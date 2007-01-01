Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Even my mother can run Linux
My mother, voluntarily and expertly, is now using Ubuntu Linux on her computer. The computer is a 2007 ThinkPad my uncle had lying around. Unlike her 2007 MacBook running MacOS, which is now incapable of updating enough to run modern browsers, her Linux rig is totally up to date and runs beautifully.

I really dislike feeding the stereotype according to which a young man referring to "my mother" presumes that an older woman must have technology skills that are edging around zero. In this case, however, the stereotype fits. My mother is brilliant, earned a PhD in medieval lingusitics, held a significant position at a major national cultural institution, and inspired me from a young age to be a blazing fast typist. She's not a computer whiz by choice, because she rightly decided that becoming one was not worth her time. As a result, she has no interest wasting her life, as I do mine, by learning new programs or hacking around on the command line. For similar reasons, when her MacBook started breaking, she went to the Apple Store to replace it, but then returned it out of disgust for the commercialism of it all. So she asked me to set her up on an old computer running Linux. Today, we talked through how to use email on Thunderbird, and with a little bit of help she was able to get the old computer, full of nothing but community-created software, to meet her needs beautifully.

So, at risk of feeding the stereotype, it's true: Even my mother can run Linux.






In the end, complaints about Linux boils down to "i can't apply Windows (or Mac) rote gestures on this". In particular with regards to "admin" tasks, that from personal experience they rarely attempt on those platforms anyways.

Instead they grab the neighborhood geek (or should i say nerd, geeks seems to be too cloud oriented these days) and pay with cookies or beer (depending on age of said geek).

What seems to be going on is a mixed message of "hard to admin" and "don't need to admin" (aka "just works" in Mac speak). Meaning that it is rarely if ever about day to day "usage", but rather about being able to admin their own system.

And frankly i think Linux have a leg up there, as things are actually documented and in plain sight (at least until Freedesktop stuff and, their fetish for using dbus for everything, gets their panties in a twist). With Windows and Mac is it all too often some closed up blob going bad, involving magic incantations found in some forum or blob somewhere.

My mom and dad run Ubuntu too, without even knowing it is not Windows. It was an easy transition since they never had the chance to fully adopt any OS out there. Hence, they are able to manage all of them, when they are shown how to launch the browser. I'm using a Macbook, there is another Windows notebook at home. All feel the same to them, they say. They believe the UI differences are due to my or my sister's choice of theme.

I'm responsible for my sister, my mother, 6 coworkers and 13 friends running Arch on their hardware, in various personalized configurations that took me maybe 30 minutes each. I can push out updates and flag new software for installation within seconds if they ask me for it and so far, I have not had one serious complaint. Some use Libreoffice for their private stuff, some appstream Office directly into a X window. Oh you don't like GNOME? Let me install Xfce. It's perfect if certain use cases apply. My sister has had hers for 6 years and counting, uses it for web browsing exclusively and only complains when she cant execute nickelback.mp3.exe.

> I can push out updates and flag new software for installation within seconds if they ask me for it

This seems cool. Can you please tell me how you do it? Some links that I can use to read up on it will do.

What's the reason behind choosing Arch, which is definitely not a common distributions for new users? Is it that you are experienced in it and able to customize to their needs easily, as you talk about customization in your post?

Nice, I'd like to do the same thing for my mother in law, she mostly browses the web and import pictures and prints stuff from time to time. But then there is this one thing, she used special software to print photo-albums which does not run on Linux. As a result has a very slow Win 10 PC which frustrates more than helps her. Maybe I can just buy her an ssd...

Have you tried running said softare under a recent version of wine or crossover (a semi-commercial version of wine)? Rather a lot of stuff works flawlessly.

That's a beautiful story congrats. The problems usually lie further down the road. When she gets a new printer, will she be able to enable the scanner without messing with the command line? If she's not able to get the printer going, will the support, be it a friend's daughter/son or even professional computer support in the neighbourhood, be able to help her or go like "I'm sorry madam, this is an operating system we don't support" and so on and so forth. That can get really tiresome after a while, so you end up fighting the OS vs working with it.

That is the problem with Linux. Of course it's getting better and better but it's not where OSX or Windows is by any means.

The situation with printers and scanners is very much a result of the manufacturers' managements' being old school and thinking that because they use Windows that it is the only OS out there.

The solution is to do the research first and only buy what has been verified to work with your flavour of Linux. In many cases, you can simply buy a slightly older product off eBay (or similar).

Personally, when shopping I will ask after Linux support and when the salesperson can't help, I explain that I will only consider the product if it is guaranteed to work. It's a quixotic crusade.

Actually you'll find that most printers and scanners work OOTB on Linux today with minimal configuration using only GUIs. Do you actually use Linux?

Last time the family installed a printer it was a Samsung networked all in one thingy that worked with CUPS basically out of the box. That said, the only "scanning" that happens seems to be to use it as a copier, so far.

Yeah - Linux is way in front - I only run Windoze when forced, like last week buying a HTC Vive with no linux support, and boy is it a slow PITA pain after linux.

I could have downloaded an entire linux distro and installed in the time it took to do just one Win10 update the other evening.

