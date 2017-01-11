Hacker News
Georgia Tech offers Online Master of Science in Analytics
amirbehzad
14 minutes ago
I am currently enrolled in Georgia Tech's online MS in Computer Science (aka. OMSCS), and we got informed today that GT is going to offer an online program on Analytics.
Read more here:
https://pe.gatech.edu/online-masters-degrees/online-master-s...
