offers Online Master of Science in Analytics (gatech.edu)
I am currently enrolled in Georgia Tech's online MS in Computer Science (aka. OMSCS), and we got informed today that GT is going to offer an online program on Analytics.

Read more here: https://pe.gatech.edu/online-masters-degrees/online-master-s...