Don't get me started, my dad is almost 80 and never paid for a micro$oft license in his life, he used to teach maths and computing at the local university, he started with punchcards, PDP8/11 and VMS and never liked windoze and for good reason.

Notice how you didn't answer any of the parent's points.

Windoze? micro$oft?

Is this 90s Slashdot?

>without messing with the command line Why is this required? It's not like people had trouble with the command line in the MS-DOS days. Personally I think people being afraid of the command line is just a matter of cultural dogma, not the command line being actually difficult.

reply


> Personally I think people being afraid of the command line is just a matter of cultural dogma, not the command line being actually difficult.

I disagree. My 2-year old niece can barely spell correctly but she is able to select the cartoons she likes on youtube using an iPad. How old do you think she'd be until she figures out how to list files in a dir using the cli?

Mind you, no one ever taught her how to use the iPad, she just did.

That's valid, but only for illiterates. I don't see how this applies to anyone beyond the age of 10 or so - I know I ditched Windows at the age of 12, at least, and English isn't even my native language.

Just don't expect wi-fi to work consistently

Seems kinda silly, anyone literate can be taught the basics pretty easily. Grandfathers and Grandmothers just require a bit of basics to get the basics of web browsing. Before you know it they are attaching their cameras to send out photos to friends and families.

My preferred setup is a dirt cheap chromebox, like the Asus for $150 or so. Add 2 4GB dimms and install ubuntu LTS. Drag off all the crap icons for amazon search, libreoffice, etc. Set it to automatically login. Make sure the browser icon is easy to find.

I would spend some time saying that never give their credit card to anyone without talking to you. Or print them out a whitelist with a red circle around what to check for, like https://www.amazon.com or whatever vendors you trust.

Everybody who uses an Android phone or a ChromeBook is also using Linux. It really is about the GUI that the average user interacts with.

reply


Here's a question. Currently I hate Macs (for the expense), and Windows (for a number of reasons having to do with the OS).

But I have been questioning what the best flavor of linux to set up someone who has little to no "technology skills", on. Does anyone have a good recommendation?

I've been choosing Xubuntu for the following reasons:

- It's based on Ubuntu

- It runs better on old machines than Unity or Genome Ubuntu "flavors"

- I can easily customize the TaskBar/Dock/"Start Menu" to feel like Windows or Mac OS depending where the user is migrating from.

I've seen some friends go with Manjaro or Mint, but I think they both end up raising more "support" questions than Xubuntu (I have no examples at mind now to substantiate why though)

PS: If the user is migrating from Win XP also consider Lubuntu

Xubuntu is great even for people who have a lot of technology skills. I spend most of my time on macOS and Windows, but I do run a bunch of VMs and have a personal Linux laptop. I have been trying this and that, and always end up installing Xubuntu which just works.

I'm a huge fan of elementary OS (https://elementary.io/).

It's based on Ubuntu, so you have all of the normal resources that come with one of the most popular distros, but I think elementary is much sleeker.

I wanted something that I wouldn't hate to look at, but didn't have to spend a lot of time configuring to get there. I definitely found that in elementary OS, and I've been a happy user for around 2 years now.

Fedora, openSUSE or Ubuntu. Can't really go wrong with any of them. All have graphical installers that'll set you up with no drama, all support a wide variety of hardware, and they're the 'standard' distros that pretty much any and all software runs on.

This may be slightly unpopular, but Ubuntu's Unity interface is probably the easiest for a newbie. It has a big dock with big buttons, the search feature is accessible, and it has a relatively tame look. Gnome shell is my favourite, but things are hidden and windows are always flying around. KDE has too many options - too much opportunity for newbies to get confused or to mess something up and not know how to fix it.

>Fedora, openSUSE or Ubuntu. Can't really go wrong with any of them.

Yes. The experience will be the same: you'll have issues sooner or later, and someone on a forum will tell you, why didn't you use one of the other two, or some alternative distro.

I'd say Ubuntu simply because of it's popularity, most of the problems have been fixed or can be simply googled and solution is usually in the first result.

There isn't that much difference. But I'd pick something in the top 2-3 most popular. That way (once you show them) they can easily google their problem and likely find a web page and a youtube video to show them.

I picked ubuntu LTS because it's popular, fairly straight forward, and supported for 5 years. Change can be confusing and it's nice to minimize it and have long enough so you can plan when to upgrade instead of having things randomly change every 6-9 months.

Set autologin, get rid of icons you don't need, and set them up a default homepage and some useful links. I recommend showing them a webmail instead of a mail client which tends to be more complex.

Go over basic safety (one password per site), never giving a credit card number out (or only to trusted sites over ssl). If there's a local LUG (linux user group) it might be worth mentioning.

If they want my help I enable remote ssh (with passwords disabled) and put my key on it. That way I can fix things, see their screen, etc.

Xubuntu - beautiful, clean and simple, and none of the bloat and weirdness of vanilla Ubuntu.

My 9 old kid also using Ubuntu 16 on my old 10 years ibm laptop.

its magic , i carry USB disk with Ubuntu installation every where to save old laptops ...

Great! Thanks for sharing.

