Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
HamPanda: You Get Hams for Playing and Pandas for Winning (deepgram.com)
3 points by stephensonsco 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Deepgram (W16) is pretty pumped about HamPanda and all the fun that SHOULD be had with it. Seriously, go have fun with it.

The magic is mostly brought out by drshrey, I'll have to get him in here.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: